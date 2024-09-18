 Travel Westword Takes You Inside Gravity Haus Breckenridge | Westword
Travel Westword: Gravity Haus Breckenridge Is a Cozy Mountain Destination

Less than a 1.5-hour drive from Denver, stay in the heart of Breckenridge and walk to shops, breweries, the gondola, hikes and more. We share why Gravity Haus Breck needs to be on your travel list.
September 18, 2024
Explore the beautiful, charming town of Breckenridge during your stay at Gravity Haus. Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek
This installation of Travel Westword is presented by Gravity Haus Breckenridge. Prefer a video experience? Watch our Instagram Reel.

A few months ago, we took you inside the dreamy winter landscape of Gravity Haus Vail. This month, we’re taking you inside a cozy summer stay at Gravity Haus Breckenridge.

When it gets too hot in Denver, there's no better place to escape to than the mountains. Breckenridge happens to be one of my favorite mountain towns, so you can imagine my excitement when we got the chance to experience Gravity Haus Breck.
Gravity Haus Breck welcomes guests to their next mountain adventure.
Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek

After our arrival and a seamless check-in with valet parking, Westword’s social media editor and I went to drop our bags in our rooms. Upon opening the door, I was greeted by a spacious room with art across the walls featuring mountain and lake landscapes. There was also a couch for unwinding at night and enjoying available streaming channels including Netflix (Gilmore Girls is always my go-to choice).

Our rooms overlooked the rushing Blue River that runs through Breckenridge, and I especially loved the large, stylish black-and-white-tiled bathroom, which had an LED-lighted mirror that I wanted to take home. At Gravity Haus, it’s all about the details.


Stay in the Heart of Breckenridge

Being able to walk out the front doors and into the heart of Breckenridge — it's just a short walk to the base of Peak 9 — is one of the many perks of staying at Gravity Haus.

First things first: We wanted to jump on the free BreckConnect Gondola and see the town and surrounding scenery from the sky. After a ten-minute walk from Gravity Haus, we were on board. The ride was simply beautiful; I can’t believe it was my first gondola experience since moving to Colorado in January 2023 (I know, I know).
The BreckConnect Gondola is only a ten-minute walk from Gravity Haus.
Katrina Leibee
After taking the gondola through the trees and up and down the mountain, we decided to walk North Main Street back to Gravity Haus. We stopped by Mimi & Pin Churros for a sweet treat and a few shops including Limber Grove, where I purchased a hoodie and mug designed by local artists. Our final stop was Breckenridge Brewery, where we enjoyed a pint of its Palisade Peach Wheat beer.


Farm-Fresh Dining

On the second level of Gravity Haus Breck, guests will find farm-to-table dining at the hotel’s on-site restaurant. It's one of Breckenridge’s newest eateries, and offers farm-fresh breakfast, lunch and dinner. Organic produce and proteins are sourced from Front Range and Western Slope farmers and ranchers.

Gravity Haus's restaurant, with its rustic cabin decor, is a cozy place to unwind after a day on the mountain or exploring the town.
Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek

Inside the restaurant, our vocabulary was suddenly limited by our surroundings, as we could not stop talking about the cozy and cute atmosphere. Everything was cozy. Everything was cute. We were those girls. The rustic cabin decor and spacious layout make this the perfect dining experience for an evening in Breck. My favorite parts were the vintage camping gear behind our table and the rolled-up vintage camping blankets. There's even a quaint patio with a mountain view. We found a table inside nestled toward the back and settled in with cocktails.

The heirloom-tomato bruschetta at Gravity Haus Breckenridge.
Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek

For starters, we enjoyed a delicious heirloom-tomato bruschetta on grilled sourdough with ricotta cheese, red wine reduction and basil, along with a summer-squash dip with seasonal vegetables, toasted pita, pepita seeds and chili garlic crunch.

The food at Gravity Haus's restaurant offered both comfort and elegance.
Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek

The main courses we chose were plated as beautifully as the starters. While I opted for the duck breast with corn succotash, edamame and summer vegetables, and peach and pepper chutney, my colleague chose the Haus rotisserie chicken with smoked paprika, cumin, mustard seed, Yukon potatoes and lemon beurre blanc.

An on-site workout facility complete with group classes makes it easy to keep up with fitness goals while staying at Gravity Haus.
Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek

Wake Up to a Workout, Coffee and The Onsen

One of the best things about Gravity Haus Breck, like the other Gravity Haus locations, is experiencing a seamless morning with on-site amenities. After waking, we headed downstairs to Dryland Fitness, a facility that offers expert-led group classes you can join at no charge. We opted for utilizing the open gym with weightlifting, a run on the treadmill and self-guided yoga.

Start your morning with delicious coffee and a cool mountain breeze at Unravel Coffee.
Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek

After our workout, we freshened up and went back to the ground level for one of my favorite parts of our stay: the coffee. Unravel Coffee sits behind a rich wood counter that offers seating in front of open garage doors, letting the refreshingly cool Breck morning air flow inside. There are few things I love more than a chill breeze while sipping hot coffee. And coffee this good? I wish Unravel had a location in Denver.

Mountain views with our morning coffee? Yes, please.
Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek

We sat among families having breakfast and travelers working remotely. I got two cups of Ethiopian coffee as well as a Cafe Miel, which added an extra level of coziness to my morning with flavors of honey, cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla.

Latte art is on point. Enjoy Unravel Coffee in the spacious seating area at Gravity Haus.
Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek


Our last activity during our stay was a stop by The Onsen, Gravity Haus’s Japan-inspired dry sauna, hot tubs and cold plunge. The hot tubs also sit before open garage doors that overlooked the Blue River, allowing guests to reset and restore to the sounds of nature.

The Onsen at Gravity Haus comes complete with a Japan-inspired dry sauna, hot tubs, and a cold plunge.
Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek

Gravity Haus Members Get More

Book your stay at Gravity Haus Breckenridge online for your next mountain adventure, or call 720-780-2744. Gravity Haus also offers a membership program with perks including no pup fees, no resort fees, gear demos, Haus Guides adventure planning, a $100 birthday dining credit, other food and beverage discounts, and 25 percent off at Dryland Spa.
Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek has been the editorial director for Voice Media Group since January 2023. She oversees all editorial aspects of VMG’s publication websites (Westword, Dallas Observer, Miami New Times, and Phoenix New Times). She also leads VMG's audience development team with social media, SEO, and membership strategies. Chelsey has a bachelor's degree in journalism and media studies from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. She is based in Denver.
Contact: Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek
