Ask a Stoner: I Accidentally Ate an Edible. How Long Will THC Stay in My System?

Dear Stoner: I got tricked into taking a 50-milligram edible. This happened about three weeks ago, and I have a pee test next week. Should I be concerned? Will it stay in my system longer than a smoked joint?
Oyekanmi
Dear Oyekanmi: Breathe. The worst is behind you. That’s a lot of THC for someone who doesn’t consume often, and unknowingly ingesting it can quickly lead to puking over a toilet, sweating in a curled-up ball or paying for an unnecessary-but-understandable ambulance ride. Hopefully you were able to avoid most of that. Now for the good news.
smoked weed doesn’t linger around the bloodstream as long as edibles, but you’re almost certainly in the clear if this is a urine test. Your body has probably flushed out the THC already if this edibles scare was a one-time thing, as infrequent users generally test negative around a week after eating edibles. Work out and drink a lot of water if you’re that worried, but you should sleep easy — unless you’re ever around the person who slipped you a 50-milligram edible. We’ve seen lawsuits over this kind of stuff before. Not cool.
Send questions to [email protected]