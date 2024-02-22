Married at First Sight Recap: Cameron Still Hopes to Get Clare Back After Divorce

Cameron is determined to get his heart broken one more time before the season ends.
Seven episodes after he and Clare decided to call it quits, Cameron is reigniting hope for their marriage. In the newest episode of Married at First Sight, Cameron told Brennan that he and Clare are still going to participate in Decision Day — and if Clare says she wants to give their relationship another shot, Cameron will, too.
“I’m not going to leave her out to dry. We’re doing this together,” Cameron said. He seems to think there's still a chance for the long-separated couple to reconcile because Clare tells him she's sad about their breakup. Unfortunately for Cameron, it appears Clare has locked the door at the friend zone: “I love him as a person, he is the greatest. … But I don’t believe that 'husband and wife' is the correct title for our relationship," she told her mother.
While we can probably guess what Clare's decision is going to be, the three remaining couples only have seven days to choose whether they want to divorce or stay married on Decision Day. Five episodes remain in the season, including the reunion.
Here's what happened on the “In Sickness & Suspicion” episode of Married at First Sight, which aired on February 21:
Chloe and Michael
The honeymoon is over for our newest newlyweds. They returned to Denver and jumped back into work during the latest episode. But only Michael returned to their shared apartment. After the honeymoon trip and couples' retreat, Chloe said she needed time alone and went back to her own home for four days. Michael did his best not to spiral at the news, but he still wondered: "Do you not want to be with me?”
Chloe eventually came back to their apartment, inexplicably more confident in their marriage than ever. "There is not a thing about our relationship that I’m concerned about," she told a friend ten days into their union. Her friend said the total lack of concern is "a little concerning" in itself. I mean, just look at what happened to the season's last golden couple, Becca and Austin.
Becca and Austin
While physical intimacy was long this couple's only problem, the resulting tension has snowballed into full-on toxicity. A tiny off-camera moment where Becca apparently told a gift shop cashier that Austin didn't need a bag for his purchase led to an hour-and-a-half-long fight over Becca "micromanaging" her husband. Austin ended up saying he was questioning if they should be together, and Becca spent the night at her own apartment. She said whether it's initiating sex or having deep conversations about their future, the relationship has become “days and nights of rejection.”
A therapy session also revealed that the reason Austin left Becca to spend the first night of the couples' retreat by herself was because he wanted to sleep in Von Miller's bed. And he only apologized to Becca the next day because "a producer prompted him to," Becca pointed out. The show's counselors encouraged the couple to keep pushing forward, insisting their problem is fixable. "Is it?" Austin asked.
Emily and Brennan
Emily is quickly recovering from her life-threatening ATV crash. In the latest episode, she got her stitches removed and even dry-cleaned the blood out of her parka. Brennan took care of her along the way, doing the dishes, mopping the floors and ordering Emily burgers from STK. "Who would’ve thought a tree is what we needed?" Emily beamed, saying they're now closer than ever. But as much as Emily deserves to be happy after the shit she's dealt with this season, I fear their brief marriage bliss will soon come to an end.
The preview for next week's episode showed Brennan discussing his relationship deal-breakers and Emily running away in tears. Even more damning, Clare is shown telling Emily that an unnamed "he" is going out on dates and that he asked Cameron to go on a double date with him. Judging by the way Emily was sobbing, I can only guess the "he" is Brennan.
To see if any of the couples survive to the finale, tune in to the next episode of Married at First Sight, on Wednesday, February 28.