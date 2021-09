Art Attack: Eighteen Ways to Celebrate First Friday in Denver

click to enlarge Cory Feder, “Kokdu River,” colored pencil on illustration board, for the Americas COVID-19 Memorial Exhibition. Courtesy of Biennial of the Americas

Will Wilson, “K’omoks Imperial Stormtrooper (Andy Everson),” 2021, citizen of the K'omoks First Nation. © Will Wilson

click to enlarge Andrew Roberts-Gray, “Tide Machine,” acrylic on sandblasted mirror plexi mounted to panel. Courtesy of Michael Warren Contemporary

click to enlarge Suchitra Mattai, “The Center of Gravity,” gouache and acrylic on paper. Courtesy of the Biennial of the Americas

click to enlarge “Self Portrait: Mark Sink as Michael Jackson,” 1982. Mark Sink

click to enlarge Brent Hayden, "Goddamn I Miss the Rain,” 2021, polystyrene, acrylic. Brent Hayden

click to enlarge Becky Wareing Steele, “Nature Retreat.” Becky Wareing Steele

click to enlarge New Mexican artist Isaac Sandoval debuts at Foolproof. Isaac Sandoval

click to enlarge Lane Meyer Projects reopens with Hudson Hatfield's 3 Ways to Skin a Cat. Hudson Hatfield

click to enlarge Lin Takeuchi, “Grasp," monotype, watercolor, colored pencil. Lin Takeuchi

Arturo Garcia, “Tree Swing.” Arturo Garcia

click to enlarge Work by Jen Starling at Valkarie Gallery. Jen Starling

click to enlarge Travel around the world with photographer Holly Brown. Holly Stuart Brown

Pastelist Deana Goldsmith is one of more than 200 artists at the Cherry Creek Arts Festival. Deana Goldsmith

click to enlarge Matthew Harris, "Again," acrylic and oil on canvas. Matthew Harris







It’s a wild and larger-than-life First Friday weekend out there in art land: Mark Sink pulls out mementos from his life in the Warhol aether of New York in the ’80s at Dateline; Donald Fodness toys with the grotesque in assemblages of boob mugs and madonna statuaries at the Evans School; No Vacancy hosts a wild night of performance and immersion by this month’s resident artists; and Matthew Harris goes berserk at Leon.But you’ll find a more thoughtful trend, and big art fairs and fests, too, as you plan your own art attack below.Diné photographer Will Wilson’s ongoing series,, challenges Edward S. Curtis’s famous photos of American Indigenous people, which he labels stereotypical rather than iconic, by making his own nineteenth-century-style wet plate collodion images of modern Native citizens just as they are, minus the over-romanticized Caucasian view Curtis took. A sampling of Wilson’s work will reside in the East Window in Boulder through the end of October.Painter Andrew Roberts-Gray turned Michael Warren Contemporary into a remote studio/gallery space all week, creating and putting up new work in hisseries in time for Thursday’s reception. Works by sculptor Nancy Lovendahl and clay artist Sara Ransford will hang alongside Roberts-Gray’s for the full length of the three-week pop-up.After a hemisphere-wide search for artists by the Biennial of the Americas, the, a sad reminder of how COVID-19 has affected life in the Americas, is finally ready to be seen by the public. The 21 commissioned artists selected by curatorial advisors María Paz and Derrick Velasquez approach the imperative in a multitude of statements and styles, creating a patchwork heavy with personal perspectives. Admission to the Museo is free all day for the opening; commissioned artists Suchitra Mattai and Ana María Hernando and curator Derrick Velasquez will later join Museo director Claudia Moran for an in-depth talk on September 16.Denver photographer and arts booster Mark Sink famously hung with Andy Warhol and the rest of New York City’s art underground as a young man back in the ’80s, in an influential adventure of a lifetime, but the stuff he’s carried with him since then needed serious organizing. Sink’s trove of memorabilia collected from that era will come out of hiding and pop up this weekend at Dateline Gallery for a short run, telling its stories in the form of snapshots, ephemera and artworks curated by Dateline’s Jeromie Dorrance. Find the impressive list of personalities whose faces or works turn up in this windfall of an exhibition on Instagram, and run, don’t walk, down to Larimer Street. If you love pop culture, this is a show you’ll want to see.Alto Gallery will be moving into the soon-to-debut RiNo ArtPark this month. In the meantime, while getting that space together, Alto is hosting, a pop-up at the Evans School near the Denver Art Museum. Curated by Denver artist Peter Yumi, the exhibition showcases Donald Fodness, Brent Hayden and Zach Searcy, a trio of artists working in Colorado and beyond.Becky Wareing Steele’s miniature installations of tiny people engaged in all sorts of everyday people activities resonate with us regular-sized folks because they evoke our own experiences and memories of doing things together. Wareing Steele has woven alternating scenes of urban and outdoor moments into the landscape of Baere Brewing, tucking them into the crevices of the Broadway taproom’s walls of reclaimed pallet wood. To balance the arrangement out, she’s also hung framed photographs of the storytelling miniatures. Grab a brew and get lost in the scenery.Isaac Sandoval is a restaurateur and chef in Las Vegas, New Mexico, where he and his wife, Shawna, run a pan-cuisine eatery, The Skillet, that serves a menu where dishes like New Mexican chow, ramen and Chinese orange-chicken burritos live together in peace. He’s also a painter, sculptor and muralist (his handiwork can be seen on the restaurant’s walls) who is debuting at Foolproof this week with a solo show. His style falls somewhere between Mexican folk art and Big Daddy Roth, and you don’t see that much in these parts. Look out for food metaphors.Lane Meyer Projects reopens the indoor gallery this week withby Hudson Hatfield, a Colorado expat who recently returned to the Rocky Mountain fold. In keeping with the gallery’s penchant for experimental and fully realized artistic visions, Hatfield gives gallery-goers something to talk about, with three video works and statement installations reflecting on the rapidly changing ethos of the American West.No Vacancy’s latest featured First Friday artist resident showcase casts light on a wild and eclectic bunch for something a little bit psychedelic rave-y, a little bit, with a pinch of Garbage Pail Kids and an essence of sideshow — and immersive as all get out. Artist Mar Williams and friends take a jab at the notion of art world money-grabbers with the installation, which does have something to do with traveling through a giant cat (look here for more info ), while the comedy performance troupe Oddknock Productions goes a different direction with a two-night fake QVC hit called. Further offerings from Kyle Singer’s Waffle Cone Club, Bzurk and Ell Peterson fill out the evening.Lin Takeuchi, whose contemplative drawings, mixed media and prints pan out in soft colors and pleasing compositions, is the guest artist at Valkarie this month. Meanwhile, works by Karen Watkins and Zachary Reece remain on view through September 19, and the latest resident artists group show is up through October.Down south, the University of Colorado Colorado Springs downtown GOCA gallery hosts, the results of a collaboration by UCCS professor Corey Drieth and multidisciplinary artist William Wylie that was inspired by an exhibition by Alighiero e Boetti, who often utilized photocopies in his conceptual work. The year-long project kickstarted with an eleven-page musical score using red fingerprints for the notations.BuCu West in Westwood hangs a beautiful rerun:, a traveling Environmental World Day exhibit first mounted by Denver’s Mexican Cultural Center.Arturo Garcia once again opens his Westwood studio/gallery doors for first Friday, with a ten-artist pop-up art market, live music and snacks.Painter Jen Starling exhibits at Balefire for the month of September with a showing of her dreamy portraiture of women grappling with inner life.Go around the world with Denver photographer Holly Stuart Brown, who documents life and people in faraway places. Hang out and hear some of Brown’s travel stories, as well as live music by Jeff Keefer.The Cherry Creek Arts Festival is back after a cancellation in 2020 and a postponement to September in 2021, but festival-goers can expect the same kind of juried, high-quality art vendors as always, along with the programming that makes CCAF shine — with a few changes. First, the fest is moving across First Avenue to Creekside, behind the Cherry Creek Shopping Center, for a new look and feel, and for the first time, it's using a timed-entry system requiring pre-registration online. Not only that, but the art fest will be cohabiting with the Denver Chalk Art Festival, where 100 chalk virtuosos will be creating art on Saturday and Sunday in the shopping center’s northwest parking lot. Otherwise, it's business as usual: The Creation Station will be offering hands-on art experiences, and the food court and live music will be back. Admission is still free; RSVP and find info at Eventbrite Matthew Harris, an artist with a free hand and spirit, returns to Leon for a second solo show of flamboyant and chaotic paintings and sculptures that speak for themselves, at least as far as Harris, who sees the world through Ken Russell glasses, is concerned. Not to miss!Boulder’s Street Wise, now in its third year and shaping up to be one of the region’s best-run mural festivals, kicks off over Labor Day weekend, beginning with an informal Sunday afternoon meet-the-artists launch party at Rayback. The next day, up to thirty participating artists will start painting, following Street Wise’s general theme of “artivism"; the action continues through September 12. Along the way, Street Wise has plenty of programming, from panel discussions to art shows, to keep its audience busy as the murals near completion. Most events are free; RSVP here , and learn more here