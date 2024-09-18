Travel Westword: Gravity Haus Breckenridge Is a Cozy Mountain Destination

A few months ago, we took you inside the dreamy winter landscape of Gravity Haus Vail. This month, we’re taking you inside a cozy summer stay at Gravity Haus Breckenridge.
When it gets too hot in Denver, there's no better place to escape to than the mountains. Breckenridge happens to be one of my favorite mountain towns, so you can imagine my excitement when we got the chance to experience Gravity Haus Breck.
After our arrival and a seamless check-in with valet parking, Westword’s social media editor and I went to drop our bags in our rooms. Upon opening the door, I was greeted by a spacious room with art across the walls featuring mountain and lake landscapes. There was also a couch for unwinding at night and enjoying available streaming channels including Netflix (Gilmore Girls is always my go-to choice).
Our rooms overlooked the rushing Blue River that runs through Breckenridge, and I especially loved the large, stylish black-and-white-tiled bathroom, which had an LED-lighted mirror that I wanted to take home. At Gravity Haus, it’s all about the details.
Being able to walk out the front doors and into the heart of Breckenridge — it's just a short walk to the base of Peak 9 — is one of the many perks of staying at Gravity Haus.
Stay in the Heart of Breckenridge
First things first: We wanted to jump on the free BreckConnect Gondola and see the town and surrounding scenery from the sky. After a ten-minute walk from Gravity Haus, we were on board. The ride was simply beautiful; I can’t believe it was my first gondola experience since moving to Colorado in January 2023 (I know, I know).
Mimi & Pin Churros for a sweet treat and a few shops including Limber Grove, where I purchased a hoodie and mug designed by local artists. Our final stop was Breckenridge Brewery, where we enjoyed a pint of its Palisade Peach Wheat beer.
On the second level of Gravity Haus Breck, guests will find farm-to-table dining at the hotel’s on-site restaurant. It's one of Breckenridge’s newest eateries, and offers farm-fresh breakfast, lunch and dinner. Organic produce and proteins are sourced from Front Range and Western Slope farmers and ranchers.
Farm-Fresh Dining
Inside the restaurant, our vocabulary was suddenly limited by our surroundings, as we could not stop talking about the cozy and cute atmosphere. Everything was cozy. Everything was cute. We were those girls. The rustic cabin decor and spacious layout make this the perfect dining experience for an evening in Breck. My favorite parts were the vintage camping gear behind our table and the rolled-up vintage camping blankets. There's even a quaint patio with a mountain view. We found a table inside nestled toward the back and settled in with cocktails.
For starters, we enjoyed a delicious heirloom-tomato bruschetta on grilled sourdough with ricotta cheese, red wine reduction and basil, along with a summer-squash dip with seasonal vegetables, toasted pita, pepita seeds and chili garlic crunch.
The main courses we chose were plated as beautifully as the starters. While I opted for the duck breast with corn succotash, edamame and summer vegetables, and peach and pepper chutney, my colleague chose the Haus rotisserie chicken with smoked paprika, cumin, mustard seed, Yukon potatoes and lemon beurre blanc.
Wake Up to a Workout, Coffee and The Onsen
One of the best things about Gravity Haus Breck, like the other Gravity Haus locations, is experiencing a seamless morning with on-site amenities. After waking, we headed downstairs to Dryland Fitness, a facility that offers expert-led group classes you can join at no charge. We opted for utilizing the open gym with weightlifting, a run on the treadmill and self-guided yoga.
After our workout, we freshened up and went back to the ground level for one of my favorite parts of our stay: the coffee. Unravel Coffee sits behind a rich wood counter that offers seating in front of open garage doors, letting the refreshingly cool Breck morning air flow inside. There are few things I love more than a chill breeze while sipping hot coffee. And coffee this good? I wish Unravel had a location in Denver.
We sat among families having breakfast and travelers working remotely. I got two cups of Ethiopian coffee as well as a Cafe Miel, which added an extra level of coziness to my morning with flavors of honey, cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla.
Our last activity during our stay was a stop by The Onsen, Gravity Haus’s Japan-inspired dry sauna, hot tubs and cold plunge. The hot tubs also sit before open garage doors that overlooked the Blue River, allowing guests to reset and restore to the sounds of nature.