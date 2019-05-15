Ten Things for Art Lovers to Do and See This Weekend in Denver

As the academic year segues into summer, student and alumni works shimmer in the spotlight; elsewhere, gallery anniversaries will be celebrated, fine-art venues refresh for the summer, art takes root among the greenery, and the Denver Art Museum turns on the lights. Here are the arty happenings in Denver this weekend:

Barbara Takenaga, “Blue (A),” acrylic on linen. Barbara Takenaga, Robischon Gallery

Barbara Takenaga, Manifold

Linda Fleming, Allusion

Jaq Chartier, SunTests

Alison Hall, Heirlooms

Robischon Gallery, 1740 Wazee Street

Opening Reception: Thursday, May 16, 6 to 8 p.m.

Robischon Gallery moves into another cycle with four abstract artists whose work taps the outer limits of medium and process. Jaq Chartier’s color-infused visual chemistry lessons, Linda Fleming’s curvy diagrammatic steel sculptures, Alison Hall’s darkly patterned studies and Barbara Takenaga’s cosmic canvases all share sacred space for the summer.

Poet JP Allen and puppet maker Katy Batsel team up with students at PlatteForum. Courtesy of PlatteForum

Another World Is Possible: Be the Monster and Codeswitch

PlatteForum, 2400 Curtis Street

Opening Reception: Thursday, May 16, 6 to 8 p.m.

Gallery Hours: May 21 through 24, noon to 5 p.m.

The unlikely duo of poet JP Allen and puppetmaster Katy Batsel cross-reference their PlatteForum residencies as artist-mentors: Allen, who worked with youth from RiseUp Academy on developing literary/political manifestos, and Batsel, who created puppet activists with ArtLab interns, meet in the middle for a mixture of poetry and monster-puppet protests. At the reception, RiseUp will share resulting wordplay with live readings and an anything-goes open mic, while ArtLab breaks out in a monster-puppet parade; the puppets, including Batsel’s own creations touting queer identity, will remain on view through May 24.

EXPAND Lindsay Smith Gustave joins other University of Denver art alumni in an exhibition at the Vicki Myhren Gallery. Lindsay Smith Gustave

2019 Juried Alumni Exhibition

Vicki Myhren Gallery, 2121 East Asbury Avenue

May 17 through June 16

Opening Reception: Thursday, May 16, 5 to 8 p.m.

A whopping 23 University of Denver artist alumni were chosen by jurors Andrea Wallace, Sue Oehme and Cordelia Taylor to exhibit work in a season-ending show that covers a wide gamut of styles and mediums and celebrates cross-generational creativity.

Photographer Rachel Woolf captures life on the border. Rachel Woolf

Border Stories

Pattern Denver, 855 Wyandot Street

Opening Reception: Thursday, May 16, 7 to 10 p.m.

Pattern Denver, a new mural-covered Lincoln Park co-working facility aimed at offering services and space to photographers and filmmakers, also sports a gallery space that debuts to the public with Border Stories, a documentation of life on the border from the differing points of view of photographers Elliot Ross and Rachel Woolf. Ross offers a vignette-driven road trip along the border, while Woolf focuses on a family separated by deportation.

EXPAND Zach Reini, “The Jokes on You!” (panel 1 of 4), 2019, spray enamel, acrylic, and latex on canvas over panel. Zach Reini, David B. Smith Gallery

Zach Reini, Not Much Will Change When I’m Gone

Sierra Montoya Barela, Living Room, in the Project Room

David B. Smith Gallery, 1543 Wazee Street

May 17 through June 15

Opening Reception: Friday, May 17, 6 to 8 p.m.

Zach Reini breaks into the David B. Smith stable with a show of works inspired by the collectible milk-caps called Pogs that were a pop-culture sensation twenty-plus years ago. Symbolic of America’s historical rise and future based on commerce, Reini’s Pog revival documents the inexorable march of capitalism. In the Project Room, Sierra Montoya Barela travels across time and space in paintings of imagined rooms and places.

MWC Fifth Anniversary Party

Michael Warren Contemporary, 760 Santa Fe Drive

Friday, May 17, 5 to 9 p.m.

Michael Warren Contemporary, the joint project of partners Mike McClung and Warren Campbell, debuted in 2014 at the iconic space on Santa Fe Drive that once housed the van Straaten Gallery and Sandy Carson galleries. Five years down the road, MWC is still adding class to the art district with smart curation and a solid roster of artists. The gallery is celebrating with an anniversary party that also offers a look at the current abstract shows by Kelton Osborn and Meghan Wilbar, which hang through May 25.

EXPAND RedLine Contemporary Art Center

EPIC Arts Spring 2019 Exhibition

RedLine Contemporary Art Center, 2350 Arapahoe Street

May 18 through June 9

Opening Reception: Saturday, May 18, 1 to 3 p.m.

Student artists from the Academy of Urban Learning, Bruce Randolph, Denver Green School, Kunsmiller Creative Arts Academy and McMeen Elementary School took on issues of social justice as part of RedLine’s action-based Epic Arts program; now the resulting works will go up for sale in a gallery exhibition. Proceeds go to organizations offering services to Denver’s homeless population.

Artist and sign painter Jae Mo decorates the walls at Rosehouse. Jae Mo

Jae Mo

Rosehouse, 14 South Broadway

May 18 through 31

Opening Reception: Saturday, May 18, 7 to 9 p.m.

Artist and sign painter Jae Mo borrows from classic advertising imagery and modern thinking to create artwork, embroidery, T-shirts and more, some emblazoned with smartass remarks. Imagine a little wit and humor blooming up among the plants at Rosehouse and you’ll get the picture.

EXPAND Artist and Vibrant Femme Julie Maren's work is included in Materiality at Seidel City. Julie Maren

Vibrant Femmes: Materiality

Seidel City, 3205 Longhorn Road, Boulder

May 18 through June 16

Opening reception of Vibrant Femmes | Materiality, on Saturday, May 18, 6 to 9 p.m.

Gallery Hours: June 1, 2, 15 and 16, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., or by appointment

Curator Kecia Benvenuto created Vibrant Femmes in 2016 to raise awareness of female and non-binary artists and the rise of “feminine” directions and processes in art-making. Materiality collects installation work by Colorado artists Tracey Bergrud, Kelly Duffield, Eva Maier, Julie Maren and Liz Quan, who embrace materials that are pliable, moldable, textural, organic and found in time-intensive meditative works.

El Anatsui (Ewe), “Rain Has No Father?,” 2008, found bottle tops and copper wire. El Anatsui, from the collection of the Denver Art Museum

The Light Show

Denver Art Museum, 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway

May 19, 2019 through May 3, 2020

In the history of fine art, light has been everything — the energy source behind high-contrast chiaroscuro paintings, illuminated manuscripts, dappled impressionist landscapes, modern neon and fluorescent sculptures, the photographs of Ansel Adams and so much more. To make the point, the Denver Art Museum will illuminate the flight of light through art history with The Light Show, a new cross-departmental exhibit from the museum’s vast collections that will roll out in two parts over the next month. Part one, focusing on physical light, opens on Sunday, May 19, and part two follows on June 2; both remain on view through May 2020.

