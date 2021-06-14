Trevor Noah's World Tour Is Coming to Colorado

- Local
Fans of Comedy Central's The Daily Show With Trevor Noah will be thrilled to learn that the show's host, comedian Trevor Hoah, announced his world tour today — and it will be headed to Colorado this fall.
Known for poignant political commentary and addressing today's biggest issues, from race to immigration to that FBI agent who dropped his gun doing a backflip in a Denver bar, the Emmy-winning South African comedian will be taking a break from the late-night talk-show format to do straight-up standup again.
His Colorado dates include a show Friday, October 1, in Loveland, at the Budweiser Events Center, and Saturday, October 2, in Colorado Springs, at the Broadmoor World Arena.
The full list of dates:
Saturday, September 18, 2021 – Santa Barbara, California – Santa Barbara Bowl
Friday, September 24, 2021 – Greensboro, North Carolina – White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Saturday, September 25, 2021 – Wilmington, North Carolina – Riverfront Park Amphitheater
Friday, October 1, 2021 – Loveland, Colorado – Budweiser Events Center
Saturday, October 2, 2021 – Colorado Springs, Colorado – Broadmoor World Arena
Friday, October 8, 2021 – Estero, Florida– Hertz Arena
Saturday, October 9, 2021 – Orlando, Florida – Amway Center
Friday, October 15, 2021 – Washington D.C. – Capital One Arena
Saturday, October 16, 2021 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Wells Fargo Center
Friday, October 22, 2021 – Hollywood, Florida – Hard Rock Live
Friday, November 5, 2021 – Dallas, Texas – American Airlines Center
Saturday, November 6, 2021 – Houston, Texas – Toyota Center
Friday, November 19, 2021 – Grand Rapids, Michigan – Van Andel Arena
Saturday, November 20, 2021 – Chicago, Illinois – United Center
Friday, November 26, 2021 – Seattle, Washington – Climate Pledge Arena
Saturday, November 27, 2021 – Portland, Oregon – Moda Center
Sunday, November 28, 2021 – Kennewick, Washington – Toyota Center
Friday, December 3, 2021 – San Diego, California – Viejas Arena
Saturday, December 4, 2021 – Los Angeles, California – The Forum
Friday, December 10, 2021 – San Francisco, California – Chase Center
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. June 18 at the Live Nation website.
