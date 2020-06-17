Art Attack: Seven Ways to See Art Live or Otherwise This Weekend

It’s a good weekend to reacquaint yourself with co-ops all over town, with a treasury of solos all opening in Lakewood and on Santa Fe Drive. Open your ears and delve into the history of Olmec, Andean and Mayan music at the Museo de las Americas, and stop by Alto Gallery in Berkeley to say “hey.”
Gravity Waves
Alto Gallery, 4345 West 41st Avenue
Through June 27, by appointment
Alto reopened its doors last week with a big group show of artists from Denver’s DIY universe. Visits require social distancing, masks and good health (no fever, cough, etc. ), and no more than five people will be allowed in the gallery at one time. It’s good to see this indie space back in business!
Rhythm and Ritual: Music of the Ancient Americas
Museo de las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive
June 19 to October 17
Opening reception live stream: Thursday, June 18, 6 to 7 p.m.
$8 museum admission, reserve timed tickets online in advance
The Museo is ready for visitors as Rhythm and Ritual: Music of the Ancient Americas, its long-anticipated collaboration with the Denver Art Museum, comes to fruition, beginning with a virtual reception (link will be released the day of the event). When museum doors swing open the next day, reservations will be required in advance for timed-entry tickets; no more than ten people will be allowed in the space at one time. Masks are required (you can even buy a fancy one at the museum gift shop), as is social distancing.
James C. Jones, Kristy K. Smith and Cyncie Winter, Pathways
Sync Gallery, 931 Santa Fe Drive
June 18 through July 11
Thursdays and Fridays, 1 to 4 p.m., and Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m., or by appointment
Sync launches another member show, this one with a focus on abstraction and inner voyages. The gallery won’t be hosting a formal reception yet, but is keeping abbreviated gallery hours when visitors abiding by the usual COVID-19 protocols can view the artworks.
Jodie Herrera and Casey Kawaguchi, Twenty Toes
ILA Gallery, 209 Kalamath Street, Suite 12
June 19 through July 10
Open by timed-entry reservations on Tuesdays through Saturdays from 2 to 6 p.m., or by appointment
ILA Gallery welcomes New Mexican portraitist Jodie Herrera, whose work is steeped in storytelling and activism, and Denver artist Casey Kawaguchi, known for his samurai imagery and street murals. Sign up for a thirty-minute time slot to view the show at the website, and arrive wearing a mask.
Candace Shepard, Vanishing Points & Some Things to Hold Onto
Alane Holsteen, Novus Dies
Edge Gallery, Pasternack’s Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
June 19 through July 5
Exhibition hours: Fridays, 6 to 9 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays, 1 to 4 p.m., or by appointment, 303-477-7173
The Art Hub will be hopping — but not too much for the times — on Friday night, when Edge opens solo showcases by members Candace Shepard and Alane Holsteen who will exhibit color-saturated florals and abstract encaustic paintings inspired by nature and the landscape.
Robert Davis Garner, Act I: Family Fugue
Stephanie Kuhne, Believe It or Not
Darlene Kuhne, Legacy, in the Annex
Core New Art Space, Pasternack’s Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
June 19 through July 5
Opening Reception: Friday, June 19, 6 to 10 p.m.
Core is also debuting new shows at the Art Hub, this one by members Robert Davis Garner and Stephanie Kuhne, with guest Darlene Kuhne in the Annex. After the reception, gallery hours continue on Fridays from 6 to 9 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.; wear a mask.
Tara Kelley-Cruz, Equinox 2020: Mixed Media, Mixed Emotions
Lori Dresner, Menagerie II: Three Sides To Every Story
Ashton Lacy Jones, Call and Response
Kim Roberts, Everyday Pilgrimage
D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive
June 19 through July 11
Open Fridays and Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m.
D’art Gallery brings a quartet of new member solos to the Art District on Santa Fe this weekend, offering a melange of abstract paintings, pottery and serene landscapes. D’art remains open on a limited schedule.
