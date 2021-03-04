Ten Things to Do In and Around Denver (and Online) This Weekend

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

You can immerse yourself in interesting activities this weekend — both on-line and in-person, since the long-awaited Celestial Chaos is opening at Exdo. You can also do a lot of good while having a good time at charity events. And, of course, plenty developing in the Month of Photography.

Keep reading for more worthwhile events around town over the next few days; some are free (see more of those here) and some require tickets, but all are worth your time.



Find Your Voice: Online Art Auction

Thursday, March 4, 9 a.m., online

The Sun Valley Youth Center is holding its second auction — this one online — to support the center; proceeds will go to providing in-person and virtual learning, healthy meals, and staff support for children and families. Kids not just Sun Valley but around the metro area submitted artwork for the fundraiser. It's good work for a good cause; see for yourself here. The auction runs through March 11.

Narkita Gold: From This Day Forward

Thursday, March 4, noon to 12:30 p.m., Instagram

Join this virtual studio tour with Narkita Gold, the Denver based artist whose Black in Denver is a portrait and interview series that takes a critical look at identity, specifically at small black communities, solitude and the evolution of the self. (Read our story about the series here.) This virtual tour is hosted by the Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art; find out more here.

C.J. Box — Dark Sky

Thursday, March 4, 5 p.m., online

Head Back to Wyoming with C.J. Box, who'll discuss his new book in the Joe Pickett series, Dark Sky (that's #21), with Lisa Casper. The live program is free to watch (if you miss it, Tattered Cover will post it on its YouTube channel this weekend); find out more here.

Celestial Chaos

Thursday, March 4, through Sunday, March 21

Exdo Event Center, 1399 35th Street

Two of Denver’s more notable immersive-event companies — circus-arts troupe Rainbow Militia and fantastic- set fabricators Prismajic — put their creative heads together and came up with Celestial Chaos, an interactive walk-through adventure at the Exdo Event Center that channels gods not unlike those in Greek mythology. As the story goes, three gods of balance conspire to build a more perfect world, again and again and again, surprising a moving moving stream of socially distanced audience members at every turn. The event is free; godlike clothing in pale hues is encouraged, but not required. Get more info and register online in advance for tickets, available Thursdays through Sundays.

Colorado Dragon Boat Film Fest

Thursday, March 4, through Sunday, March 7, online

Films focused on community and cultural stories will rule at this year’s Colorado Dragon Boat Film Fest, a fully virtual affair in 2021 with the folksy theme of “representAsian.” Beyond the core programming of twelve feature films and two shorts screenings, the fest will bring online Q&A sessions, panel discussions and filmmaker conversations, as well as a special storytelling panel of community members sharing personal immigration stories. Festival all-access passes are $55 for Denver Film members or $65 for non-members, or you can purchase individual films of your choice for $12 to $15 each; reserve your links and learn more here.

No Man's Land Film Festival

Thursday, March 4, through Saturday, March 7, online

Last year, the No Man's Land Film Festival filled RiNo with four days of films, community, art, presentations, live podcasts, fun and adventure. This year, the international adventure film fest has gone virtual. But there's still plenty to see and do; tickets range from $20 per day (or $10 for a virtual yoga class!) to $190 for a household festival pass. Find the full schedule here.

Great Chefs of the West — On the Go

Thursday, March 4

The annual Great Chefs of the West is usually a gala fundraiser for the National Kidney Foundation, but this year it looks different. For one thing, it's happening on two nights: Thursday, March 4, and Thursday, March 11. And for another, it will also benefit participating restaurants: the Bindery, Woodie Fisher, Guard and Grace, Jovanina's Broken Italian, Hop Alley and Four by Brother Luck (in Colorado Springs). Purchase tickets ($125 per person or $225 per couple) on the event's website, and choose from prix fixe menus from the above eateries (all offer on-site dining as well as takeout options), cocktails and wine. You'll also get a cookbook with the restaurants' recipes and access to a silent — really silent — auction and awards ceremony. Find out more here.

Stories on Stage, Linda and Me: Raised on Ronstadt

Friday, March 5, 7 to 8:45 p.m., online

Versatile Denver actor GerRee Hinshaw sings and chats her way through the one-woman tour de force Linda and Me: Raised on Ronstadt, a theatrical love letter to singer Linda Ronstadt that shakes up the usual Stories on Stage template of two or three readers performing dramatic readings from the literary canon. But there's a celebration of the written word, too: The mini-revue actually taps Ronstadt’s memoir Simple Dreams for stories. Hinshaw will be joined by musicians David Nehls and Tony Silva; get details and tickets, $15, here.

Mujer Mercado

Saturday, March 6, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rise Westwood Collective, 3738 Morrison Road

Rise Westwood, which is fast becoming a center for community events not just for the neighborhood, but the entire city, observes International Women’s Day this year with a Mujer Mercado featuring women artisans, makers and cooks. Vendor goods will range from “merch for the everyday jefe” from Chismes y Cafecito (who will also host a Chingona photo-booth for selfie-taking) to the steaming homemade dishes made by the Mujeres Emprendedoras Cooperative — and so much more. Find more information here.

Spring Forward With KGNU

Saturday, March 6, through Sunday, March 14, online

KGNU's spring membership campaign is designed to support the station, but it's a real gift to you, with special programming including an exclusive interview Tim Wise, author of the new book, Dispatches from the Race War; and music specials, including several International Women's Day events and The Grateful Dead Rare Tapes Special. Tune in and find out more here.

And a plan ahead bonus:



Lights, Camera, TAKE ACTION Tuesday, March 9, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., online

YWCA Boulder County has moved its annual fundraising gala online; the inspirational hour will put women and people of color in the spotlight, and rally around the organization's mission to eliminate racism and empower women. The event includes an awards ceremony, a guest speaker, paddle raiser and an event drawing. Red Carpet Tickets are $100, and include a Nosh & Nibbles spread from Cured; screening tickets are $35. Find out more here.



Know of a great event around Denver? We'll be updating this list through the weekend; send information to editorial@westword.com. And don't miss our list of worthwhile free events in and around Denver this week.