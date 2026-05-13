Good Bread Ditching Colfax for RiNo Later This Month

Good Bread is saying good riddance to Colfax.

After over five years at 1515 Madison Street, the multi-format bakery is pulling up stakes and relocating to a new facility in Denver’s RiNo neighborhood.

We’ve been big fans of Good Breads’ more-than-good fare. In addition to its daily output of breads, baguettes, and pastries, it has a stellar lineup of bagel sandwiches. It’s also slings pizzas that stand up to those of just about any pizzeria in town.

According to a post on the company’s Instagram page, the bakery will remain open in its current location through Memorial Day, after which it will move to 3153 Larimer Street, right next to Mister Oso. “We can’t thank the neighborhood enough for supporting us the last 5+ years but hope to see y’all on Larimer soon,” it says.

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The move gives Good Bread more space than at its current facility, along with a more efficient floor plan that allows for better foot traffic and retail display. And while the Instagram post doesn’t reference the Colfax BRT project that’s been plaguing businesses along the corridor for over a year, it’s unlikely to miss those challenges.

The company’s pastries and bread will remain available at the Lula Rose General Store coffeehouse; that spot at 3434 East Colfax Avenue is run by the sister of the bakery’s owners. But those seeking Good Bread’s signature sandwiches or Friday night pizzas will have to head to the new location.

While Good Bread’s pending location spares the construction drama of Colfax, it is less than a mile way from Hearth Bakery to the south, giving the neighborhood more carb-loving options to choose from.

Good Bread’s relocation is just the latest in a string of bakery-related moves around the metro area in recent weeks. Trompeau Bakery has announced plans to expand into Cherry Creek, Reunion Bread just reopened in a larger facility on South Pearl Street in Platt Park, and Poulette Bakeshop now has a bigger space in Parker.

Good Bread is currently located at 1515 Madison Street and is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every day but Monday. For more information, visit goodbreaddenver.com, or follow updates on the move on Instagram at @goodbreaddenver.