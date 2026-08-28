Small Bites: Thai eatery eyes vacant Union Station space

In this week’s food-related news briefs:

Busaba Thai coming to Union Station

Is there a rule in the lease that says only Boulder concepts can occupy the space at 1625 Wynkoop St. near Union Station? Years after the Denver installment of Zoe Ma Ma vacated the location, news comes that Boulder Thai chain Busaba Thai is moving in. The chain has two locations in Boulder, with others in Erie, Louisville, and Longmont.

More general stores on the way

Tired of the Kroger monopoly lining shelves with the same products and produce? A pair of general stores are coming soon to take a more neighborhood approach to grocery shopping. The Corner at Madison is taking over the old Frank’s Food Mart, driving towards a September opening at 2800 N. Madison St., with plans for a market and deli, a cafe and patio area, all within walking distance of Effin’s Bottle Shop. Meanwhile over at the Tamburello building in LoHi, Littleton’s General Store is planning to open a northern outpost of its knickknack and snacks shop. A Cajun restaurant called Acadian is also planned next door.

Truffle Cheese Shop goes to school

Earlier this summer we noted that the shuttered Truffle Cheese Shop was rising from the ashes with a new owner, and now we know where it’ll land. The former Cherry Creek fromage folks have found a home in the Golden Triangle’s Evans School, joining the schoolyard beer garden and Schoolyard Cafe. According to the BusinessDen story, former owner Lisa Morris still has a 20% stake in the company, something former (and disgruntled) employees who have made accusations of wage withholding and tax irregularities have taken note of.

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS Sign up for the Food & Drink newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: Food Alerts

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

And now, the hail of bullets:

Los Dos Potrillos has cut over 100 items from its menu to focus more favorite family recipes.

The Mestizo Brew Cantina in Wheat Ridge is closing at the end of the month due to a “legal battle” with the landlord. It’s last day will be Aug. 31.

The owners of the coffee/cocktail hybrids Hello Darling and Flora are in a dispute with a minority partner, claiming embezzlement. Both sides have lawyered up.

Q-Cue BBQ is planning its 11th location in Parker, which will include a drive through.

Want the latest news and stories in your inbox? Sign up for Food Alerts as they happen, or get a weekly summary every Wednesday with our Food & Drink newsletter. Sign up here.

Got a tip? Let us know at editorial@westword.com