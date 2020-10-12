Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

This week is a real free-for-all, with virtual events bringing the world to you. Take a serious or silly look at the upcoming election, meet artists and learn the latest on COVID-19. Then on Saturday, get out of the house for World Archaeology Day.

Here are the ten best free things to do this week.

COVID-19 Webinar: Colorado Six Months in

Monday, October 12, 8:30 a.m.

What has Colorado learned about the coronavirus since March? How has the state's response evolved since that first wave of cases in the spring, and what insights have we gained about communication, testing, tradeoffs and the efficacy of public-health guidance? During this free public webinar presented by the Colorado School of Public Health, the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, and the Institute for Science & Policy, Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, and Kacey Wullf, senior advisor for COVID-19 response, resilience, and recovery in the Office of Governor Jared Polis, will discuss the latest caseload data and assess the state’s current level of infrastructure and preparedness before winter sets in; they'll also answer questions during a moderated Q&A session. Sign up here, or watch on Facebook.

Music and HIV/AIDS — a Look at Then and Now

Monday, October 12, 5:30 p.m.

The American Music Research Center will host this free, interdisciplinary presentation looking at the crossroads between public health and music, in light of the current global coronavirus pandemic. The discussion begins with Matthew J. Jones on “Love Don't Need a Reason: The Life and Music of Michael Callen,” followed by John Seesholtz on “The Lost Songs of the AIDS Quilt Songbook.” Find out more here.

Free App Day

Tuesday, October 13

For the third year, all 32 public universities in Colorado will waive admissions application fees for state residents on October 13. Contact the individual school for more information.

Forecasting and Who Wins the Presidency and Senate

Tuesday, October 13, 3 p.m.

Jessica Taylor, editor of the Cook Report senate and governor section, will detail the science of forecasting and the predictions on the presidential and U.S. Senate races, including Colorado, in this special presentation from the Josef Korbel School of International Studies at the University of Denver. Professor Floyd Ciruli will lead the discussion; Korbel School Dean Fritz Mayer will join in. Sign up for the free program here.

The Greater Debate with Buntport Theater

Tuesday, October 13, 8 p.m.

Beloved Buntport has teamed up with the Denver Museum of Nature & Science to bring you the Greater Debate! Exercise your right to laugh as members of Buntport go head-to-head and toe-to-toe, in a not-so-scientific way to do decide which is better, Bigfoot or the Metric System. Grab your favorite beverage and Zoom in! Registration is free here; donations are appreciated and will be split between Buntport and the museum.

Jess T. Dugan Interview

Premiering Wednesday, October 14

Last month, the Gregory Allicar Museum of Art at Colorado State University opened the Jess T. Dugan: C.A.R.S. Online virtual exhibition, which runs until next September. Now you can hear from the artist, who visited CSU in 2019 and explores issues of identity through photographic portraiture. Watch the interview and find out more here.

A Practice of Society: Shannon Finnegan in Conversation With Alice Wong

Wednesday, October 14, 5 p.m.

In the latest in its series of virtual events for citizenship, MCA Denver will present a discussion between Shannon Finnegan, a multidisciplinary artist creating work about accessibility and disability culture, with Alice Wong, a disability activist, media maker and consultant who's the founder and director of the Disability Visibility Project® (DVP), a community partnership with StoryCorps. Find out more and sign up here.

Stories from the Frontlines of the Criminal Justice System

Thursday, October 15, 7 p.m.

As part of Motus Theater’s JustUs, formerly incarcerated leaders Juaquin Mobley, Astro Allison, Dereck Bell and Daniel Guillory will tell autobiographical stories about the racism and injustice of the criminal justice system; Spirit of Grace (of Flobots fame) will offer a capella accompaniment. After their online performance, state Representative Serena Gonzalez-Gutierrez will be part of a Q&A on Colorado's first-in-the-nation law enforcement reform bill that passed in June and includes such provisions as banning chokeholds, overhauling the use of force, and significantly expanding the use of body cameras. Sign up here.

Biennial CDMX Artists: Where Are They Now?

Friday, October 16, 9 a.m.

In the sixth and final installment of the Denver-portal programming, arts journalist Ray Rinaldi will interview three Mexico-based artists who participated in the 2010 Biennial of the Americas. Sign up here.

International Archaeology Day at Roxborough State Park

Saturday, October 17, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Roxborough State Park Visitor Center

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is sponsoring special programs for International Archaeology Day, starting with a lecture by Jack Warner at 9 a.m. and again at 10:30 a.m. on life in the Roxborough and Hogback area over the last 15,000 years; they'll be followed by an archaeological walk and talk program at 10:30 a.m. and again at noon. The programs are free, but you must sign up and pay $9 for a daily park pass or show a valid annual pass. Find out more here.



