Civic Center EATS Will Return May 13, and We Have the Full Lineup

The annual food truck rally that is Civic Center EATS is returning to serve lunch to downtown Denver for the 24th year. Beginning May 13 and running every Wednesday and Thursday through October 15, some 54 food trucks and 17 rotating drop-in vendors will serve a range of cuisines from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The biggest change this time around will be location. While “Civic Center” remains in the title, a nod to where the annual rally has taken place in years past, renovations underway at the park are forcing the trucks to park away from the center over to Bannock Street in front of the Denver City and County Building.

Participating trucks include longtime favorites and newer local standouts alike, with organizers noting that 80 percent of the vendors are women- and/or BIPOC-owned small businesses. Youth on Record will again hold live music performances on EATS days.

“Civic Center EATS brings together great food, emerging musical artists, and community in a way that reflects the diversity and creativity of Denver,” says Eric Raya Steinbeiss, director of Community Partnerships & Activations for the Civic Center Conservancy, in an announcement of the lineup. “By prioritizing vendors from small, locally owned businesses … we’re building something that goes far beyond a typical lunchtime experience.”

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Supporters include DaVita, GH Phipps, Transamerica, Xcel, PCL Construction, Delta Dental, and Westword.

While the lineup will change as the year goes on, here’s the first cohort of food trucks expected on-site during the spring session through June 25:

Wednesdays

Bandwagon Sandwich Co

Berliner Haus

D’ Maracuchos Cafe

Karün Café

Main Squeeze Lemonade

Mile High Tikka Express

Opa Greek eats

Saucy Chops

Smokin Wheels BBQ

Sweet Action

TACO BRON

Taste Bud Bullies

The Balkan European

The Rolling Stoves

Wheels on Fire

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Thursdays

AFC Wings

AFROCUISINE

Astro Coffee

Ba-Nom-a-Nom

Bar Near You

Bohemian Wurst

Cirque Kitchen & Spirits

El Cubanaso

Flavor of Tabasco

Gyro King

HOJA

SAME Café Food Truck

Tum Yumz

Uptown & Humboldt

XATRUCHO

Find more information on Civic Center EATS and other Civic Center Conservancy events at www.civiccenterpark.org/events/eats

Interested in covering all things food trucks for Westword? Drop me a line at antony.bruno@westword.com.