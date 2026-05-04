Restaurants

Teacher and Nurse Appreciation Week: Where to Get Free Food and Deals in Denver

By Antony BrunoMay 4, 2026
exterior of an Einstein Bros. Bagels
The Einstein Bros. Bagels is offering teachers a free Bagel & Shmear.

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This week marks both National Teacher Appreciation Week (May 4 – 8), and National Nurses Appreciation Week (May 6 -12). 

In honor of those who put in the time, we’re serving up this list of area restaurants, chains, and food retailers that are spinning up special deals for all the teachers and nurses in our lives. 

Applebee’s
From May 4–8, teachers and nurses get a free appetizer or dessert (up to $12) with the purchase of an entrée. Not a bad excuse to turn a quick dinner into a slightly longer one.

Buffalo Wild Wings
Keep it simple: show your school or hospital ID and get 20 percent off your order from May 4–10. The discount applies to all school staff, but not alcohol. (You likely knew that already.)

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Chipotle
Not quite a sure thing, but a big swing: Chipotle is giving away $1 million in free food via a drawing. Around 100,000 teachers will score Burrito E-Cards. The rest get… the thrill of entering? 

Einstein Bros. Bagels
On May 6, teachers and nurses can grab a free Bagel & Shmear with any purchase. With dozens of locations across Colorado, this one’s easy to cash in on before the morning bell.

Insomnia Cookies
Teachers and nurses can claim one free classic cookie through May 12.

Pizzeria Locale
Denver locations are offering a buy-one-get-one free pizza for educators on May 7.

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Potbelly
From May 4–12, teachers and nurses get a free cookie or fountain drink with the purchase of an entrée. A small win, but we’ll take it.

Raising Cane’s
Teachers can score a free 22-ounce drink from May 1–31. There’s a catch, of course, in that it doesn’t include lemonade, and you’ll need to get a drink card through the loyalty program. 

Shake Shack
Participating locations nationwide, including Denver, are offering both teachers and nurses their choice of a free ShackBurger or Veggie Shack with the purchase of another item on the menu, so long as they show a valid ID. 

Starbird
On May 5, teachers can land a free salad, sandwich or tender box (up to $15). The deal applies to teachers, administrators and school leadership, and there are several Colorado locations to choose from.

If you find a deal not listed, email it to antony.bruno@westword.com.

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Antony Bruno has been Westword‘s Food & Drink editor since April 2026. Before joining the staff full-time, he wrote the Eat Up Havana series, visiting every restaurant on Havana Street in Aurora. A graduate of the Cook Street School of Culinary Arts, he strives to help others level up their cooking skills and food knowledge. Bruno was previously a senior writer at Billboard magazine, a communications advisor, and a freelancer for multiple Denver-based publications.

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