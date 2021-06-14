Trevor Noah's World Tour Is Coming to Colorado

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Fans of Comedy Central's The Daily Show With Trevor Noah will be thrilled to learn that the show's host, comedian Trevor Hoah, announced his world tour today — and it will be headed to Colorado this fall.

Known for poignant political commentary and addressing today's biggest issues, from race to immigration to that FBI agent who dropped his gun doing a backflip in a Denver bar, the Emmy-winning South African comedian will be taking a break from the late-night talk-show format to do straight-up standup again.

His Colorado dates include a show Friday, October 1, in Loveland, at the Budweiser Events Center, and Saturday, October 2, in Colorado Springs, at the Broadmoor World Arena.

The full list of dates:

Saturday, September 18, 2021 – Santa Barbara, California – Santa Barbara Bowl

Friday, September 24, 2021 – Greensboro, North Carolina – White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Saturday, September 25, 2021 – Wilmington, North Carolina – Riverfront Park Amphitheater

Friday, October 1, 2021 – Loveland, Colorado – Budweiser Events Center

Saturday, October 2, 2021 – Colorado Springs, Colorado – Broadmoor World Arena

Friday, October 8, 2021 – Estero, Florida– Hertz Arena

Saturday, October 9, 2021 – Orlando, Florida – Amway Center

Friday, October 15, 2021 – Washington D.C. – Capital One Arena

Saturday, October 16, 2021 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Wells Fargo Center

Friday, October 22, 2021 – Hollywood, Florida – Hard Rock Live

Friday, November 5, 2021 – Dallas, Texas – American Airlines Center

Saturday, November 6, 2021 – Houston, Texas – Toyota Center

Friday, November 19, 2021 – Grand Rapids, Michigan – Van Andel Arena

Saturday, November 20, 2021 – Chicago, Illinois – United Center

Friday, November 26, 2021 – Seattle, Washington – Climate Pledge Arena

Saturday, November 27, 2021 – Portland, Oregon – Moda Center

Sunday, November 28, 2021 – Kennewick, Washington – Toyota Center

Friday, December 3, 2021 – San Diego, California – Viejas Arena

Saturday, December 4, 2021 – Los Angeles, California – The Forum

Friday, December 10, 2021 – San Francisco, California – Chase Center

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. June 18 at the Live Nation website.