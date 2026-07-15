Fire closes newly renovated uptown Nepali eatery

Yet another fire has struck a Denver restaurant today, the latest taking place today, Wednesday, July 15 at the uptown Nepalese restaurant Sherpa Base Camp on 17th Avenue.

Around 3:30 p.m., patrons of the nearby Latchkey reported seeing plumes of smoke and explosions bursting from the restaurant’s back patio at 1320 E. 17th Ave. Shortly after, firefighters arrived. According to a Denver Fire Department spokesperson, the fire was quickly extinguished. The restaurant was open at the time, but no injuries were reported.

While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, initial speculation is that it may have been electrical in nature and may have started outside on the restaurant’s patio. The restaurant will remain closed as the investigation continues.

The restaurant had recently rebranded from Curry & Grill 2 to Sherpa Base Camp following a renovation that, among other upgrades, included the installation of the outdoor patio.

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While no surrounding buildings or businesses were directly affected, the fire produced a great deal of smoke that may leave a lingering smell. Hamburger Mary’s, a popular spot for drag brunch performances, is located next door.

This is the latest in a string of fires closing Denver-area restaurants this year. In January, the newly opened Jack’s Modern Steakhouse in Lone Tree closed a week after opening following a fire. It reopened at the end of April. The Littleton location of the popular Mexican restaurant business Los Dos Portillos just reopened last week after a March fire forced the restaurant to close. And two Italian restaurants remain closed following their own respective fires earlier this year: Odyssey Italian Restaurant in February, and the Berkeley neighborhood’s Parisi in May.

This is a developing story, and we will update it as we learn more.