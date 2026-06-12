European Staycation: Save on airfare at these Denver aperitivo hot spots

The menu at Heretik draws heavily from French and Spanish traditions, centering on small plates like oysters served with chipolata sausage and lemon.

Since the war with Iran began at the end of February, jet fuel costs have skyrocketed worldwide, driving up airfares, forcing route cuts, and dashing many folks’ dreams of an aesthetic European summer vacation in the process.

Even Spirit Airlines was finally forced to surrender, permanently shutting its rickety airbus doors at the beginning of May and taking thousands of flights to Europe along with it. As of June 1, international flights are up by nearly 20% compared to the same time last year, according to Kayak. With each passing day, that Aperol spritz overlooking the Amalfi Coast is feeling farther and farther away.

While your passport may be collecting dust all summer, Denver still has plenty of places that deliver on the European aperitivo vibes, sans the overpriced transatlantic trip. From Spanish-style tapas bars to breezy wine patios, these local spots offer all the leisurely sipping and people-watching magic of a European getaway right here in the Mile High City.

And if you squint hard enough, you might even convince yourself you’re sipping a sangria somewhere along the Mediterranean seaside instead of 16th Street.

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Stop by Ultreia on Wednesdays all summer for its paella on the patio tradition. Ultreia

Ultreia

1701 Wynkoop St., #125

Located in Union Station, this spot makes you feel like you’re at a lively wine bar on the Iberian Peninsula rather than at a major transit hub in downtown Denver. This split-level restaurant serves Spanish tapas and Portuguese petiscos with a menu ranging from traditional croquetas and pan con tomate to conservas and tinned seafood. Behind the bar, gin and vermouth take center stage alongside a wine list focused heavily on Spanish and Portuguese producers. Stop by on a Wednesday for the restaurant’s summertime paella-on-the-patio tradition, or swing by from 3 to 6 p.m. daily for happy hour pintxos: bite-sized snacks like crispy eggplant or chorizo served on bread or skewered with toothpicks. Read Our Review.

Tapas at Mar Bella in Cherry Creek. Sara Rosenthal

Mar Bella Wine Bar

233 Clayton St.

Tucked inside the Clayton Hotel & Members Club in Cherry Creek, Mar Bella Wine Bar is chef Johnny Curiel’s love letter to Spain’s tapas tradition. Inspired by the convivial spirit of pintxos bars and seaside dining, the restaurant celebrates the country’s coastal regions through a menu of seafood-forward tapas, house-made conservas, and hand-cut Jamón Ibérico. Behind the bar, a Spanish-driven wine list featuring more than 130 selections pairs with porrón service and a roaming gin and tonic cart inspired by the team’s travels through Basque Country. Whether you’re snacking on a Plata de Carnes or sipping Albariño between bites, Mar Bella might almost make you forget that canceled trip to San Sebastian. Read Our Review.

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Keya Tama painted the mural on exterior walls of Corsica. Courtesy of Corsica

Corsica Wine Bar

2801 Walnut St., Suite 100

Named after the French island nestled between France and Italy, Corsica brings a slice of Mediterranean wine culture to RiNo. Exposed brick walls, bentwood bistro chairs, and shelves filled with plants and books make it feel more Marseille than Mile High. The wine bar specializes in bottles from Corsica and other coastal European regions, offering roughly 30 vinos by the glass and 200 by the bottle, alongside a menu of French- and Italian-inspired small plates. Order a glass of something crisp and mineral-driven, and snack on whipped ricotta, mushroom arancini and other shareable bites. (Pro-tip: stop by on Sundays for half-off bottles.) Read Our Review.

Deviled eggs topped with tuna tartare at Heretik are the perfect bite. Sara Rosenthal

Heretik

1441 26th St.

For a taste of the Basque coast without the airfare, head to Heretik, chef Theo Adley’s new tapas-style restaurant in RiNo. The unhurried pace makes it easy to lose track of time over shared plates, good wine, and conversation. Wooden shelves lined with wine bottles adorn the intimate dining room, and floor-to-ceiling windows cast soft daylight across the open kitchen and cozy two-top tables. The menu draws heavily from French and Spanish traditions, centering on small plates like oysters served with chipolata sausage and lemon, Matrimonio (a classic Spanish pintxo featuring mackerel and anchovy atop flaky pastry), and diver scallops a la plancha. Pair them with a glass of txakoli (a lightly sparkling Spanish white wine), a Pan con Tomate martini, or down a few pours from the restaurant’s exclusively French and Spanish wine list. Read Our Review.

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Semiprecious’ sun-drenched space perfectly captures aperitivo vibes. Jeff Fierberg

Semiprecious

2839 W. 44th Ave., Suite 101

Few places in Denver capture the art of aperitivo quite like Semiprecious. The Sunnyside watering hole draws inspiration from the daytime drinking cultures of Italy, Spain, France, and Portugal, with a southwest-facing patio designed to soak up the afternoon sun. Inventive cocktails featuring ingredients like Spanish vermouth, French cognac, and Italian amaro dot the menu, perfect for pairing with snackable small plates like dolmas, assorted cheeses, or the Apero Pile – served inside a bag of Torres sea salt chips loaded with olives, Guindilla peppers, cornichons, finochietta, and pecorino. Bring the gang, order a round of guava sours and strawberry vespers, and pretend you’re spending the afternoon on a terrace somewhere in Lisbon or Barcelona. Read Our Preview.

Sienna Wine Bar in Congress Park evokes Old World charm in the heart of Congress Park. Molly Martin

Sienna Wine Bar

3434 E. 12th Ave.

Nestled into the corner of 12th Avenue and Madison Street in Congress Park, this quaint wine bar brings a touch of Old World charm to modern-day Denver. The cozy space is filled with knickknacks, vintage lighting, navy-blue cabinetry, and blue-and-white bistro chairs, while outside the breezy patio provides the perfect perch for a bottle from the globally curated wine list. The menu draws inspiration from across the Mediterranean, featuring dishes like baked brie wrapped in phyllo dough with raspberry jam, bruschetta rustica topped with tomatoes and basil, spanakopita served with mint tzatziki, and ratatouille. Order a bottle, share a few Mediterranean small plates, and try to imagine you’re on holiday along the Côte d’Azur instead of three blocks from Colfax. Read Our Review.