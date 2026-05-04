Capitol Hill Pan-Asian Eatery Reckless Noodle Has Closed

During a Denver Food & Wine Festival a few years back, one of the better bites we remember was the ma la braised beef cheek from Reckless Noodle House; so much so that it motivated a visit to the Capitol Hill location shortly after to try the full dish.

Sadly, that dish, along with the rest of Reckless Noodle House, is no longer. The restaurant has closed, and posted this statement on its website:

“After much consideration, we’ve made the difficult decision to permanently close our restaurant and bar in Denver. Sometimes you have to know when to say when. This has not been an easy choice. We are incredibly grateful for the support, loyalty, and memories shared with our guests, staff, and community over the years. What we built together went far beyond a business — it was a place of connection, celebration, and belonging.”

The pan-Asian restaurant at 800 Sherman Street was opened in December 2022 by co-owners Bryce Sweeney and Mario Eckert, who brought the concept — best described as modern Vietnamese with influences from Cambodian, Thai and Chinese cuisine — here from Seattle. The original Reckless Noodle opened there in 2018. R

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Running the kitchen in Denver was chef Kenny Lee, whose resume included stints at Din Thai Fung, along with various Pacific Northwest establishments. In addition to the impressively diverse menu, the restaurant included a vibrant bar area serving creative cocktails that regularly drew praise, as well as such classics as the Singapore Sling.

During its short time here, Reckless Noodle won several accolades, including Best West Coast Transplant in Westword’s Best of Denver 2024, and Best Shrimp in the 2023 edition.

By all indications, the Seattle location remains open. We’ll update this story when we learn more.