Michelin-Awarded Pasta & Natural Wine Bar Coming to Denver This Summer

Soda Club will take over the former Super Mega Bien space in the Ramble Hotel.

As we know, opening a restaurant in Denver can be difficult. But that’s not stopping national brands from choosing to call the Mile High City home.

Among those soon making their way to Denver is Soda Club, a four-time Michelin Bib Gourmand spot that got its start in New York City’s East Village. The fresh pasta and natural wine bar is eyeing an August opening at the Ramble Hotel, taking over the space previously housing Super Mega Bien, which closed earlier this year.

Soda Club will become the second concept within the hotel from James Beard Award-nominated restaurateur Ravi Derossi, who also brought the Death & Co cocktail bar to the Ramble. Unlike that bar, Soda Club is based on European neighborhood wine-bar traditions, with a 200-bottle list built by wine director Drew Brady.

“When Drew and I were envisioning Soda Club, we were inspired by the relaxed European natural wine bars that function as true neighborhood spots, encouraging a convivial atmosphere where guests can gather over shared bottles and an approachable menu,” Derossi, a Colorado native, says in a statement announcing the concept. “When we decided to expand Soda Club, Denver was our first choice. It’s exciting to bring this vision back to my home state in such a vibrant location.”

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Soda Club aims for a pasta-forward menu, such as this radiatori with herbed ricotta (left), as well as Sicilian traditions like the arancini (right). Amy Elisabeth Spasoff

The Soda Club kitchen, meanwhile, takes a page out of the Sicilian food playbook with a menu driven largely by the Arabic influences that define the southern Italian isle’s cuisine.

“Sicilian food has an Arab influence that is very distinct from mainland Italy as Sicily has been a thoroughfare for other ethnicities for centuries,” says executive chef Amira Gharib, herself of Egyptian descent. “What we showcase at Soda Club is Italian but inclusive to the many cultures that have passed through the region.”

Roman pinsa-style pizzas are also on the agenda, along with pasta and even monthly pasta-making classes.

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This will be only the second Soda Club in the country; it’s slated to open in August at 1250 25th Street.