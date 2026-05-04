Teacher and Nurse Appreciation Week: Where to Get Free Food and Deals in Denver

This week marks both National Teacher Appreciation Week (May 4 – 8), and National Nurses Appreciation Week (May 6 -12).

In honor of those who put in the time, we’re serving up this list of area restaurants, chains, and food retailers that are spinning up special deals for all the teachers and nurses in our lives.

Applebee’s

From May 4–8, teachers and nurses get a free appetizer or dessert (up to $12) with the purchase of an entrée. Not a bad excuse to turn a quick dinner into a slightly longer one.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Keep it simple: show your school or hospital ID and get 20 percent off your order from May 4–10. The discount applies to all school staff, but not alcohol. (You likely knew that already.)

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Chipotle

Not quite a sure thing, but a big swing: Chipotle is giving away $1 million in free food via a drawing. Around 100,000 teachers will score Burrito E-Cards. The rest get… the thrill of entering?

Einstein Bros. Bagels

On May 6, teachers and nurses can grab a free Bagel & Shmear with any purchase. With dozens of locations across Colorado, this one’s easy to cash in on before the morning bell.

Insomnia Cookies

Teachers and nurses can claim one free classic cookie through May 12.

Pizzeria Locale

Denver locations are offering a buy-one-get-one free pizza for educators on May 7.

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Potbelly

From May 4–12, teachers and nurses get a free cookie or fountain drink with the purchase of an entrée. A small win, but we’ll take it.

Raising Cane’s

Teachers can score a free 22-ounce drink from May 1–31. There’s a catch, of course, in that it doesn’t include lemonade, and you’ll need to get a drink card through the loyalty program.

Shake Shack

Participating locations nationwide, including Denver, are offering both teachers and nurses their choice of a free ShackBurger or Veggie Shack with the purchase of another item on the menu, so long as they show a valid ID.

Starbird

On May 5, teachers can land a free salad, sandwich or tender box (up to $15). The deal applies to teachers, administrators and school leadership, and there are several Colorado locations to choose from.

If you find a deal not listed, email it to antony.bruno@westword.com.