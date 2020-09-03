Seven Things to Do in Denver This Weekend, September 3 to September 6

Colorado's Labor Day weekend calendar is usually crowded with events that draw the hordes. But not this weekend. Some big annual traditions like the Taste of Denver have been canceled, while the Colorado State Fair's public activities are limited to a drive-through food fair.

Still, the weather will be beautiful, so you can create your own outdoor fun...or take advantage of some of the events listed below, some in-person, some virtual, some both. And don't miss the benefit for the Mercury Cafe!



Supernova

Starting Thursday, September 3, and running through the month

Downtown Denver and online

Free

The folks at Denver Digerati, who bring you the annual Supernova digital animation festival, have reinvented the fest in its fifth year to fit the parameters of proper COVID conduct. Although it's packed with three weeks of ongoing video programs revolving around the 2020 theme of "World on Fire," Supernova has only two in-person events this year: The September 3 festival launch in collaboration with Denver Night Lights, which will project work by ten commissioned artists on the side of the Clocktower on the 16th Street Mall, and a Silent Screen walking tour on September 19 to see animation activated on LED screens throughout downtown Denver. (Reserve a tour spot online, or catch the action on your home screen.) Catch previews and the complete schedule at denverdigerati.org.

Colorado State Fair Drive-Thru Fair Food

Friday, September 4, Saturday, September 5, and Sunday, September 6, 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Colorado State Fair, Pueblo

Free (but you pay for food)

The Colorado State Fair is under way, with the theme "A Walk on the Wild Side," but there's not much walking on the fairgrounds in Pueblo. In fact, the only in-person event is the Drive-Thru Fair Food event, where you can grab all your favorite fair fare — ordering it while in your car, and then eating it off-site. Still, don't you need a Pass Key sandwich? Maybe a funnel cake? Find out more about the fair here.

Yard Bazaar

Friday, September 4, 5 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, September 5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

700 Kalamath Street

Free

KGNU, the Open Media Foundation and the Art District on Santa Fe are hosting a Yard Bazaar as the media organizations prepare to move. Shop in the open air for records, CDs and books, electronics, TV equipment, and work by local artists. KGNU DJs will provide entertainment, and food trucks will be on site. Find out more here.

Chalk Art Festival

Saturday, September 5, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Downtown Longmont and online

Free

The Firehouse Art Center and ArtWalk Longmont are hosting a mini-Chalk Festival, complete with art booths, live music and chalk artists, of course. You can stroll Main Street and see the artists at work, then return to the ArtWalk Longmont Facebook page to see the finished work.

Free Comic Book Day

Saturday, September 5, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 Broadway

Free

The comic book industry's biggest annual event is Free Comic Book Day, generally held during the first weekend in May. This year, of course, it didn't happen...but now Mutiny Information Cafe is hosting its postponed Free Comic Book Day on September 5. There will be plenty of free merch, as well as a costume contest. Get the details here.



Las Noches de Frida Dinner

Saturday, September 5, 5:45 to 8:15 p.m.

RISE Westwood Campus, 3738 Morrison Road

$45 to $80 at risewestwoodcollective.com

The power quintet of Denver’s Westwood neighborhood — the Empress, Westwood Creative District and D3 Arts, Cultura Chocolate, the RISE Westwood Collective and Re:Vision — are joining forces ona four-part dinner series showcasing the favorite family dishes of local chefs and inspired by Westwood’s eighth annual Frida Kahlo art exhibition, which will be on view. Community speakers fill out the menu at each meal with talks on current issues. The series continues through September; find out more here.

Liminal, A Storytelling Fundraiser

Saturday, September 5, 7 to 9 p.m., Sunday, September 6, 6 to 8 p.m.

Mercury Cafe, 2199 California Street

$20 at Eventbrite

Marilyn Meginity's been there for all of us for more than four decades, now it's time to be there for her. To help the iconic Mercury Cafe weather the COVID-19 storm, spoken-word champions Soul Stories and Stain’d Art, which have depended on the Merc as a performance space, are collaborating on a two-night run of Liminal, their storytelling series. Limited seating is available for $20 for the live show, but it will also stream on Facebook, by donation.



