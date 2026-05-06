Restaurants

Civic Center EATS Will Return May 13, and We Have the Full Lineup

However, ongoing construction is moving the event to nearby Bannock Street.
By Antony BrunoMay 6, 2026
trucks in downtown park
Eat Up at Civic Center EATS.

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The annual food truck rally that is Civic Center EATS is returning to serve lunch to downtown Denver for the 24th year. Beginning May 13 and running every Wednesday and Thursday through October 15, some 54 food trucks and 17 rotating drop-in vendors will serve a range of cuisines from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

The biggest change this time around will be location. While “Civic Center” remains in the title, a nod to where the annual rally has taken place in years past, renovations underway at the park are forcing the trucks to park away from the center over to Bannock Street in front of the Denver City and County Building. 

Participating trucks include longtime favorites and newer local standouts alike, with organizers noting that 80 percent of the vendors are women- and/or BIPOC-owned small businesses. Youth on Record will again hold live music performances on EATS days. 

“Civic Center EATS brings together great food, emerging musical artists, and community in a way that reflects the diversity and creativity of Denver,” says Eric Raya Steinbeiss,  director of Community Partnerships & Activations for the Civic Center Conservancy, in an announcement of the lineup. “By prioritizing vendors from small, locally owned businesses … we’re building something that goes far beyond a typical lunchtime experience.” 

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While the lineup will change as the year goes on, here’s the first cohort of food trucks expected on-site during the spring session through June 25: 

Wednesdays

  • Bandwagon Sandwich Co 
  • Berliner Haus 
  • D’ Maracuchos Cafe 
  • Karün Café 
  • Main Squeeze Lemonade 
  • Mile High Tikka Express 
  • Opa Greek eats 
  • Saucy Chops 
  • Smokin Wheels BBQ 
  • Sweet Action 
  • TACO BRON 
  • Taste Bud Bullies 
  • The Balkan European 
  • The Rolling Stoves 
  • Wheels on Fire 

Related

Thursdays

  • AFC Wings 
  • AFROCUISINE 
  • Astro Coffee 
  • Ba-Nom-a-Nom 
  • Bar Near You 
  • Bohemian Wurst 
  • Cirque Kitchen & Spirits 
  • El Cubanaso 
  • Flavor of Tabasco 
  • Gyro King 
  • HOJA 
  • SAME Café Food Truck 
  • Tum Yumz 
  • Uptown & Humboldt 
  • XATRUCHO 

Find more information on Civic Center EATS and other Civic Center Conservancy events at www.civiccenterpark.org/events/eats  

Interested in covering all things food trucks for Westword? Drop me a line at antony.bruno@westword.com.

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Antony Bruno has been Westword‘s Food & Drink editor since April 2026. Before joining the staff full-time, he wrote the Eat Up Havana series, visiting every restaurant on Havana Street in Aurora. A graduate of the Cook Street School of Culinary Arts, he strives to help others level up their cooking skills and food knowledge. Bruno was previously a senior writer at Billboard magazine, a communications advisor, and a freelancer for multiple Denver-based publications.

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