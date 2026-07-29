LoHi favorite The Wooden Spoon saved from closure

The Wooden Spoon in LoHi was in danger of closing until Edible Beats stepped in.

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The Wooden Spoon has been a beloved LoHi destination for baked goods and breakfast sandwiches for 16 years. But owners Jason and Jeanette Burgett have been ready to move on from the 1 a.m. baking sessions and for the last few months, trying to find a buyer to take over the space, brand and business — to little luck.

So when their mid-July summer break came around again this year, the likelihood of them reopening was slim. Summer vacation was close to becoming permanent, and the Wooden Spoon was in danger of joining the long list of Denver institutions that have shuttered already this year.

But that’s not how this story ends.

Instead, at what seems like the last minute, the restaurant group behind Root Down, El Five and Linger has acquired the bakery and will reopen it under new management on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

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“We love what they’ve built, and we feel honored to be part of the journey,” says Edible Beats founder Justin Cucci. “I live in the neighborhood. The VP of Edible Beats lives in the neighborhood, and we have been going there, probably, for 15 years. So I just had such a love for what they do, and, plus, they’re just great people, and the staff is great, and I just love the place. We thought it would be such a shame to watch that close, and so we felt partially responsible to do something about it, just for the community’s sake, because we know how much the community loves that place.”

El Five owner Justin Cucci. Danielle Lirette

In many ways, the move seems fated. Cucci learned of the opportunity through the Wooden Spoon’s landlord, who also happens to be the landlord at Linger. In fact, all the Edible Beats restaurants are located within blocks of the bakery.

“Edible Beats is kind of like a Highlands restaurant group, so this fits perfectly,” Cucci says.

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What’s more, Cucci has been looking for a commissary location for years to turnkey the baking operations of his restaurants, but could also double as a retail space. While the Wooden Spoon storefront is too small to play that commissary role, it’s a step towards broadening the baked goods components he seeks.

“I’m a raving fan of their scones,” he says. “We don’t make better scones. We don’t make a better carrot cake. There are many things I would gladly take from the Wooden Spoon and put in the restaurants.”

Edible Beats found Justin Cucci is a big fan of the Wooden Spoon’s scones. Provided by The Wooden Spoon

Aside from the potential for greater distribution of the bakery’s goods, few things will change, according to the new owners. The bakery will keep the same name. All five employees will remain. The recipes and equipment stay. Only the Burgetts will move on, so Edible Beats is already advertising for a head baker to replace Jason, and a new person to take over Jeanette’s role at the front of the house.

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“We didn’t want them to just walk away with nothing,” Cucci says. “We felt like that would not be the way this should end.”

The Burgetts have not yet responded to a request for comment, but said the following in an Instagram post announcing the sale:

“Jason and I are so grateful to be sharing this news alongside the Edible Beats team and we couldn’t be more honored that they felt so strongly to keep our little corner of LoHi going,” it read. “Our gratitude for all of the connections we’ve made over the years with customers, teams, and vendors, is immense. Wooden Spoon has been our heart. Thank you all!”

The Wooden Spoon is located at 2418 W. 32nd Ave., open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. For more information, visit woodenspoondenver.com.