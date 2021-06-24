Twelve More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

This first weekend of summer looks hot — even though rain might put a damper on some events on Saturday. Pride festivities will be going on all over town (see our list here), and if you need a laugh, you can head to Boulder for the inaugural Boulder Comedy Festival.

That's just the start of the fun on this list of things to do around town; while most are ticketed, there are also plenty of free events this weekend (see those here).

Discount Ghost Stories: Songs From the Rockies

Thursday, June 24, 8 p.m.

Boulder Bandshell, 1212 Canyon Boulevard, Boulder

The team behind Discount Ghost Stories has retrofitted the show, which originally ran two years ago on a coffeehouse patio, and is bringing it back to another outdoor venue — the Boulder Bandshell — for a summertime return to live staging under the stars. The original Colorado history musical looks at some of our state’s lesser-known characters through time, with help from a talented cast of actor/musicians holding down the tunes, led by violinist Erik Fellenstein, who anchored the 2019 version. The show opens June 24 and runs through July 15; admission runs from $25 to $40. See the schedule, buy tickets and learn more here.

Boulder Comedy Festival

Thursday, June 24, through June 27

Tilt Pinball in Louisville and the Dairy Arts Center

The inaugural Boulder Comedy Festival comes at a time when we could all use a laugh. The lineup includes comics who tour nationally, as well as local headliners. The festival kicks off with the Louisville Underground at Tilt Pinball, then moves to the the Dairy Arts Center, where the Saturday show benefits Out Boulder County. See the full schedule here.

Emily Bollman wrote and stars in The Hat Cart. Emily Bollman

2021 Denver Fringe Festival

Thursday, June 24, through June 27

RiNo Art District venues and online

The Denver Fringe Festival is back for its second year, expanded and fully loaded after a debut in 2020 that was forced entirely online by COVID. 2021’s Fringe rolls out at four RiNo/Five Points venues and online, with 37 titles of diverse hybrid programming; also new is a string of children’s programs and workshops, many free. Most shows are $15; plan an attack using the complete online schedule, and buy tickets in advance here.

Mod Livin' Change of Ownership Sale

Friday, June 25, and Saturday, June 26, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, June 27, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

5327 East Colfax Avenue

After decades of selling modern and mid-century modern home furnishings and accessories at Mod Livin', Jill Warner and Erick Roorda have sold the store to Craig Troyer. To celebrate the transition, Mod Livin' is having a sale this weekend, when you can tip a glass or two with the Roordas and pick up more than a couple of bargains. “After twenty years of doing what we love the most (and meeting some of the most amazing people), it's time to say 'so long' for now, and pass on the reins (including Bludot, Gus Modern and all the other great brands we carry) to our store manager, Craig Troyer,” say the founders. Find out more here.

Official Women's Pride Party: Awakening

Friday, June 25, 7 p.m. to close

Tracks, 3500 Walnut Street

Babes Around Denver, the Denver metro’s leading lesbian social club for nearly twenty years, restarted its first-Friday events earlier this month and will now do the same for Pride Week 2021. B.A.D. ladies are invited to gather at Tracks for a night of dancing to tunes by DJ Tatiana and DJ Soup, with performances by aerial dancers and burlesque and drag shows starting up after 9 p.m., all for a $15 cover from 7 to 10 p.m., rising to $20 from 10 p.m. to close. Get the facts, ma’ams — here.

International Mud Day and Brighton Chamber Health and Fitness Expo

Saturday, June 26, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Barr Lake State Park, 13401 Picadilly Road, Brighton

There’s truly something for everyone at Barr Lake this weekend, when the Brighton Chamber and Parks and Rec’s International Mud Day event collide. The free expo includes live demonstrations, fitness classes and health screenings, with the park pitching in with bird walks, a Zumba class and archery lessons. And the Mud Day festivities? Just one big wallow in a mud hole (it’s a great way to cool off — just ask any hog). Bring a change of clothes. The events are free, but you'll need a Colorado Parks pass to enter the park. Details here.

Unicorn Festival

Saturday, June 26, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, June 27, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Clement Park, 7306 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton

Little girls of a certain age can’t wait for the return of the Unicorn Festival, an open call for starry-eyed children with glittery hair and iridescent rainbow tutus everywhere to come run with the unicorns — not to mention ride them — all while taking advantage of photo ops with princesses, mermaids and mythological creatures. It’s a dream come true for unicorn lovers of all ages, and it’s happening this weekend at Clement Park. Admission ranges from free (ages two and under) to $145 (weekend family 4-pack); buy tickets and find details here.

DJ KTone's Neighborhood Block Party

Saturday, June 26, noon to 5 p.m.

Park Hill Golf Course parking lot

4141 East 35th Avenue

If anybody knows how to throw a party, it's Denver DJ Ktone. While he's normally found spinning in clubs, he's taking his turntables to the streets for a block party at the embattled Park Hill Golf Course. Enjoy face painting, food, vendors, games, a photo booth and more at this family-friendly, day-long party put on by the Power of One and Park Hill Strong. For more information, write ktonecaresfoundation.com.

Denver Underground Film Festival

Saturday, June 26, 6 to 10 p.m.

Althea Center Theater, 1400 William Street

DUFF brings a variety of short films — experimental, animated, narratives, documentaries and music videos — from around the world to Denver for a low-key evening of screenings and filmmaker shmoozing inspired by late Colorado auteur Stan Brakhage’s salons of old. Things kick off with a reception, followed by two separate programs; admission is $12 (60 percent of the box office goes directly to the filmmakers). Buy tickets and learn more here.

Denver Zoo Flock Party

Saturday, June 26, 5 to 9 p.m.

Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele Street

While the Denver Zoo’s Flock Party raises funds for its flashy resident flocks of American and Chilean flamingos, the after-hours soiree really isn’t just for the birds. Along with food and craft beverages, you’ll be treated to music by Colorado Symphony chamber groups, animal talks and demos with keepers spread throughout the zoo, and an auction of works created by animal artisans. Admission is $125; reserve a spot here.

Colorado Resource Generation June 2021 Brunch

Sunday, June 27, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

City Park, field north of the Denver Museum of Nature & Science

Have class privilege and wealth? This gathering is geared — though not limited — to you. Meet up in City Park with the nonprofit Colorado chapter of Resource Generation for a conversation about family, money, and how to use your resources to fuel social justice struggles. Bring your own food and maybe some to share, and be ready to discuss how to put what you have to work for the greater good. Sign up at Resource Generation.

Colorado Music Hall of Fame Tenth Anniversary Online Auction

Through Sunday, June 27, online

Colorado Music Hall of Fame turned ten this year, and in honor of that big birthday, it's auctioning off ten in-person cultural events, including an exclusive look at Twist & Shout with Paul and Jill Epstein, and a backstage tour of Red Rocks with legendary promoter Chuck Morris. Bidding runs through Sunday, June 27. Find out more here.



Know of a great event in metro Denver? We'll be updating this list through the weekend; send information to editorial@westword.com.