Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

Are you ready for the weekend? There are art openings tonight (see Art Attack for details), as well as outdoor movies and more free things to do over the next few days.
But there are also plenty of events worth the price of admission, including the Denver Fringe Festival and an Indigenous comic and art festival. Keep reading for ten things worth the price of admission.
Denver Fringe Festival
Thursday, June 8, through Sunday, June 11
Twelve venues in the RiNo Art District and Five Points
In only three years, the Denver Fringe Festival has shown itself to be a contender, bringing diversity and a mashup of genres for adults and kids into its fourth year. The hardest part of fringe-ing is deciding what to see (Westword has some suggestions to help you on your way); the DFF’s website lists the schedule and all the hot spots, meeting places, free performances and hubs to help you find your way. A full festival pass is a deal at $75 here, or just see a few shows for $15 each; all in all, there are 55 productions to choose from, with multiple performances.
La Carpa Aztlan presents: I Don’t Speak English Only
Thursday, June 8, 7:30 p.m. (opening) and running Thursdays through Sundays through June 25
Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive
Touchstones circle around often at Denver’s Chicano theater, Su Teatro: old favorites, holiday shows and major accomplishments from over the last fifty-plus years. But I Don’t Speak English Only is really the most fitting way to top off the troupe’s silver-anniversary festivities of 2022 and 2023, as it recalls Su Teatro’s early days of performing in the streets and upholds the company’s reason to be. Based on vaudevillian Mexican tent shows performed in small towns on both sides of the border in the ’20s and ’30s, the show takes audiences back to a different time and place. Tickets are $17 to $20 here.
Colorado Medieval Festival
Friday, June 9, 3 to 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Savage Woods, 1750 Savage Road, Loveland
Get ready to LARP your heart out at the Colorado Medieval Festival, an all-ages celebration of armored
combat on horseback, and mead, monsters and mermaids in the anachronistic Savage Woods of Loveland.Explore the artisan bazaar, wandering cosplayers, belly dancers and live musicians at the three-day fest, but please stay in character. Purchase tickets, $20 for adults, $8 for kids ages six to twelve and free for littles five and under at Eventbrite.
áyA Con: Denver’s Indigenous Comic and Art Festival
Friday, June 9, 4 to 9 p.m., Saturday, June 10, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.m, and Sunday, June 11, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
McNichols Civic Center and Denver Art Museum, Civic Center Park
A family festival, áyA Con is a celebration of North American Indigenous creators that puts the spotlight on comic creators, bead artists, musicians, digital illustrators, designers, dancers and more. There will be panels, demonstrations and community booths with interactive activities; the weekend will close with a Futurism Fashion Showcase featuring drag performances, fashion, cosplay and a Black Light Powwow at the Denver Art Museum. A weekend pass is $30 and up; a single-day pass is $15 and up; and ages eighteen and under get in free. Get tickets (sold online only) and find out more here.
Breaking Barriers presents: Off the Cuff
Friday, June 9, 8 p.m.
Green Spaces Market, 2590 Walnut Street
Enmanuel Alexander and Lisa Engelken of the Breaking Barriers Dance Company are putting a new spin on the typical night at the improv show, by switching from comedy to music and dance for their interactive performance Off the Cuff. The Breaking Barriers brand of improv games invite audience members to join the professionals onstage for some anything-goes dancing and accompaniment made up in the moment. Learn more and buy tickets, $10, at Eventbrite.
Douglas Land Conservancy Plein Air Community Day
Saturday, June 10, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Sandstone Ranch Open Space, 8309 South Perry Park Road, Larkspur
The Douglas Land Conservancy Plein Air Community Day might be the most egalitarian event of its kind in Colorado, welcoming people of all ages and skill levels to enjoy nature with paintbrushes in hand, and entry into the private side of Sandstone Ranch Open Space in Larkspur is even part of the deal. Painters are free to use watercolor, colored pencils, acrylic, oil, pen and ink, pastel, finger-painting or any other art medium they like; they can also hike, picnic or just look at art. Finished works must be turned in by 3 p.m. for judging; awards will be given out at 4 p.m., and up to thirty paintings will be selected for a future sale. Registration is $10 to $20, or $40 per family on Eventbrite.
(e)revolution: National E-Bike B2C Consumer Show
Saturday, June 10, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, June 11, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Exhibit Hall A and B1, Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th Street
What’s the hottest thing on wheels in 2023? If you guessed e-bikes, you'd be right. As more people turn to transportation by bike, many are choosing electric bikes for a smoother commute. For anyone leaning that way, the (e)revolution Consumer Show is a good introduction, with commuter, cargo and mountain e-bike displays, and even test rides, all at the Colorado Convention Center. Your ticket, $12.50 in advance at axs.com or $15 on show day, will also get you into the concurrent Big Gear Show in halls B2 and C.
HearseCon 2023 Public Day
Morbid Curiosities Carnival
Saturday, June 10, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Stampede, 2430 South Havana Street, Aurora
Most of HearseCon is open only to members and cohorts of the Denver Hearse Association, but Saturday is a public day for everyone who’s ever wondered about the gothy fascination for vintage hearses and ambulances, mannequins in nurse costumes and hearse girls dressed in skimpy leather and lace. Along with the central car show, seminars and special musical guest Tim Cappello (the sexy sax player in The Lost Boys), visitors can check out the sideshow attractions and creepy vendor tables at the concurrent Morbid Curiosities Carnival. Admission is $20 at Eventbrite.
Out to Brunch
Saturday, June 10, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
York Street Yards, 3821 Steele Street
Hungry for some fun? Westword's inaugural Out to Brunch event will provide unlimited food samples from dozens of Denver's favorite brunch spots, as well as sample sips from local liquor purveyors. VIP tickets are sold out, but some GA tickets are still available; find out more here.
Snowmass Rendezvous
Saturday, June 10, 2 to 6 p.m.
Fanny Hill, Base Lawn and Turf Rink, Snowmass Village
Claim your summer high-country vibes this weekend in Snowmass at the Snowmass Rendezvous, a four-hour bottomless drink fest at three stations in Snowmass Village. In the interest of drinking responsibly, you’ll also find vendor booths to shop, music to groove to and gear demos to keep you excited about adventuring in the great outdoors all around you. After it’s all over, rendezvous again on Fanny Hill for a free concert with the folk-rock duo Goodnight, Texas. Good times. Admission to the Snowmass Rendezvous is $45 here.
2023 Colorado Book Awards
Saturday, June 10, 4 to 7:30 p.m.
Penrose House, 1661 Mesa Avenue, Colorado Springs
After a spring full of readings by the finalists, Colorado Humanities & Center for the Book will announce and celebrate the winners in sixteen categories: anthology, history/biography, children’s literature, creative nonfiction, general nonfiction, general fiction, historical fiction, juvenile literature, literary fiction, mystery, poetry, romance, science fiction/fantasy, thriller, and young adult literature. Tickets are $30 and include drinks, heavy hors d’oeuvres and dessert; the event will also be livestreamed. Find out more here.
Do you know of a great event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the weekend; send information to [email protected]