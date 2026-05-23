Restaurants

Every opening and closing this week: Two Denver staples close early

Meanwhile, Lone Tree gains a "speakeasy" and a cult-favorite chicken chain takes on Casa Bonita.
By Antony BrunoMay 23, 2026
Osaka Sushi
Osaka Sushi could have remained at the Belcaro Shopping Center until the end of the month, but decided to shut down earlier. It has no plans to relocate.

Antony Bruno
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It wasn’t a big week for openings (or closings, for that matter), but the scene saw a few welcome developments. 

For starters, we were happy to see that Jack’s Modern Steakhouse in Lone Tree is not only open, but has added the Blind Tiger lounge to the ground floor of the two-story establishment. After the brand-new steakhouse was forced to close in January following an electrical fire, the Jack’s team used the rebuilding time to rethink its plans for the damaged space. The result was a New Orleans-inspired, walk-in-only jazz speakeasy, with a drinks menu entirely exclusive to the space and not available to steakhouse diners upstairs.  

jack's modern steakhouse lone tree blind tiger speakeasy
After Jack’s Modern Steakhouse in Lone Tree suffered a fire in January, it used the reconstruction time to convert the ground floor into The Blind Tiger.

Courtesy of Jack’s Modern Steakhouse

Also added to the dining landscape was a fourth installment of the California fire-grilled chicken chain El Pollo Loco, this one in Lakewood. Opening in the same shopping complex as the legendary Casa Bonita may seem a little cheeky, but at least you don’t need reservations to get your fix. 

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And a Taco Bell Cantina has opened at Denver International Airport, but it won’t be serving liquor until later this summer.

In less cheery news, Littleton location of Lucile’s closed earlier than expected. Originally, it had planned to stay open through the end of May, but the restaurant wound up shutting its doors as employees left for other jobs.

Also shuttering sooner than planned was Osaka Sushi, which opted out of a short-term lease agreement that would have allowed it to remain open through the end of the month in the soon-to-be-demolished Belcaro Shopping Center. Instead, it closed May 2.

Neighbor Noodle Express said it plans to remain open until at least May 25, however, and will hang on a few extra days if possible. Still, if you crave fare from that Szechuan favorite, go this weekend!

Here’s the complete list of restaurants and bars that opened or closed this week*:

Openings

Blind Tiger at Jack’s Modern Steakhouse, 9155 Park Meadows Dr., Lone Tree
El Pollo Loco, 6441 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood
Taco Bell Cantina, Concourse A, Gate 49, Denver International Airport

Closures

Lucile’s Creole Cafe, 2852 W. Bowles Ave., Littleton
Osaka Sushi 3940 E. Exposition Ave.

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email editorial@westword.com.

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Antony Bruno has been Westword‘s Food & Drink editor since April 2026. Before joining the staff full-time, he wrote the Eat Up Havana series, visiting every restaurant on Havana Street in Aurora. A graduate of the Cook Street School of Culinary Arts, he strives to help others level up their cooking skills and food knowledge. Bruno was previously a senior writer at Billboard magazine, a communications advisor, and a freelancer for multiple Denver-based publications.

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