Why Colorado Tokers Love AK-47

Forgive me, fellow tokers, for thus far failing to review one of the cannabis world’s most lethal strains. Maybe I figured we’d already had it covered, maybe I was just too scared to actually check on that. But when AK-47 caught me in the crosshairs during an unplanned dispensary visit, I had no choice but to take the bullet.

Named after one of the most widely used killing machines on the planet, this strain is much more gentle than you’d imagine. The sativa-dominant hybrid came to fame in the early ’90s, winning cannabis cups and taking over the streets thanks to a potency that crossed the 15 percent THC mark, which was really powerful at the time.

Time hasn’t passed AK-47 by — these days, it easily reaches 20 percent THC — but it’s more likely to win a lifetime-achievement award than Strain of the Year going forward. Still, I didn’t expect it to be so subtle on my psyche while simultaneously amping up my energy, and the high’s lulling comedown is worth remembering.

If your past AK experiences were all with weed dealers, it’s worth trying what the dispensaries are pushing.