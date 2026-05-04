Riot BBQ Expands to Wide Open Saloon in Sedalia

Riot BBQ has had quite the year since opening at 2180 South Delaware Street last June.

The collaboration between Michelin-recognized pitmaster Patrick Klaiber and James Beard nominee (and Top Chef contestant) Manny Barella quickly landed on our list of the Top 50 Restaurants in Denver, as well as our roster of the Ten Best Barbecue Joints in Metro Denver.

Now, after introducing a poultry-focused concept, Chicken Riot, last month, the two have expanded yet again. On May 1, Riot BBQ soft-launched its takeover of the kitchen at the Wide Open Saloon as the Sedalia music venue’s exclusive culinary partner.

The move follows a limited-time residency at the Livestock Exchange during the 2026 National Western Stock Show. Riot BBQ provided the food when the Wide Open drew took over the former Stockyard Saloon in January. After that pop-up event, the two will become permanent roommates at the old Johnson’s Corner location in Sedalia that’s now the Wide Open Saloon.

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According to the Wide Open team, the move is a way to invest in quality culinary offerings at what’s been known as a venue for country, rock, and regional acts. Riot BBQ’s unique style that blends traditional Texas barbecue — including beef brisket, pork shoulder, and sausage links — with the live-fire traditions and flavors of Northern Mexico seems like a fitting complement to the musical genres that perform in the space.

“Food, music, and atmosphere all have to work together,” says Wide Open Saloon chief operating officer Leah Hills in a statement announcing the partnership. “With Riot BBQ, we’re building something that feels complete – a place where guests can come for dinner, stay for the music, and spend the entire evening here.

“There’s nothing more restorative than good food and good music, and this partnership really drives that message home,” adds Barella.

Wide Open Saloon opened in 2020 following a full renovation of the Johnson’s Corner site, and has since drawn not only music fans, but people who appreciate the vast outdoor patio with views of the Front Range. The group also oversees the Wide Awake Eatery in Castle Rock.

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While currently in soft-launch mode, the Riot BBQ collaboration with the Wide Open Saloon officially kicks off May 15 with an invite-only preview dinner.

The rapid-fire expansion of Riot BBQ marks a dramatic turnaround for Klaiber, who was the pitmaster at AJ’s Pit Bar-B-Q when founder/owner Jared Leonard wound up in trouble with employees…and the law. Leonard pleaded guilty to wire fraud and tax violations last month and agreed to repay the government $2.7 million. He’s in jail until his June 30 sentencing, and faces 37 to 46 months in prison.

The success of Riot BBQ, which occupies the former AJ’s space, tells a very different story.

Wide Open Saloon is located at 5607 US-85 in Sedalia and is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit wideopensaloon.com or follow it on Instagram at @wideopensaloon.