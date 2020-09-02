Art Attack: Sixteen Ways to See Art Live or Otherwise This Week

Keep things casual at outdoor art markets, timed-entry gallery events, virtual receptions, and view-by-appointment exhibitions. Artists and galleries continue be creative about public viewing opportunities. It’s a win-win for everyone on this holiday weekend (and First Friday, as well), because the variety continues to grow. Go see for yourself, and have some fun.

Artist Julie Puma's portraits are central to her solo show, Julie Puma: Urgent Importance. Julie Puma

Julie Puma, Urgent Importance

Emmanuel Gallery, 1205 Tenth Street Plaza, Auraria Campus

September 2 through October 9

Virtual Opening Reception: Wednesday, September 2, 6 to 7 p.m. (access Zoom online)

Contemporary portraitist Julie Puma documents the momentary connections achieved through Snapchat or Facetime and rendered straight off her phone, weighing how they change the quality of personal communications. Urgent Importance takes Puma’s investigation further by focusing on health workers caught in-the-moment on screen in moments of exhaustion; you’ll also see a series of more typical Snapchat poses. To visit the gallery in person send a reservation request in advance to jeff.lambson@ucdenver.edu, and learn more about required visitation protocols online.

A sneak peek at Nathan Abels' Tent Shadows series at Michael Warren Contemporary. Nathan Abels, Rule Gallery

Nathan Abels, Tent Shadows

Angela Faris Belt, The Nascent

Michael Warren Contemporary, 760 Santa Fe Drive

Through September 5

Happy Hour by the Tent with Angela Faris Belt and Nathan Abels: Thursday, September 3, 4:30 p.m.

Sign up for a timed Happy Hour slot in advance online.

Summer pop-ups continue at Michael Warren Contemporary with shadowy paintings and cyanotypes by, respectively, Nathan Abels (courtesy of Rule Gallery) and Angela Faris Belt, who are pitching their tent inside the gallery during a week-long takeover. To learn more about their processes, sign up for a slot to visit with the artists during the September 3 Happy Hour, but hurry — there are not many spaces left!

Sean Capone's “Molecular Clock" and other commissioned digital projections will kick off the Supernova digital animation festival in collaboration with Night Lights Denver. Sean Capone, for Supernova

Night Lights Denver/Supernova Launch

The D&F Clocktower, 16th and Arapahoe streets

Tuesdays through Sundays, September 3 through 30, after-dark until 11 p.m. nightly (see website for changing start times in September)

Denver Digerati’s Supernova digital animation festival is back, bending to the times with three weeks of free COVID-friendly programming both live and virtual. The visual adventure launches on September 3 in collaboration with Night Lights Denver, when that platform’s evening video projections of ten Supernova-commissioned works by an international crew of digital artists debut. The free-for-all program continues nightly, except Mondays, though the end of the month. Learn more about the rest of Supernova at the website.

John Torreano, "Swarm" (detail), 1990, enamel, wood balls and gems on two plywood panels. John Torreano

John Torreano: The Big Picture – Painting From t he Universe

Nyeema Morgan: THE STEM. THE FLOWER. THE ROOT. THE SEED.

Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art, 1750 13th Street, Boulder

September 3 through January 17

Opening Reception: Thursday September 3, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

BMoCA segues into fall with two new solo exhibitions: New York City-based artist John Torreano’s explorations of the cosmos, including paintings on plywood embellished with dimensional plastic gems and wooden balls standing in as heavenly bodies; and Chicagoan Nyeema Morgan’s more earthly commentary on feminist gender politics, played out in sculptural wall pieces, drawings and other works. Visit bmoca.org for information about related events and discussions.

Suzy Savoy, "Egg Head," 2020, French bulldog skull. Suzy Savoy

Tiffany Matheson, Lullaby

Suzy Savoy, Offerings

Ray Munoz in the Treasure Chest

Pirate: Contemporary Art, 7130 West 16th Avenue, Lakewood

September 4 through 20

Opens Friday, September 4, 6 to 9 p.m.

Pirate members Tiffany Matheson and Suzy Savoy take over the gallery, for solo showcases. We’re not sure what Matheson, an installationist with an immersive flair, has cooked up for this show, but Savoy continues with her studies of road kill and bones, rendered on glass panels. Ray Muñoz, co-curator at Alto Gallery and a board member of the Birdseed Collective, is certain to prove a thought-provoking guest artist in the Treasure Chest.

Ceramic artist Penny Bidwell guests at Valkarie Gallery. Penny Bidwell

Penny Bidwell, September 2 through November 1

Gabe Wells, September 2 through 27

Valkarie Gallery, 445 South Saulsbury Street, Belmar, Lakewood

Opening Reception: Friday, September 4, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Ceramic artist Penney Bidwell and surrealist painter and muralist Gabe Wells guest at Valkarie this month. You can also browse works online as well make purchases and set up payment plans.

Arturo Garcia, "Big Bull," oil. Arturo Garcia Studio

First Friday Art Fair Out in the Open!

Arturo Garcia Studio, 4040 Morrison Road

Friday, September 4, 4 to 8 p.m.

Painter Arturo Garcia invited a few of his artist friends to participate in a First Friday mini-art fair outdoors at his Westwood-neighborhood studio. Booths will be spread well apart, and Garcia promises live music along with the art; guests include sculptor Michael Penny, who sandblasts patterns into stone, and painters David Martinez, Lisa DiAmor Sanchez and Jerry Rael, as well as Garcia.

Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College

The Santos Story: Healing, Reconciliation and the Taylor Collection Santos Story

Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, online

Friday, September 4, 6 to 7 p.m.

Among other things, CSFAC oversees a wide collection of Hispanic and Native American art, including carved santos from southern Colorado and northern New Mexico. But in light of the changing way in which religious figures such as these regional handmade representations of the saints are now handled by museums, the arts facility is working to change its focus, too, by retelling the stories of the artifacts to include their makers and the context in which the artifacts were crafted. Hear a virtual talk about the process and the reasons behind it on September 4, with artist Anita Rodriguez, dramaturg and performer Jessica Kahkoska, and documentary photographer Miguel Gandert. Tune in at 6 p.m. at the CSFAC website.

Margaret Kasahara, “Notation 73-19,” pencil and rice on rag paper. Courtesy of Margaret Kasahara

Margaret Kasahara, Poems & Fragments

The Modbo, 17C East Bijou Street, Colorado Springs

September 4 through 25

Opening Reception: Friday, September 4, 5 to 8 p.m.

Kasahara, fresh off a solo show at Michael Warren Contemporary, brings her culturally inflected work—inspired by her contradictory Japanese-American heritage—to the Modbo in Colorado Springs, where she lives.

Emergence

Masked Penguin Pop-up Gallery, Historic Penguin Building, 7265 Lowell Boulevard, Westminster

September 4 through 12

Opening Reception: Friday, September 4, 5 to 9 p.m.

Ongoing Hours: Saturdays, September 5 and 12; Sunday, September 6; and Fridays, September 11; 2 to 6 p.m. daily

The Masked Penguin Pop-up Gallery, a pop-up space in Westminster’s partially vacant historic Penguin Building, has cobbled together Emergence, a showcase for artists whose exposure has suffered during a time of sequestration. It’s a sort of celebration as well as a show: Opening night includes food-truck fare; but the show and art market are there to the bitter end.

Anna Kaye, “Equipoise I” (detail), watercolor on paper. Anna Kaye, Sandra Phillips Gallery

Anna Kaye, Heatwave

Sandra Phillips Gallery, 47 West 11th Avenue

September 5 through October 24

Open by appointment, 303-931-2991

The detail-conscious watercolorist and draftsperson Anna Kaye finds inspiration in nature and ecosystems, including such down-sides as wildfires, which surprisingly also slowly bring new life to forests. Note that the gallery is only open by appointment, details above.

Courtesy of Yard Art

Yard Art

100 Gaylord Street

Saturday, September 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, September 6, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Here’s another way that Denver artists in isolation are breaking out to show easily accessed new work: Denver encaustic painter Annie Decamp, who specializes in portraits, opens up her yard to eleven other local artists with recognizable names for an outdoor COVID-responsible pop-up gallery over Labor Day weekend. What’s new under the sun? Drop by to chat and browse as you find out.

Cycle, "Fear of a Black Planet," 2020, acrylic paint on canvas. Chris St. John aka Cycle, Black Book Gallery

The Terrordome

Black Book Gallery, 3878 South Jason Street, Englewood

September 5 through October 3

Saturday, September 5, 4 to 8 p.m.

Saturdays, September 12, 19 and 26, 8 to 11 p.m.

Admission: $5, reserve in advance for timed tickets

Black Book Gallery goes big in September with an international show celebrating the thirtieth anniversary of Public Enemy’s groundbreaking album Fear of a Black Planet, on which cuts like “Fight the Power” still ring true three decades later. Co-curated by Chuck D himself (he also contributes some art), The Terrordome not only brings work by some of the biggest names in street art to Denver, but it also includes the local artist Raverro Stinnett, who’s been in the headlines recently after being assaulted by a private security guard while waiting for a light rail car at night at Union Station, resulting in permanent brain damage. The gallery is only open for four Saturday-evening viewing. Find more details and sneak previews online.

Bazaar Art Market

Denver Central Market, 2669 Larimer Street

Saturday, September 5, 2 to 8 p.m.

Another version of art going outdoors drops at the Central Market in RiNo on Saturday, with a combined bazaar and affordable fine-art exhibition. Wear sunglasses and a mask and browse the wares of twenty artists and artisans, including zines, prints, jewelry and more. DJ sets, live music and comedy will provide entertainment for the whole afternoon and evening.

The Denver photographer Shadow captures images of club life. @shadows.gather

Shadows Gather

LMP PDA, Lane Meyer Projects, 2528 Walnut Street

September 7 through 20

LMP PDA, the temporary window gallery at Lane Meyer Projects, gives 24/7 access to photographs by Shadow, who documents nightlife in Denver and L.A., bringing back sweet memories of the after-dark crowd for those who have missed it.

Richard Eisen, “Daylily Cicada Wing Tulip Oriole Feather.” Richard Eisen, Michael Warren Contemporary

Richard Eisen, The Deconstructed

Michael Warren Contemporary, 760 Santa Fe Drive

September 7 through 12

Artist Reception: Friday, September 11, 4 to 8 p.m.; sign up online for a timed ticket

Artist Tour: Saturday, September 12, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; reserve a time slot at the link above.

Richard Eisen takes over MCW beginning Monday, September 7, where he’ll be working throughout the week, but will also have some finished work to sell during the reception or artist walk through. Eisen’s photographic still lifes from the natural world are embellished with color digitally in a shimmering act of alchemy. It’s pretty cool. Note that public events require timed reservations.

