Cafe Calendar: Woody Creek Distillers at Mizuna, French Fest and more

Restaurant openings and closings aren’t the only culinary news worth following in Denver. Whether it’s a one-off dining special, a wine dinner from a visiting vineyard, a chef collaboration or a festival, there’s more going on at Denver-area restaurants and bars than meets the eye.

Here’s our weekly list of new ticket drops, impending events and just general cool stuff happening outside the weekly reservation page.

Culinary events taking place the week of July 8-14

Woody Creek Distillers Dinner

Thursday, July 9, 6 p.m.

Mizuna

225 E. 7th Ave.

Mizuna is hosting a six-course tasting menu paired with cocktails made by Denver’s own Sean Kenyon (owner of both Williams & Graham and Occidental, as well as a former Bartender of the Year award winner), using spirits provided by Woody Creek Distillers. Reservations required ($135).

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Denver French Fest

Friday, July 10, through Sunday, July 12

Fillmore Plaza

105 Fillmore St.

This three-day festival celebrates all things francophile, including plenty of food and wine. The event itself is free, with plenty of stalls selling their gastronomic delights. The real action, though, is the à la carte VIP events featuring exclusive wine tastings, chef collaborations and more. They include a reception with Le French, Bistro Vendôme and Corsica Wine bar pouring Champagne Lallier and cognac; a blend wine pairing at both Corsica and Le Bilboquet, a Sturia Caviar tasting with champagne at Champagne Tiger and a rosé flight at Chez Maggy. But please, leave the beret at home. Prices vary.

Colorado Craft Walk

Sunday, July 12, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dairy Block

1800 Wazee St.

Hosted by Blanchard Family Wines, the Colorado Craft Walk brings together Colorado-based wineries, breweries and distilleries from across the state to showcase their creations, featuring both tastings and the ability to buy your favorites onsite. Tickets required ($55 – $100).

Wine Bar Bastille Bash

Tuesday, July 14, 6 to 9 p.m.

Corsica Wine Bar

2801 Walnut St.

With 20 French wines to work your way through and a welcome glass of Cléricot (Corsica’s own French sangria), there are plenty of reasons to have a rideshare ready after this event. There’s also a tasting of Cap Corse, the Corsican aperitif most people have never tried, and lemon bucatini served straight out of a full wheel of Parmigiano-Reggiano, plus passed bites all night. Reservations required ($65).

You can buy tickets now for Sushi Den’s 10th annual rooftop party. Danielle Lirette

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Newly announced future events that you can buy tickets for now, before they sell out.

Alto Adige “Apericena”

Wednesday, July 15, 6 p.m.

Restaurant Olivia

290 S. Downing St.

You’ve heard of “aperativo” but have you ever enjoyed an “apericena?” Restaurant Olivia wine director Scott Thomas will be joined by Alois Clemens Lageder from the famed Alois Lageder winery in Alto Adige, Italy, for an educational wine pairing designed to emulate the traditional Italian apericena — “a social hour that begins as an aperitivo and segues into a wine-filled dinner” featuring charcuterie, two pastas and a dessert, each paired with a different wine from the producer. Reservations required ($195).

Chef’s Table Experience

Somdee Thai Kitchen & Bar

Tuesday, July 21, 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

1598 E. 17th Ave.

The chefs at Somdee Thai Kitchen and La Mai Thai Kitchen, two popular Thai eateries, are teaming up for a “thoughtfully curated evening of authentic Thai cuisine and handcrafted cocktail pairings” during this multi-course special dinner. Reservations required.

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The Big Eat

Thursday, July 23 , 6 to 9 p.m.

Denver Center for Performing Arts

1400 Curtis St.

The Big Eat is Eat Denver’s annual food festival featuring 80 locally owned and independently operated restaurants and beverage brands, which are all on the scene to serve sips and samples in the Denver Center for the Performing Arts courtyard. Tickets available now ($105).

José Avila Dinner

Monday, Aug. 10, 6 p.m.

Palenque Cocina y Agaveria

2609 Main St., Littleton

Reservations are now open for a four-course dinner pairing prepared by chef José Avila at Palenque Cocina y Agaveria on Littleton’s Main Street. Chef Avila — of La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal, El Borrego Negro and Malinche Audiobar fame — is collaborating with Dylan Sloan of Mezcal Vago, pairing each course with a mezcal. The menu includes mushroom tetela, wood-fired octopus, rabbit carnitas and more. Tickets required ($135).

The Den Corner Rooftop Party

Tuesday, Sept. 1, and Wednesday, Sept. 2, 5 to 9 p.m.

1534 S. Pearl St.

This is the 10th anniversary of the Japanese street food festival held by Sushi Den et al, taking place on the rooftop of the parking garage across from Ototo Den on South Pearl Street. Ramen, yakitori, gyoza and much more are available to sample, with timed entry slots to manage the crowds. Timed entry tickets are required ($220).

Savor The Season

Tuesday, Sept. 29, through Thursday, Oct. 1, 6 to 9 p.m.

RiNo Art Park

1900 35th St.

From Eat Denver, this three-night dinner series features 24 local chefs from independently owned restaurants as Restaurant Olivia, Milpero, Wolf’s Tailor and others. They’ll be creating collaborative multi-course tasting menus, each night different than the next. Process benefit such culinary and advocacy organizations as The Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition, So All May Eat Cafe and Sound Future. Limited tickets are available ($180).

Got an event or special dinner you’d like added to the list? Let us know at editorial@westword.com.