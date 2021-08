Art Attack: Fifteen Ways to See Great Art in Denver This Weekend

click to enlarge Kate Petley, "Agreement," 2021, archival print on Canson Baryta Prestige paper. Courtesy of the artist

click to enlarge Koko Colab, “Shifting Tides.” Courtesy of Moe Gram

click to enlarge Kate Petley, "Equal Measure," 2021, archival print and acrylic on canvas. Kate Petley, courtesy of Robischon Gallery

click to enlarge Emily Roan, “Cloud Watching,” 2021, gel medium, acrylic paint, ink and oil pastel on canvas. Emily Roan

click to enlarge Rebekah Griffith, “The Bachelors,” oil. Rebekah Griffith

click to enlarge Evan Colbert, ”Interstellar Overdrive,” 2020, color lithograph. Evan Colbert

click to enlarge Lisa Calzavara, "Cyclone," oil on canvas in black wood frame. Lisa Calzavara

click to enlarge Don Stinson, “Tru Vu, Delta, Colorado” 2020-21, watercolor on Arches paper. Don Stinson, courtesy of David B. Smith Gallery

click to enlarge Earl Churvarsky, “Driftwood Motel/Crestone.” Earl Churvarsky

click to enlarge Todd Brown, “I Miss Your Face,” 2021, acrylic on canvas. Todd Brown

click to enlarge A detail from Katherine Simóne Reynolds's installation How to Hold a Cry, at Rule Gallery. Katherine Simóne Reynolds, courtesy of Rule Gallery







As fall approaches, spaces that have been closed are gingerly opening their doors to the public; with students returning to campuses after months of online learning, University of Colorado art galleries in Boulder and Denver are returning to in-person visits.Meanwhile, artists continue to sort out pandemic times in exhibitions at local co-ops and galleries. At Union Hall and Rule Gallery, there will be some serious artwork and talk about BIPOC women coping with systemic racism and social justice breaches, and Emmanuel Gallery at Auraria is feting that sculptor who made the huge cows at the Denver Art Museum with a show.Here's what to see this weekend:, an open call, juried group exhibition of fresh, thought-provoking work that reaches beyond the barriers of time and place, opened last weekend as part of RedLine’s 48 Hours of Socially Engaged Art & Conversation Summit. Moe Gram and Jodie Herrera juried, selecting from a group of emerging and established regional artists. Onward!The CU Art Museum reopened this week with a pair of new solo exhibitions. Longmont artist Kate Petley, whose works blur the edges between sculpture, painting and photography with tricks of the eye, presents new work, while Canadian artist Tim Whiten, known for his gestural drawings and sculptural works tracing ritualized behaviors developed across cultures and time, is feted with a forty-year survey. Welcome back.Bell Projects, a service connecting artists with collectors, opportunities and exhibition spaces, hosts a solo show by Denver painter Emily Roan, who creates densely marked and spattered abstract works in mixed media on canvas and paper, and in sculptural installations. Roan will also be featured next in the Storeroom’s window vignette at 1700 Vine Street, beginning in October.The Littleton Fine Arts Guild’s, juried by watercolorist Gene Youngmann, is part of Littleton’s Western Welcome Week, a tradition in the southern suburb since 1928 that continues through August 22. The show, a grand representational display of all those elements that make up the legendary West, from landscapes and cowboys to horses and animals in nature, is up through September 12, or view it online The Collective Community Arts Center in Lafayette wants to show off the charms of sustainable art in this show of art made with recycled and found materials. The all-Colorado exhibition goes off on every tangent imaginable for a diverse view of what one can do with junk.A timely mountain of a show,, draws to a close on August 22 at the Arvada Center. More than 250 participating artists show how they battled despair and found solace in sticking to their studios, making pointed art, face masks and brave choices. Two solos — showcasing Brady Smith on loneliness and suicide in the Upper Gallery, and teaching artist Melody Epperson on women’s suffrage in the Theatre Gallery — also close after Sunday.Abstract painter Lisa Calzavara seeks to capture the kinetic in the swirling oil paintings of, her solo member show at Sync Gallery.The former Colorado artist Don Stinson, now settled in Des Moines, has made a career of painting panoramic views of human encroachment by disintegrating roadside attractions, highways, industrial machines and telephone wires upon pristine prairie, desert and mountain landscapes. Nonetheless, in Stinson’s world, nature still remains in weird balance with man’s egregious intrusions, perhaps by flipping its beauty card in the face of dust-blown Big Boy statues and the like. See what that means when Stinson’s latest show opens at DBS Gallery.At Pirate, Craig Robb debuts a collection of geometric or wavy molded acrylic shapes, in translucent rainbow colors, lit up from within — and other sculptures; Tom Mazzullo shows silverpoint works, including drawings of staged sculptural concepts; and Jude Barton continues her reflections on sacred and architectural geometry.Earl Chuvarsky goes down the rabbit hole of old Denver in portraits of historical Western figures and reflections on what’s disappeared off the face of the city, while Christine O’Dea shares ceramic and found-object assemblage; in the Annex, the artist known as Nobody Special chips in with a variety of works by R. Garvin and friends.Edge is finishing off August with a big ol' member exhibition to show how the gallery’s coterie has been keeping busy through the latest ins and outs of the pandemic. Stop in at the reception for chit-chat with the gallery’s current artists, including its newest, oldest member: Mark Brasuell, an original Edge member who left six years ago and returned to the fold just in time to hang work in this show.What the world needs now is viral hope to counter viral disease. At least that’s what artists in the group showat Bitfactory posit through works encouraging community storytelling created during the pandemic. Artist Amy Métier juried thirty artists to share their experiences with others via the exhibition.Rule hosts Chicago artist Katherine Simóne Reynolds, who, as a Black woman, uses tears shed in reaction to subjective repression (what she calls “the effacement of choreographed grief”) metaphorically in her multimedia installation. Reynolds’s recipe for developing a new way to cry is woven into the work, as she sheds anger, pain and loss of hope, finding more positive avenues for her tears. Reynolds has also curated a companion show of work by Colorado artists Tya Anthony, Jasmine Abena Colgan, Noa Fodrie and Rochelle Johnson that can be viewed in Rule’s upstairs gallery; they'l join her on Sunday for an artist talk heavy on social justice politics.Just steps away from Rule is a newer gallery, SassaBird Fine Art, which is showing an encore of, featuring the work of eleven female artists.Thousands of visitors to the Denver Art Museum’s Hamilton Building have passed by the monumental bronze sculpture "Scottish Angus Cow and Calf" resting peacefully on the grass along 13th Avenue, but many might not know Dan Ostermiller, the sculptor who created the pastoral bovines, as well as a whole menagerie of giant-sized animals as public art. His latest, called "Lynx," will soon adorn Benson Terrace near the University of Colorado Denver’s Lynx Crossing residence hall at Auraria. But first "Lynx" will crouch up close and personal at Emmanuel Gallery, along with a full survey of Ostermiller’s creatures. No news yet on a reception, but the gallery has been open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this summer if you want to take a peek. Be sure to bone up on visitor protocols before you visit