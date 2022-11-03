Ask a Stoner: Be Blunt — Which Wraps Are Best?

Dear Stoner: Help me settle an argument. Which blunt wraps are the best? I haven’t smoked one in years, but the topic started a fun debate among friends.
Twigs
Dear Twigs: Ah, quite the stoner barbershop argument, if ever I’ve heard one. Picking a favorite blunt wrap is like arguing in favor of a particular bag of chips or soda from the corner store. It all comes down to where you’re from and what was available there.
If you’re smoking any weed worth tasting, however, joint papers or unflavored blunts are still the way to go.
