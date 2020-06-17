Art Attack: Seven Ways to See Art Live or Otherwise This Weekend

It’s a good weekend to reacquaint yourself with co-ops all over town, with a treasury of solos all opening in Lakewood and on Santa Fe Drive. Open your ears and delve into the history of Olmec, Andean and Mayan music at the Museo de las Americas, and stop by Alto Gallery in Berkeley to say “hey.”

Alto Gallery

Gravity Waves

Alto Gallery, 4345 West 41st Avenue

Through June 27, by appointment

Alto reopened its doors last week with a big group show of artists from Denver’s DIY universe. Visits require social distancing, masks and good health (no fever, cough, etc. ), and no more than five people will be allowed in the gallery at one time. It’s good to see this indie space back in business!

"Jaguar-costumed Figurine Flute with Blowgun," Mayan, 300-600 C.E., ceramic; "Decorated Ocarina," 1000-1500 C.E., Costa Rica, ceramic; "Drum with Painted Geometric and Facial Imagery," 900-1520 C.E., Chiriqui, ceramic. Courtesy of the Denver Art Museum

Rhythm and Ritual: Music of the Ancient Americas

Museo de las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive

June 19 to October 17

Opening reception live stream: Thursday, June 18, 6 to 7 p.m.

$8 museum admission, reserve timed tickets online in advance

The Museo is ready for visitors as Rhythm and Ritual: Music of the Ancient Americas, its long-anticipated collaboration with the Denver Art Museum, comes to fruition, beginning with a virtual reception (link will be released the day of the event). When museum doors swing open the next day, reservations will be required in advance for timed-entry tickets; no more than ten people will be allowed in the space at one time. Masks are required (you can even buy a fancy one at the museum gift shop), as is social distancing.

James C. Jones, "Ancient Quest," at Sync Gallery. James C. Jones

James C. Jones, Kristy K. Smith and Cyncie Winter, Pathways

Sync Gallery, 931 Santa Fe Drive

June 18 through July 11

Thursdays and Fridays, 1 to 4 p.m., and Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m., or by appointment

Sync launches another member show, this one with a focus on abstraction and inner voyages. The gallery won’t be hosting a formal reception yet, but is keeping abbreviated gallery hours when visitors abiding by the usual COVID-19 protocols can view the artworks.

Muralist Casey Kawaguchi moves indoors at ILA Gallery. Casey Kawaguchi

Jodie Herrera and Casey Kawaguchi, Twenty Toes

ILA Gallery, 209 Kalamath Street, Suite 12

June 19 through July 10

Open by timed-entry reservations on Tuesdays through Saturdays from 2 to 6 p.m., or by appointment

ILA Gallery welcomes New Mexican portraitist Jodie Herrera, whose work is steeped in storytelling and activism, and Denver artist Casey Kawaguchi, known for his samurai imagery and street murals. Sign up for a thirty-minute time slot to view the show at the website, and arrive wearing a mask.

Catch a look at new work by Candace Shepard at Edge Gallery. Candace Shepard

Candace Shepard, Vanishing Points & Some Things to Hold Onto

Alane Holsteen, Novus Dies

Edge Gallery, Pasternack’s Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

June 19 through July 5

Exhibition hours: Fridays, 6 to 9 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays, 1 to 4 p.m., or by appointment, 303-477-7173

The Art Hub will be hopping — but not too much for the times — on Friday night, when Edge opens solo showcases by members Candace Shepard and Alane Holsteen who will exhibit color-saturated florals and abstract encaustic paintings inspired by nature and the landscape.

Stephanie Kuhne

Robert Davis Garner, Act I: Family Fugue

Stephanie Kuhne, Believe It or Not

Darlene Kuhne, Legacy, in the Annex

Core New Art Space, Pasternack’s Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

June 19 through July 5

Opening Reception: Friday, June 19, 6 to 10 p.m.

Core is also debuting new shows at the Art Hub, this one by members Robert Davis Garner and Stephanie Kuhne, with guest Darlene Kuhne in the Annex. After the reception, gallery hours continue on Fridays from 6 to 9 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.; wear a mask.

EXPAND Kim Roberts, "Arrival," at D'art Gallery. Kim Roberts

Tara Kelley-Cruz, Equinox 2020: Mixed Media, Mixed Emotions

Lori Dresner, Menagerie II: Three Sides To Every Story

Ashton Lacy Jones, Call and Response

Kim Roberts, Everyday Pilgrimage

D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive

June 19 through July 11

Open Fridays and Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m.

D’art Gallery brings a quartet of new member solos to the Art District on Santa Fe this weekend, offering a melange of abstract paintings, pottery and serene landscapes. D’art remains open on a limited schedule.

