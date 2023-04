Art Attack: Paint the Town at Co-ops, Parties and International Extravaganzas

click to enlarge Mia Mulvey, “Albedo Effect,” installation view, 2023. Image courtesy of Wes Maygar

Snatch up a Reed Weimer print at Gallery Rouge. Reed Weimer

click to enlarge Karin Kempe, "Blue Mountain Walking." Karin Kempe

click to enlarge Amy Lee Solomon's exhibition at Pirate is All About Love. Amy Lee Solomon

click to enlarge Joy Redstone's new wall sculptures examine trauma and healing. Joy Redstone

click to enlarge Kathryn Cole, "When Is Dinner." Kathryn Cole

click to enlarge Mala Setaram-Wolfe, “Saraswati,” mixed-media installation. Mala Setaram-Wolfe

click to enlarge Rita Bhasin, "Pink Hill," mixed media. Rita Bhasin

click to enlarge An Abstract work by Bev Ruiz from Bitfactory's Spring Awakening show. Bev Ruiz

click to enlarge Jason Garcia, “Analog Glitch,” 2023, oil on canvas. Jason Garcia

click to enlarge A sample wall from Rising Gallery's PUNKS NOT DEAD exhibition. Courtesy of Rising Gallery

Expect a robust third Friday in Denver, with a science-directed art installation unveiling at the Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art, several concurrent co-op shows opening in 40 West, an art-print sale by locals at Alto Gallery, and an international street-art extravaganza at Rising Gallery. Looking for a party? Union Hall closes its 2023curatorial series with one on Saturday night; RSVP at Eventbrite But that’s not all. Early next week, Black Cube and the Cities Summit of the Americas will unveil Pipelines, an installation by Julia Jamrozik and Coryn Kempster , at downtown Denver’s Plaza of the Americas (formerly Tail Tracks), on Canada Night. And Caravana will bring still more art to the area; find the full Cities Summit schedule here In the meantime, follow this guide to tiptoe through the tulips to an artful weekend:Artist and educator Mia Mulvey went all the way to Svalbard, Norway, on an Arctic Circle Residency in 2019, bringing back 3-D scans of glaciers on which she modeled three large ceramic sculptures for BMoCA. Their collective title,, describes how much light a glacial surface is able to reflect or absorb, a measurement that predicts the speed of ice melt as the reflective rate slows and the surface heats up. By leaving the sculptures out in the elements, Mulvey reproduced this process, relative to our Colorado climate. The site-specific installation is mounted on outdoor wooden pallets next to the museum; learn more and see the results of Mulvey’s art experiments at the Thursday-evening reception.remains on view through August 6.Longtime local art scenester Reed Weimer, known for his beatnik-cool mid-mod paintings and prints, has a new set of prints up for a short run at Gallery Rouge in Cherry Creek North. If you’re decorating a time-capsule mid-century ranch, Weimer’s affordable art is up to the task, but in truth, his works look good in any time period.A pair of painters, Cheryl Jelm and Karin Kempe, claim the walls at Sync with a show called, exploring routes toward being one with nature. Jelm communes with trees for the exhibition with oil paintings depicting how trees communicate with each other and generate our world’s best air-purifying system, while Kempe follows horizon lines that connect sea to sky and mountain peaks to clouds in thin applications of acrylic paint sometimes embellished with a sparkle of metallic leaf.Pirate's walls show off new work by Jennifer Jeannelle, who connects the dots between human fragility andresilience for the installation, and Amy Lee Solomon, whose current works areNext Gallery’s three-ring circus fetes member Joy Redstone with a solo show of her symbolic wall constructions using found objects and materials from nature.zones in on the cat-and-mouse psychological drama between trauma and healing. Also showing at the gallery:, an imaginative group show, and a new themed group member show,At Core, Kathryn Cole presents a homey selection of figurative human stories encapsulated on the canvas, while Edgar Dumas, aka Humble Monkey, presents paintings both abstract and abstracted.Edge presents a big quartet of associate member exhibitions, beginning with Ken Peterson, who fights back against contemporary falsities, from fake news to AI art. His “money management” tip for art fans: “Forget NFTs, invest in RFTs (Real Fucking Things).” Mala Setaram-Wolfe’s contemplative installationcelebrates human creativity and the trail of personal growth, while Christine Rose-Curry repurposes cast-away, unrecyclable plastic materials into floral garden imagery and Sara-Lou Klein revisits experiential personal moments in peaceful imagery using colored pencil, paint, collage and wood.Nicole Korbe’s member-driven gallery space’s latest show asked participants to do only one specific thing in creating works for: the use of “Viva Magenta,” Pantone’s Color of the Year for 2023, specifically for its multi-wavelength exclusivity outside of the ordinary visible spectrum of light.Bitfactory welcomes spring vibes by giving viewers a chance to see work by the artists of the virtual Cherry Creek Art Gallery in person, as one of the brick-and-mortar galleries where CCAG is planting art for IRL viewing this year. Spring-friendly visuals with flowers, bright colors and a sense of coming to life will prevail in this edition.Alto offers gallery-goers another incentive to view the colorful, muralistic exhibitionand pick up some awesome discounted art from local printmakers at the same time. Find an array of select linocuts, etchings, screen prints and digital prints by a buzz-worthy group of local artists, priced at 20 percent off.Name-brand street art from everywhere — Europe, South America and across the U.S. — will adorn the walls at Rising Gallery with pop art, skate decks and other punkish statements. A portion of all sales will benefit Punk Rock Saves Lives ==