Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

After the highs of 4/20, Denver is getting grounded this weekend with a variety of Earth Day events. You can buy a tree, drink some sustainable spirits or celebrate the end of ski season.
For First Friday and other arty activities, see the latest Art Attack. If you're conserving cash as well as the environment, check "Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver (and Beyond!) This Weekend." Now keep reading for ten events worth the price of admission this weekend, with another coming right up:
Elemental: Reimagine Wildfire
Friday, April 21, 6:30 p.m., with limited run April 28-30
Sie FilmCenter, 2510 East Colfax
The Colorado Environmental Film Festival is hosting the Denver premiere of Elemental: Reimagine Wildfire, which takes viewers on a journey with the top experts in the nation to better understand fire. The film follows a harrowing escape from Paradise, California, as the town ignited from wind-driven embers and burned within a few hours of the fire's start; it then continues to the even more recent fires of the last two years, when Oregon, California and Colorado suffered their worst wildfires in recorded history. On opening night, the film will be preceded by a selection of shorts from the Colorado Environmental Film fest, and will be followed by a Q&A with Tania Schoennagel, a wildfire scientist at the University of Colorado; Scott Case, a fire marshal with the Golden Fire Department; and Andrew Rothman, Wild Places program director with WildEarth Guardians. Tickets are $14; get them here.
One Last Thing Before I Forget and Gertrude and Ophelia in Hell
Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22, 7 p.m., and Sunday, April 23, 2 p.m.; run continues next weekend
Roaming Gnome Theatre, 10255 East 25th Avenue, Aurora
The woman-powered And Toto Too Theatre Company has packaged a pair of one-acts by playwright Rebecca Gorman O’Neill for a two-week run. One Last Thing Before I Forget, directed by Melissa McCarl, is a wisp of a tale about two female ghosts down to their last stories and caught in a conundrum: They’ll disappear from the spectral world when the stories run out. One is good with departing, but the other isn’t; perhaps they can strike a deal? Gertrude and Ophelia in Hell, directed by Billy McBride, finds the Shakespearean women traversing limbo on the way to hell, and both are calling for justice. Admission is by a pay-what-you-can model; RSVP here.
T.J. Miller, The Gentle Giant Tour
Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 23, 8 p.m.
Stanley Hotel, 333 Wonderview Avenue, Estes Park
Hometown boy T.J. Miller is back in Colorado for a weekend comedy gig at the spooky Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, with all kinds of after-show shenanigans on tap while he’s there — including comedic commentary during a screening of The Shining or a Saturday dance party — but only if you’re a guest at the hotel. Otherwise, it’s just T.J., you, an evening of jokes and some backstory about his treatment of a former girlfriend, so let the buyer beware. Show tickets are $50 at ThunderTix; book a room here.
Mile HIGH Burlesque Fest
Opening Night Showcase: Friday, April 21, 8 p.m.
HQ, 60 South Broadway
Saturday Night Showdown: Saturday, April 22, 8 p.m.
Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue
Whoever decided to bundle weed and burlesque into one big, happy Mile HIGH Burlesque Fest (aka the “dankest Fest in the West”) knew what they were doing. The event's eternal hostess, Cora Vette, who practically invented pot/burlesque humor after legalization lit up Denver in 2014, will keep things snappy between routines, and New Orleans stripper Jeez Loueez, who created the nation-hopping Jeezy’s Juke Joint: A Black Burly-Q Revue, headlines for two nights at two venues. Tickets range from $20 to $25 nightly here and here (the four-top table option is sold out).
Après Ski Celebration
Saturday, April 22, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Woods, Source Hotel, 3330 Brighton Boulevard
Say goodbye to ski season in style on the Source Hotel’s rooftop eatery The Woods during an Après Ski Celebration with lots of games and perks, from de rigueur shotskis to fancy party appetizers from the kitchen of executive chef Mark Biesecker, as well as a stopover at the Burton swag table. No muss, no fuss, no bumper-to-bumper traffic — this is the way to après-ski with a smile. Admission to the event is $40; reserve in advance at Eventbrite.
Denver Digs Trees Annual Sale
Saturday, April 22, noon to 2 p.m.
Sloan's Lake and City Park Greenhouse
In honor of Earth Day, the Park People and the Denver Digs Trees program are hosting the annual tree sale in two locations, Sloan’s Lake and City Park Greenhouse. Fruit and flowering trees are $50 to $100, and it's free to just come by and look. Find out more here.
Saturday, April 22, 2 to 6 p.m.
Meow Wolf Denver, 1338 1st Street
Meow Wolf Denver’s Convergence Station appreciates companies that use sustainable practices, such as the Marble Distilling Company in Carbondale, which utilizes chemical-free, locally sourced ingredients and a solar-energy-powered WETS water reuse system to distill spirits. As a result, the business saves about 4 million precious gallons of water annually. Head distiller Connie Baker is coming down to Denver to entertain guests of the immersive attraction with an Earth Day demo and tasting in the HELLOFOOD cafe. In addition, local eco-booster DJ Cavem will give a pep talk and spin beats. To attend, simply purchase a regular ticket, $40 to $55, timed between 2 and 6 p.m., here.
Unsent Live in Denver
Saturday, April 22, 7 to 10 p.m.
Town Hall Collaborative, 525 Santa Fe Drive
As far as confessional storytelling shows go, Unsent Live has had a pretty good track record. The format, which challenges people to share out loud the personal letters or messages they composed but didn’t send, was hatched by Brittany Ballard and Hanna Bowens in a Denver living room but now tours live shows nationally, was made into an e-book and a podcast, and will soon be an anthology TV series with WarnerMedia’s 150. See what it’s all about at Town Hall Collaborative Saturday, when ten tale-tellers, including a child, bare all; learn more and find tickets, $17 to $30, at Eventbrite.
ThriftCon Denver
Sunday, April 23, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt Street
Resale and vintage pickers, take note: The thrift sale of all thrift sales, so big it’s called a convention, is coming your way with more than 100 vendors at the roomy National Western Complex. Born and bred in Denver, the now-national extravaganza brings a selection of thousands of fresh finds, surprises and collectibles. Admission is $12 for adults and free for children under thirteen at Eventbrite.
Denver Record Collectors Spring Expo
Sunday, April 23, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Delta by Marriott
, 10 East 120th Avenue, Northglenn
The Denver Record Collectors’ Show is marking its thirtieth anniversary. Ironically, CDs were on top thirty years ago, with only a few sonic snobs obsessed with the super-collectible wax. Now vinyl is popular again. Which means this expo will be jammed, as people hunt for a little bit of everything — LPs, 45s, 78s, CDs, posters and memorabilia in every category of music they could want — from forty or more vendors. The price at the door is still $2, just like it was thirty years ago. Such a deal!
and plan ahead:
Alan Prendergast: GANGBUSTER
Thursday, April 27, 6:30 p.m.
The Denver Press Club, 1330 Glenarm Place
Longtime Westword writer Alan Prendergast will discuss a journalist's approach to history and the archival reporting that went into his new book GANGBUSTER, a nonfiction account of Denver District Attorney Phil Van Cise's battles against con men and the Klan in the 1920s. Admission is free to members, only $5 for others; register here.
