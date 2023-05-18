Ask a Stoner: Adding Cannabis to My Morning Coffee

Dear Stoner: I'm tinkering with the idea of putting THC or CBD into my morning coffee. How should I go about that?
Marco Java
Dear Marco: Possibilities are vast in this arena, and that's with or without cream. Before you get started, though, prepare for the possibility of getting absolutely zooted off caffeine and too much THC. To avoid any real-life complications, it's best to conduct these tryouts over the weekend.
distillate —THC distilled from marijuana extract, activated and sold in syringes, allowing for easy infusion in your morning brew — but it could be the worst-tasting option.
Flavored syrups made from distillate or rosin, a solventless full-spectrum extract, are tastier choices, but they come with a lot of sugar. The best pound-for-pound choice is probably MCT Oil. It won't taste as good as infused creamer, and it isn't quite as potent as distillate, but it's the best combination of caffeine, cannabis and focus with which to start the day.
Send questions to [email protected]