Ask a Stoner: Adding Cannabis to My Morning Coffee

Irish cream rosin syrup from Bosky adds some heft to your morning brew. Courtesy of Bosky Labs

I'm tinkering with the idea of putting THC or CBD into my morning coffee . How should I go about that?Possibilities are vast in this arena, and that's with or without cream. Before you get started, though, prepare for the possibility of getting absolutely zooted off caffeine and too much THC. To avoid any real-life complications, it's best to conduct these tryouts over the weekend.Now that we've got the warning out of the way, let's get down to options. Whole milk, half-and-half and condensed milk are all easy to infuse with flower or concentrate. Simply follow the method used to make infused butter and olive oil (also options, if you're into those trends), but with more stirring to make sure that no top skin forms. You can also use distillate —THC distilled from marijuana extract, activated and sold in syringes, allowing for easy infusion in your morning brew — but it could be the worst-tasting option.Flavored syrups made from distillate or rosin , a solventless full-spectrum extract, are tastier choices, but they come with a lot of sugar. The best pound-for-pound choice is probably MCT Oil . It won't taste as good as infused creamer, and it isn't quite as potent as distillate, but it's the best combination of caffeine, cannabis and focus with which to start the day.