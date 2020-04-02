Things to Do in Denver Without Leaving Your Home

We hope you're feeling well, connected, entertained and engaged as the stay-at-home order keeps you inside. Denver artists, musicians, institutions and sports teams have risen to the occasion to keep you busy in the best way through the days ahead.

We have compiled a list of fun things you can do in Denver — without leaving your living room. At the bottom are ongoing activities; up top are timely picks for your calendar:

303 Cover Challenge

Through Thursday, April 2

In recent months, 303 Magazine has been putting on a Cover Challenge, encouraging local musicians to record videos of themselves performing other people's songs. This round, which is accepting submissions through Tuesday April 2, includes a $500 cash prize. For more information and to submit your song, go to the 303 Cover Challenge web page. Winners will be announced by noon on April 16.

Rockies' Stay at Home Opener: Feed the Rockies

Friday, April 3, 2 p.m.

Rockies' Opening Day may be canceled this year, but the Colorado Rockies are bringing you an online version of the annual Denver holiday, replete with a virtual game built from the best Opening Day innings and commentary from players and coaches. The online event is also a fundraiser for food banks in Colorado and Wyoming.

"Marcy Learns Something New" is one of fifty-plus films screening at Aspen ShortsFest. Marcy Learns Something New ," by Julia Kennelly.

Aspen ShortsFest

March 31 to April 5

Aspen — like the rest of Colorado — is closed for business. So the Oscar-qualifying short film festival, Aspen ShortsFest, will be held online this year on the Festival Scope screening platform. Tickets run from $10 for individual screenings to $75 for the full festival.

Colorado Raptors Watch Party

Saturday, April 4, 10 a.m.

The 2020 rugby season has been canceled, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy a match. The Colorado Raptors will be hosting a live watch party online, reviewing a match between the hometown team and Rugby United from New York. Watch the match at https://www.ustream.tv/channel/11748282; start the video at the five-minute mark at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Fast forward through the twenty- and 60-minute water breaks and halftime. Yack about it on Twitter with the hashtag: #DNVRWatches.

Colorado Book Award Finalist Readings

Juvenile Literature, Young Adult Literature: April 9, 2 p.m.

General Fiction, Literary Fiction, Poetry: April 17, 7 p.m.

Mystery, Thriller: April 24, 7 p.m.

Romance, Science Fiction/Fantasy: April 25, 7 p.m.

General Nonfiction, History, Pictorial: May 8, 7 p.m.

Anthology, Creative Nonfiction, Short Story: May 15, 7 p.m.

The Colorado Book Award finalist readings are happening online this year, throughout April and May. Hear excerpts from the latest works from some of the state's best authors. Show up early enough to the Zoom chat, and you can even ask questions.

Motus Theater

Women of Resolution

April 5, 2 to 3:45 p.m.

Motus Theater, a nonprofit sparking critical dialogue about social issues, will be taking its April 5 production of Women of Resolution online. "Legislators Leslie Herod, Barbara McLachlan, Serena Lucha Gonzales-Gutierrez and Kerry Donovan will stand in the shoes of four Colorado undocumented women who sought sanctuary by reading their stories aloud, from their homes across Colorado," says Motus. The free, virtual performance will be streamed via Zoom; two of the women in sanctuary, Rosa Sabido and Ingrid Encalada Latorre, will join the conversation online.

Aspen Words Literary Prize

April 16, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Aspen Institute's annual Aspen Words Literary Prize ceremony is going virtual this year. Tune in for literary interviews with nominees Brian Allen Carr, Nicole Dennis-Benn, Christy Lefteri, Valeria Luiselli and Bryan Washington. At 2 p.m. Aspen Institute President Dan Porterfield and Aspen Words Executive Director Adrienne Brodeur will discuss the importance of literature during a pandemic. And at 4 p.m., the winner will be announced and deliver an acceptance speech.

Timeless Fun:

Go Outside and Howl

Every day, 8 to 8:05 p.m.

For five glorious minutes, people around the globe will be going outside and howling. It's a perfect expression of collective isolation, a desire for community and more. So do it.

Arvada Center

The Arvada Center is hosting talkbacks with actors from recent productions, actor-performed bedtime stories, and a call for entries for a new exhibit looking at life during the pandemic called Viral Influence: Art in the Time of Coronavirus.

Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company

Ghost Light Series

When the BETC was forced to turn off the lights, it didn't take the company long to come up with an online option: the Ghost Light Series, an ongoing string of videos starring BETC actors. The series is inspired by the notion of the ghost light, the single light traditionally left on when a theater goes dark so that the ghosts who inhabit the space can perform when nobody else is there.

Center for Musical Arts Online Classes

Looking to bone up on music? The Center for Musical Arts in Lafayette is offering a variety of online classes, from sing-alongs of global songs to group sessions for infants, toddlers and kids, as well as individual music instruction. Prices range from free to $65.

Center for Visual Art's Socially Distant Culture Club

Metro State's Center for Visual Art's Culture Club is a great way to mingle with some of the city's up-and-coming artists and creatives — even in an era of social distancing. Visit the Culture Club's website for how-to instructions, recipes and more fun. Then join in for weekly get togethers over Zoom. Ratio Beerworks, a stedfast supporter of Denver's creative community, is offer 20 percent off to-go orders associated with Culture Club. Find out more at the Culture Club website.

Cleo Parker Robinson's Virtual Dance Classes

Five Points dance company, Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, will be offering online classes for people of all ages through Cyber Dance 2020. Whether you're interested in learning ballet or modern styles, there is something for you. Best of all, it's pay what you can, so whether you are flush and can support this legacy organization or are broke but willing to throw these professional dancers a few bones, there is an option that will work with your budget.

Collective Misnomer

Denver's experimental microcinema, Collective Misnomer, now has links to all its past programs, so you can review the breadth of media art screened over the past few years and explore the filmmakers' broader work. If Netflix has got you down (or is down), this is a great place to expand your cinematic horizons.

Colorado Encyclopedia

Looking for facts about this state's glorious and notorious past? Check out the Colorado Encyclopedia. In it, you'll find out what the state bird is, how the tuberculosis epidemic increased the state's population, and how Mayor Robert Speer died of the flu in 1918. Not everything in there is comforting, but it's all fascinating.

Colorado Photographic Arts Center

CPAC is offering an online tour of more than 800 photos from its permanent collection, collected since 1963. There are works by lesser known artists as well as the likes of André Kertész, Imogen Cunningham, Bernice Abbott, Ansel Adams, Richard Misrach Adams, and Philippe Halsman.

Craig A. Knippenberg

Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 a.m.

Parenting through a pandemic is, well, unprecedented. And counselor Craig. A Knippenberg, the author of Wired and Connected: Brain-Based Solutions To Ensure Your Child’s Social and Emotional Success, wants to help out. Every Tuesday and Thursday, he's hosting Facebook Live sessions called Parenting During COVID-19: The Unsettling, Unknown and Ongoing Effects of Auarantine on Your Child’s Emotions. Comforting? Who knows...

Curious Theatre

Thursdays

Every Thursday, Curious Theatre is posting a clip from a past production along with commentary from the crew about why the play was memorable.

Denver Art Museum

If you miss strolling through the DAM, take a virtual tour of the collection. You can spend as long as you like admiring each piece of work, and the exhibit isn't limited to what the curators have on display: You can see all the works that are currently in storage as well.

Denver Botanic Gardens

Looking to smell a rose? Unless you grow it yourself, that's going to be tough. But if you want your fix of flowers, you can browse the Denver Botanic Gardens' online offerings, which include a virtual tour, educational resources for kids, and gardening tips.

Denver Public Art Virtual Tours

If you're missing the city's public art, you can still tour it online at Denver Arts & Venues' virtual public art tours. There are various themed jaunts, from Animals and Black History Month to tours of art in City Park and the Botanic Gardens. Browse it now, and see it in person later.

Denver Public Library

While the Denver Public Library has closed its doors, it still offers plenty of resources online, from free movies through Kanopy to downloadable music, online book groups and live story times delivered over Youtube. Check out the library's website for more details about how to stay entertained and educated through the closures.

Denver Zoo

Zoo to You: Virtual Safari

With a new baby rhino calf, the Denver Zoo has set up a 24-7 camera to monitor what's going on with this adorable creature. Online, the Zoo is also offering videos about how your favorite animals are holding up, educational resources for kids, and even giraffe yoga and conservation projects that you can do from your home.



Elitch Gardens' Printable Fun

No, you can't go to the amusement park right now. But you can print out some coloring pages, play some word scrambles, and even watch the POV video of the Mind Eraser (above). Be warned: It might make you puke — just like the real thing.

Foothills Art Center

If you want to peruse some locally made paintings, Foothills Art Center has made its members' show available online. The nonprofit is also hosting virtual art classes and conversations. Keep up with the latest happenings at the Foothills Art Center blog.

Hecho en Colorado Coloring Book

Get to coloring. The Latino Cultural Arts Center, a Denver-based group dedicated to sharing the artistic expressions of Latinos in the United States and around the world, just released its first adult coloring book, Hecho en Colorado, which you can download for free at the LCAC website.

Kirkland Museum

The Kirkland Museum has created a 360 Virtual Tour for art lovers to explore, and most recently it has brought its special exhibitions online, including its latest temporary show — which was forced to close early — Process and Print. The exhibit includes forty fine-art prints and explores how each was made.

Itchy-O's From the Vault Concert Series

The 57-member troupe of experimental musicians in Itchy-O is releasing a new HD video of a past concert every Saturday night. You may not be able to be in a crowd, but you can still enjoy the anarchic magic of Denver's loudest, rowdiest masked mob. While you're at the band's YouTube site, peruse music videos and more.

Kelly Sears

Experimental filmmaker Kelly Sears makes anxious animations, recycling old newsreels, exercise films and more. Watch more than twenty of her works online at Vimeo.

Lighthouse Writers Workshop Online Classes

Denver literary hub Lighthouse Writers Workshop has announced that its summer Lit Fest will be moving online. But the nonprofit is also hosting classes for adults and kids on Zoom. If you've been waiting to start writing, now is your chance — and you don't have to leave your desk.

Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery

In 2017, the Museum of Outdoor Arts hosted a retrospective of light sculptures by Mel and Dorothy Tanner. To document this stunning installation, the MOA produced a 3-D virtual tour.

Lemon Sponge Cake Contemporary Ballet

White Mirror

Ballet fans will delight in the recording of this live stream of Lemon Sponge Cake Contemporary Ballet's production of White Mirror, choreographed by Robert Sher-Machherndl, as a site-specific dance in Babi Yar Park.

Molly Brown House

The Molly Brown House offers various resources, from virtual tours to biographies of the Unsinkable Molly Brown, to activities your stay-at-home learners can enjoy from home.

Next Gallery

Instead of shutting down its offerings entirely, Next Gallery is hosting its latest show, Under the Influence, online. The exhibit looks at works by Next Gallery members and the artists who helped shape them.

Opera on Tap

Love in the Time of COVID-19: An Apocalypse Cabaret

Saturdays, 7 p.m.

While Opera on Tap can't sing at the bars, the musicians are taking to Facebook every Saturday at 7 p.m. Now you can get your fix of no-pretension opera every week.

Sie FilmCenter

At the Movies

While Denver's arthouse cinema, the Sie FilmCenter, has closed its physical location, the programmers have arranged for the films that had been slated to be screened there to instead be delivered to your living room for $12 each. Stay up on the latest in independent cinema, and help support the Sie through this challenging time.

Usama Alshaibi

"Here"

Take less than a minute to watch this short and unsettling experimental video by Usama Alshaibi about this odd time in which we're living. Then you can watch more than thirty of his films at his Vimeo page.

Walker Fine Art

Walker Fine Art is offering videos on its Facebook and Instagram pages that explore some of the work in the gallery's collection. Walker promises to host artist studio tours on video soon.

We Are Denver's Live Stream Network

We Are Denver and the Black Actors Guild have launched a 24-7 live stream of video content from Denver artists and musicians. The hope is that this broadcast will serve as a "local MTV," says organizer Ryan Foo.

Do you know of other Denver-based virtual activities? Send information to editorial@westword.com.