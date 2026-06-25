Mar Bella Wine Bar to be replaced with a cantina pop-up in Cherry Creek

Scoring a reservation at most of Johnny and Kasie Curiel’s restaurants is a challenge. The Michelin-starred Alma Fonda Fina is booked out months in advance. Mezcaleria Alma isn’t much accessible. And reservations for the new tasting menu experience Milpero, which only offers 16 seats a night, open up on the first day of the month and sell out within minutes.

The outlier among the Fonda Fina Hospitality group concepts was Mar Bella Wine Bar, originally Mar Bella Boqueria, the “Spanish neo-bistro and wine bar” inside the Clayton Hotel & Members Club in Cherry Creek. Not only was it the only concept in the group not directly tied to Curiel’s native Mexico, with a Spanish flair instead, but it was (perhaps as a result) the only one that didn’t fully take off.

And now it’s the first of the Curiel empire to shut down — sort of. Starting July 8, Mar Bella will give way to a new pop-up experience called Tequileria Alteño, an extension of sorts to the Michelin-recommended Alteño located just next door. The just-announced pop-up puts aside the Spanish wine and tapas menu of Mar Bella (which, like its name, underwent frequent changes since opening as it sought to solidify an elusive identity), and replaces it with a concept billed as an homage to Mexico’s cantina culture.

“When I think about summer, I think about gathering with friends and family at my favorite cantinas back home,” says Johnny Curiel in a release announcing the switch. “It’s where you experience the true spirit of Mexico. The food is honest and deeply rooted in tradition, the drinks are flowing, and there’s an energy that brings people together. Tequilería Alteño is our way of recreating that feeling here in Denver.”

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The shareable small-plate format will remain, but with a focus less on Caesar salads and steak frites and more on Curiel’s passion for masa, sourced through Fonda Fina’s partnership with the Masa Seed Foundation’s ancestral Mexican corn harvest project southeast of Boulder, and nixtamalized in-house for service.

In that respect, Tequileria Alteño will be an easier point of entry to Curiel’s masa education project than the far more exclusive (and expensive) Milpero. The beverage program, meanwhile, will retain elements of Mar Bella’s wine program, but put a far greater emphasis on over 80 types of Mexican agave and other spirits, including tequila, mezcal and lesser-known regional expressions.

“Tequila culture is a way of life in the Jaliscan Highlands, the birthplace of tequila,” says Curiel. “The region’s identity is inseparable from the generations of craftsmanship that has made tequila as widely known as it is today.”

So far, Alteño seems to be the Curiels’ most portable brand. In addition to the Cherry Creek location (now locations?), the Fonda Fina team is adding Alteño locations in Austin and Charleston.

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Tequileria Alteño is now the second pop-up to check into the Clayton Hotel from a Michelin-starred chef. Earlier this month, the Id Est team that brought us Colorado’s first restaurant to earn two Michelin stars — The Wolf’s Tailor — announced a three-month residency on the hotel’s sixth-floor rooftop called Sheep, also beginning July 8.

While both pop-ups come from Michelin-starred teams and are located in the same hotel, there’s plenty of air between them (both figuratively and literally). Sheep is a four-course tasting menu, and has a firm end date of Oct. 4. Tequileria Alteño is an a la carte small plates concept, with a greater focus on drinks and an undefined end date.

But more notably, Tequileria Alteño’s open timeframe is designed to give the Curiels time to evaluate the concept and the space, and determine whether Tequileria Alteño will revert to a more permanent concept, or pivot yet again in new directions.