Ask a Stoner: Be Blunt — Which Wraps Are Best?

November 3, 2022 6:52AM

Westword
Dear Stoner: Help me settle an argument. Which blunt wraps are the best? I haven’t smoked one in years, but the topic started a fun debate among friends.
Twigs

 Dear Twigs: Ah, quite the stoner barbershop argument, if ever I’ve heard one. Picking a favorite blunt wrap is like arguing in favor of a particular bag of chips or soda from the corner store. It all comes down to where you’re from and what was available there.
click to enlarge
Can we be blunt?
Jacqueline Collins
First, let us remove non-filled blunt wraps from the equation (although the hemp wraps sold at dispensaries are surprisingly good) and focus on cigarillos, since those are the only names we care about anyway. I preferred Dutch Masters, Optimos and White Owls during my blunt days, but I’m well aware of Backwoods lovers and Phillies diehards, and Swisher Sweets are probably the most popular of them all. You can roll a proper blunt with any of them under the right conditions, and most cigarillos come in a wide range of flavors nowadays.

If you’re smoking any weed worth tasting, however, joint papers or unflavored blunts are still the way to go.

Send questions to [email protected]
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
