Ask a Stoner: Adding Cannabis to Incense

Dear Stoner: I would like to add marijuana to homemade incense. Has that been done before?

Gilda

Dear Gilda: Most of us burn incense to mask the smell of weed, albeit unsuccessfully. Trying to make a house smell like weed without actually smoking it is a new one for me, but you’re not alone here. Using cannabis as incense dates back thousands of years and spans several different cultures in ancient Africa, Mesopotamia, China and Greece. Sure, most of them were more likely huffing than breathing, and this was before centuries of misinformation, but the point remains: Burning cannabis as part of incense is indeed a thing.

You can buy DIY incense kits or make your own using a combination of certain tree gums and powder to bind together preferred herbs, spices and smelly stuffs. If you want to grind up weed and add it to the mix, make sure it’s a very small amount and properly dried so that the incense burns evenly. May I suggest something skunky or sour, to really embrace the stank?



