First Look: Why Boulder Needs East & Co.

Does Boulder really need another food hall? That’s up for debate. But East & Co. probably isn’t what you think it is.

Sure, it touts itself as a market hall, social and events venue, and community hub. Yet the thoughtfully designed space is remarkably…chill. It doesn’t hit you with that familiar sense of overwhelm upon entering. Rather than operating as a restaurant incubator and forcing patrons to choose between a dizzying lineup of cuisines served from separate counters, this all-day eatery is refreshingly easy to navigate.

During my initial visit to East & Co., I was pleasantly surprised by that aforementioned sense of “chill.” The place has style and knows it. Still, the buzzy, chaotic energy that often accompanies similar concepts is nowhere to be found at this Flatiron Park destination.

If the space could talk, it would say, “Come on in, have a seat, and order whatever you’d like.”

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS Sign up for the Food & Drink newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: Food Alerts

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

And it means it.

The East & Co. Burger is an unfussy, locally sourced, supremely satisfying burger. Samantha Farmer

If you’re the type of person who wakes up craving a cheeseburger — no judgment — this is your place. The East & Co. Burger ($16) delivers all the satisfaction of a fast-food favorite, backed by a chef-driven approach and locally sourced ingredients. You can also order it at 7 a.m.

In search of a comfortable coworking space where you can enjoy staples from some of your favorite local spots? This is also your place. There’s coffee from OZO, pastries from Black Box Bakery, Moe’s Bagels, and Upslope beer — because, why not?

advertisement advertisement

Speaking of beer, perhaps you miss the days when happy hour menus were varied while still feeling like a deal. East & Co.’s offerings include a thoughtful selection of globally inspired small plates, along with beer, wine, and creative cocktails — including spirit-free options.

Globally inspired Happy Hour bites at East & Co. include (clockwise from left): Polpetta e Burrata, Lamb Kofta Skewers, Whipped Feta with charred pita, and a Spicy Ceviche Tostada Samantha Farmer

A few happy hour bites I enjoyed include Whipped Feta ($7) with hot honey, pistachio dukkah, and charred pita; Polpetta e Burrata ($10), a hefty veal meatball with pomodoro, mint and basil gremolata, and burrata; and the Shrimp Ceviche Tostada ($6), topped with citrus-marinated shrimp, pico de gallo, avocado, and a spicy passionfruit glaze.

Wash it all down with a Spicy Matcha Margarita ($11), featuring Dulce Vida Blanco, Midori, and lemongrass.

advertisement

The self-proclaimed “living hub of hospitality” is a coffee shop, restaurant, cocktail bar, deli counter, market, forum (with conference rooms and event space), fireplace lounge, and game room, plus an outdoor terrace and a sprawling community lawn.

Happy Hour Sips: A Bartender’s Choice Cocktail and Spicy Matcha Margarita Samantha Farmer

Yes, it is all these things. But rather than feeling like a collection of designated spaces, its open layout allows each component to flow seamlessly into the next. The result is an environment that feels as approachable as it is functional — a collective destination far greater than the sum of its parts.

At its core, East & Co. is a community-sourced space, an ethos that comes to life through its partnership with Boulder Farmers Market.

advertisement advertisement

The project is the brainchild of Boulder hospitality and restaurant collective Working Title Food Group, in partnership with BioMed Realty and EVG Hospitality.

“It’s East Boulder’s living room,” says Josh Dinar, founder of Working Title Food Group. “A living room can be a place where you sit with a laptop and get some work done. It can be a place where you watch a game, eat a meal, or have a bunch of people over to talk and drink. It can be all of those things, and there are different spaces here that feel right for each of them.”

Here’s the catch: East & Co. is only open Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. — for now.

An Heirloom Salad that tastes like a trip to the farmers market. Samantha Farmer

advertisement

That means dinner needs to be on the early side, but the full-service restaurant is worth a visit. After consuming a cheeseburger and an assortment of small plates, I somehow moved on to an Heirloom Salad ($14), Lamb Kofta Skewers ($14), and Halibut Veronique ($32), a delicate and bright dish with cauliflower florets, green grapes, miso-beurre blanc, and capers.

Yes, there were leftovers. No, they did not last long.

East & Co. also offers a range of handhelds primed for takeout.

Dinar credits his team with bringing the vision to life, giving special mention to EVG Hospitality CEO Greg Topel (formerly of Walnut Restaurant Group), Director of Operations Aubrey Clark, Beverage Director Volkan Olmez — a cocktail visionary — and a culinary team that includes Mark Torres.

So, to answer the earlier question: Yes, Boulder does need East & Co.

It’s comfortable, stylish, and packed with local flavor.