Art Attack: Paint the Town at Co-ops, Parties and International Extravaganzas

Expect a robust third Friday in Denver, with a science-directed art installation unveiling at the Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art, several concurrent co-op shows opening in 40 West, an art-print sale by locals at Alto Gallery, and an international street-art extravaganza at Rising Gallery. Looking for a party? Union Hall closes its 2023 Rough Gems curatorial series with one on Saturday night; RSVP at Eventbrite.
But that’s not all. Early next week, Black Cube and the Cities Summit of the Americas will unveil Pipelines, an installation by Julia Jamrozik and Coryn Kempster, at downtown Denver’s Plaza of the Americas (formerly Tail Tracks), on Canada Night. And Caravana will bring still more art to the area; find the full Cities Summit schedule here.
In the meantime, follow this guide to tiptoe through the tulips to an artful weekend:
Mia Mulvey, Albedo Effect, Opening Reception
Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art (BMoCA), 1750 13th Street, Boulder
Opening Reception: Thursday, April 20, 5 to 7 p.m.
Artist and educator Mia Mulvey went all the way to Svalbard, Norway, on an Arctic Circle Residency in 2019, bringing back 3-D scans of glaciers on which she modeled three large ceramic sculptures for BMoCA. Their collective title, Albedo Effect, describes how much light a glacial surface is able to reflect or absorb, a measurement that predicts the speed of ice melt as the reflective rate slows and the surface heats up. By leaving the sculptures out in the elements, Mulvey reproduced this process, relative to our Colorado climate. The site-specific installation is mounted on outdoor wooden pallets next to the museum; learn more and see the results of Mulvey’s art experiments at the Thursday-evening reception. Albedo Effect remains on view through August 6.
Reed Weimer, prints
Gallery Rouge, 2830 East 3rd Avenue
Thursday, April 20, through April 30
Opening Reception: Thursday, April 20, 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Longtime local art scenester Reed Weimer, known for his beatnik-cool mid-mod paintings and prints, has a new set of prints up for a short run at Gallery Rouge in Cherry Creek North. If you’re decorating a time-capsule mid-century ranch, Weimer’s affordable art is up to the task, but in truth, his works look good in any time period.
Cheryl Jelm and Karin Kempe, Connect
Sync Gallery, 931 Santa Fe Drive, #100
Thursday, April 20, through May 14
Opening Reception: Thursday, April 20, 6 to 9 p.m.
A pair of painters, Cheryl Jelm and Karin Kempe, claim the walls at Sync with a show called Connect, exploring routes toward being one with nature. Jelm communes with trees for the exhibition with oil paintings depicting how trees communicate with each other and generate our world’s best air-purifying system, while Kempe follows horizon lines that connect sea to sky and mountain peaks to clouds in thin applications of acrylic paint sometimes embellished with a sparkle of metallic leaf.
Jennifer Jeannelle, How Fragile We Are
Amy Lee Solomon, All About Love
Pirate: Contemporary Art, 7130 West 16th Avenue, Lakewood
Friday, April 21, through May 7
Opening Reception: Friday, April 21, 6 to 10 p.m.
Pirate's walls show off new work by Jennifer Jeannelle, who connects the dots between human fragility and
resilience for the installation How Fragile We Are, and Amy Lee Solomon, whose current works are All About Love.
Joy Redstone, Irreparable Infinite
Front Range Contemporary Quilters: Portfolio 2023
Boundaries
Next Gallery, 40 West Hub, 6501 West Colfax Avenue,
Lakewood
Friday, April 21, through May 7
Opening Reception: Friday, April 21, 5 to 10 p.m.
Next Gallery’s three-ring circus fetes member Joy Redstone with a solo show of her symbolic wall constructions using found objects and materials from nature. Irreparable Infinite zones in on the cat-and-mouse psychological drama between trauma and healing. Also showing at the gallery: Front Range Contemporary Quilters: Portfolio 2023, an imaginative group show, and a new themed group member show, Boundaries.
Kathryn Cole, Autonomy
Edgar Dumas, Works on Paper
Core Art Space, 40 West Hub, 6501 West Colfax Avenue,
Lakewood
Friday, April 21, through May 7
Opening Reception: Friday, April 21, 5 to 10 p.m.
At Core, Kathryn Cole presents a homey selection of figurative human stories encapsulated on the canvas, while Edgar Dumas, aka Humble Monkey, presents paintings both abstract and abstracted.
Ken Peterson, Ceci n’est pas un Visage (This Is Not a Face)
Mala Setaram-Wolfe, Saraswati
Christine Rose-Curry, Plastic Earth
Sara-Lou Klein, Tiptoeing Towards Acceptance
Edge Gallery, 40 West Hub, 6501 West Colfax Avenue,
Lakewood
Friday, April 21, through May 7
Opening Reception: Friday, April 21, 6 to 9 p.m.
Edge presents a big quartet of associate member exhibitions, beginning with Ken Peterson, who fights back against contemporary falsities, from fake news to AI art. His “money management” tip for art fans: “Forget NFTs, invest in RFTs (Real Fucking Things).” Mala Setaram-Wolfe’s contemplative installation Saraswati celebrates human creativity and the trail of personal growth, while Christine Rose-Curry repurposes cast-away, unrecyclable plastic materials into floral garden imagery and Sara-Lou Klein revisits experiential personal moments in peaceful imagery using colored pencil, paint, collage and wood.
Extra Spectral: Magenta and Friends
NKollectiv, 960 Santa Fe Drive
Friday, April 21, through May 14
Opening Reception: Friday, April 21, 5:30 to 9 p.m.
Nicole Korbe’s member-driven gallery space’s latest show asked participants to do only one specific thing in creating works for Extra Spectral: the use of “Viva Magenta,” Pantone’s Color of the Year for 2023, specifically for its multi-wavelength exclusivity outside of the ordinary visible spectrum of light.
Spring Awakening Exhibition
Bitfactory Gallery, 851 Santa Fe Drive
Friday, April 21, through May 11
Opening Reception: Friday, April 21, 6 to 9 p.m.
Bitfactory welcomes spring vibes by giving viewers a chance to see work by the artists of the virtual Cherry Creek Art Gallery in person, as one of the brick-and-mortar galleries where CCAG is planting art for IRL viewing this year. Spring-friendly visuals with flowers, bright colors and a sense of coming to life will prevail in this edition.
Patterns & Places Print Sale
Alto Gallery, RiNo ArtPark, 1900 35th Street
Saturday, April 22, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Free, RSVP here
Alto offers gallery-goers another incentive to view the colorful, muralistic exhibition Jason Garcia: Atlas and pick up some awesome discounted art from local printmakers at the same time. Find an array of select linocuts, etchings, screen prints and digital prints by a buzz-worthy group of local artists, priced at 20 percent off.
PUNKS NOT DEAD
Rising Gallery, 4885 South Broadway, Englewood Saturday, April 22, 7 to 10 p.m.
Free, RSVP at Eventbrite
Name-brand street art from everywhere — Europe, South America and across the U.S. — will adorn the walls at Rising Gallery with pop art, skate decks and other punkish statements. A portion of all sales will benefit Punk Rock Saves Lives.
