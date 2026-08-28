Restaurants

Small Bites: Thai eatery eyes vacant Union Station space

Plus: Mestizo Brew Cantina closing in Wheat Ridge, Hello Darling legal battle, and a Truffle Cheese Shop finds a home.
By Antony Bruno
Busaba Thai is taking over the former Zoe Ma Ma space by Union Station.

Danielle Lirette
Tags:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

In this week’s food-related news briefs:  

Busaba Thai coming to Union Station
Is there a rule in the lease that says only Boulder concepts can occupy the space at 1625 Wynkoop St. near Union Station? Years after the Denver installment of Zoe Ma Ma vacated the location, news comes that Boulder Thai chain Busaba Thai is moving in. The chain has two locations in Boulder, with others in Erie, Louisville, and Longmont.

More general stores on the way
Tired of the Kroger monopoly lining shelves with the same products and produce? A pair of general stores are coming soon to take a more neighborhood approach to grocery shopping. The Corner at Madison is taking over the old Frank’s Food Mart, driving towards a September opening at 2800 N. Madison St., with plans for a market and deli, a cafe and patio area, all within walking distance of Effin’s Bottle Shop. Meanwhile over at the Tamburello building in LoHi, Littleton’s General Store is planning to open a northern outpost of its knickknack and snacks shop. A Cajun restaurant called Acadian is also planned next door. 

Truffle Cheese Shop goes to school
Earlier this summer we noted that the shuttered Truffle Cheese Shop was rising from the ashes with a new owner, and now we know where it’ll land. The former Cherry Creek fromage folks have found a home in the Golden Triangle’s Evans School, joining the schoolyard beer garden and Schoolyard Cafe. According to the BusinessDen story, former owner Lisa Morris still has a 20% stake in the company, something former (and disgruntled) employees who have made accusations of wage withholding and tax irregularities have taken note of.

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS

Sign up for the Food & Drink newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Notice of Collection | Terms | Privacy

Editor's Picks

And now, the hail of bullets: 

  • Los Dos Potrillos has cut over 100 items from its menu to focus more favorite family recipes. 
  • The Mestizo Brew Cantina in Wheat Ridge is closing at the end of the month due to a “legal battle” with the landlord. It’s last day will be Aug. 31. 
  • The owners of the coffee/cocktail hybrids Hello Darling and Flora are in a dispute with a minority partner, claiming embezzlement. Both sides have lawyered up.  
  • Q-Cue BBQ is planning its 11th location in Parker, which will include a drive through.

Want the latest news and stories in your inbox? Sign up for Food Alerts as they happen, or get a weekly summary every Wednesday with our Food & Drink newsletter. Sign up here

Got a tip? Let us know at editorial@westword.com 

Independent News in Denver Needs You

The article you just read is made possible by a mix of advertising, sponsorships and reader support. As advertising revenue continues to shift, reader support plays a vital role in sustaining the reporting, investigations, restaurant and arts coverage, and storytelling our community relies on. Become a member today and help keep our journalism free and independent.

Select how much you'd like to contribute

/month
Support Us Today

Antony Bruno is a freelance writer focused on food, wine and adventure. A graduate of the Cook Street School of Culinary Arts, he strives to help others level up their cooking skills and food knowledge with stories that educate, entertain and inspire. He has previously written for such publications as Billboard Magazine, 5280 Magazine and countless of corporate blogs/newsletters.

Loading latest posts...