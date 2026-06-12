The Best Dining Specials on Father’s Day in Denver

Though he may be the grillmaster of the family, dad deserves to kick back on Father’s Day — and with the help of local restaurants, so can you. Specials available on Sunday, June 21 include indulgent brunch fare, free beer and bourbon, multi-course pairing menus and more.

Several spots also offer entertainment for the whole family, from mini golf and bowling to a dad joke showdown. With options across the metro area, here are more than twenty ways to celebrate the father figure in your life.

Ambler

1801 Wewatta St.

This downtown restaurant will offer a $20 burger and craft beer combo on Father’s Day, perfect for a casual celebration. Happy hour deals are also available all day every Sunday, with discounts on Ambler’s signature wings, mini cocktails and more. Book a table through Toast.

Ash and Agave

3000 E. First Ave.

This new Cherry Creek restaurant will offer a range of specials, starting with brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Order the chilaquiles or the Puerto Vallarta scramble featuring lobster, shrimp and poblano hollandaise. All-day features include the wood-grilled porterhouse fajitas and agave-based cocktails like the ancho chile-tamarindo margarita. Reserve seats on OpenTable.

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Blue Island Oyster Bar and Seafood

2625 E. Second Ave.

10008 Commons St., Lone Tree

Seldom do these seafood restaurants offer brunch service, but their doors will open early in honor of the occasion. Stop between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. to savor dishes like coastal eggs Benedict, crab-crusted Chilean sea bass, Maine lobster and shrimp risotto, caviar service and refreshing cocktails. Reservations for either location can be made on OpenTable.

Boychik

2501 Dallas St., Aurora

With the purchase of an entrée, dads can enjoy a free draft beer at this Mediterranean restaurant’s Stanley Marketplace location. Pair a pint with popular choices like its whipped feta, muhammara, lamb gyro and falafel bowl. Seating can be booked through Resy.

Breckenridge Brewery

200 Inverness Dr., Englewood

Visit this brewery outpost within the Inverness resort for its $20 special featuring a Wagyu burger and a pint of house beer. There’s no better place to sip an Avalanche amber ale than its spacious patio, which offers great views of the golf course. Shuffleboard, darts and pool tables provide entertainment indoors. There’s no need to book a reservation; walk-ins are welcome.

Fiction Beer Company

7101 E. Colfax Ave.

From 2 to 5 p.m., this book-themed craft brewery will hold a fun Father’s Day event featuring a dad joke showdown, a putt-putt challenge, a best-dressed dad contest and more. Behind the bar, guests will find a range of house beers on tap including its flagship Liquid Porches pale ale and rotating specials.

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The Art Hotel’s signature restaurant offers rooftop dining. Fire Restaurant and Lounge

Fire Restaurant and Lounge

1201 Broadway

Dads will receive a free beer, bourbon or bloody Mary with the purchase of an entrée during Father’s Day weekend. This signature restaurant at the Art Hotel offers brunch from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., as well as dinner service. Seating can be reserved through OpenTable.

FlyteCo Tower

3120 Uinta St.

The entire family will enjoy a visit to FlyteCo Tower, an entertainment complex with mini golf, axe throwing, interactive darts, bowling, pool tables and more. When booking these experiences online, use the code “FlyWithDad” to receive 20 percent off. This venue also offers a solid menu of smashburgers and other pub favorites, along with one of the best patios in town.

Former Saint Craft Kitchen and Taps

650 15th St.

Through the weekend, the Hyatt Regency’s restaurant will offer a three-course pairing menu featuring pours from Laws Whiskey. Start with a pork belly salad or grilled peaches and burrata, followed by your choice of entrée: a classic filet with roasted potato rosti, bourbon-brined rotisserie chicken or pappardelle carbonara. Baked Alaska will end the $85 meal, which can be booked on OpenTable.

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Gattara

1776 N. Grant St.

Leather studio Ember and Stitch will pop up at the Warwick hotel’s signature restaurant from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., allowing guests to brand and emboss Father’s Day gifts including keychains and wallets. Meanwhile, Gattara will serve bottomless mimosas and brunch plates like braised short rib breakfast quesadillas, meatball sandwiches and more. Reserve seats via OpenTable.

The Hampton Social

2501 16th St.

This coastal-inspired eatery will serve an indulgent brunch buffet featuring a chilled seafood display, carving stations and more, including a grand dessert table. Hampton Social will also offer a special three-course dinner menu starring prime ribeye, lobster rolls and blackened sea bass. Both experiences are $69 per adult and $35 for kids ages four to ten. Book seating on OpenTable.

Dads drinking bourbon at Jack’s will receive a complimentary shot. Jack’s Modern Steakhouse

Jack’s Modern Steakhouse

1475 S. Pearl St.

9155 Park Meadows Dr., Lone Tree

Dads dining at Jack’s will receive a complimentary shot of Blanton’s single-barrel bourbon with the order of any other bourbon-based beverage. Pair them with cuts from its prime rib carving station and dry-aged sashimi, along with crème brûlée for dessert. Reservations for the Pearl Street location and the newly reopened Lone Tree outpost can be made on OpenTable.

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Leven Deli and Leven Supply

123 W. 12th Ave.

300 E. Alameda Ave.

Visit either of these sister concepts for $6 draft beers or the $25 special featuring a beer and a braised pork sandwich. New to its seasonal menu, this dish is made with tender and juicy meat, pickled onions, garlic aioli and arugula stacked on a housemade sourdough baguette.

Oakwell Beer Spa

3004 N. Downing St.

6660 Timberline Rd., Littleton

Treat dad to an afternoon at this popular beer spa, which is offering a ninety-minute Father’s Day package. Priced at $359 for two adults, it provides access to massage chairs, an infrared sauna and a private soaking tub infused with hops and other therapeutic herbs. Guests also receive a beverage credit to its taproom, among other perks. Book a session on its website.

Olive and Finch

3390 E. First Ave.

Just in time for Father’s Day, this popular market and bistro in Cherry Creek will debut its summertime barbecue menu. Starting at $78 and available only on Sundays from 4 to 8 p.m., it includes a four-pack of burgers, various toppings, mac and cheese and grilled broccoli. Add-on options include extra patties and French fries, among others. Place an order online via Toast.

Punch Bowl Social

65 Broadway

From June 15 through Father’s Day, this eatertainment venue is offering all-day $5 Lagunitas beers along with a $19.99 burger and beer combo. Additionally, dads can claim strike-to-win prizes and souvenir glasses while supplies last. Reservations can be made on OpenTable.

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Olivia and Dear Emilia created a limited-release rye alongside a local distiller. Austin Carson

Restaurant Olivia and Dear Emilia

290 S. Downing St.

3615 Delgany St.

The team behind these top Italian restaurants has partnered with Longmont-based Dry Land Distillers to create a limited-release whiskey made with rye sourced from regenerative farms in the San Luis Valley. Bottles will be available for purchase exclusively at Olivia and Dear Emilia this month. Buy one after a delicious, sustainable meal at either location.

Salt Water Social

201 Columbine St.

Alongside its standard menu, this upscale Cherry Creek restaurant will serve a number of specials. Visit from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to enjoy caviar-topped deviled eggs, pancakes with fresh berries and a cheesy soft-boiled egg gratin featuring king crab. A shareable prime rib and beef filet trio will be served during dinner service. Make a reservation on its website.

Spirit Colorado Festival

2660 Larimer St.

Celebrate dad and support a good cause at this festival benefiting Volunteers of America Colorado’s mission to end homelessness and hunger. Taking place on June 20 from 2 to 6 p.m., the event will feature unlimited tastings from more than a dozen local wineries and distilleries, along with food samples and live music. Tickets are $45 to $75 and can be purchased online.

True Food Kitchen

2800 E. Second Ave.

Between June 19 and Father’s Day, this health-conscious chain will serve three burger specials: a Mediterranean turkey burger; a truffle mushroom burger featuring roasted jalapeño aioli; and a smoked gouda smashburger topped with caramelized onions and housemade spicy ranch. Each comes with air-fried French fries and peri peri ketchup. Reserve seats on OpenTable.

Uchi and Uchiko

2500 Lawrence St.

299 Fillmore St.

These sister concepts will both serve a special ten-course omakase during lunch hours and regular dinner service. Priced at $350 for two guests, the menu promises signatures and new seasonal flavors. Make reservations for Uchi or Uchiko through booking platform SevenRooms.

Woodie Fisher Kitchen and Bar

1999 Chestnut Pl.

Raise a glass to dad at Woodie Fisher, which will offer a $15 Elijah Craig whiskey flight featuring a lineup of bold, classic pours. This special can be paired with brunch, available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., or ordered during dinner service. Book seating through OpenTable.