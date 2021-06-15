Greatest Hits: Ten Best THC Vape Pens

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Hash pens have earned a distinct reputation of their own. For moderate users, they're an easy way to get high; for longtime dabbers, they’re an upgrade from those janky nectar-collector days. But while brands constantly experiment with the latest extraction methods to introduce more potent and pure concentrates, few have received an enthusiastic seal of approval from regular users.

Here are some exceptions:

Cookie Cake Cartridge

Select Elite

Select Elite has one of the most consistent, high-potency formulas on the market. Each featured strain stays true to the flower’s terpene profile and effects, and at an affordable price tag. Cookie Cake, an indica-dominant crossbreed between Girl Scout Cookies and OG Kush, is a rare find that feels light but hits like a truck when you least expect it. It’s tempting, but go slow and hit low, especially if you're not a regular user.

Dablogic

Colorado-grown Dablogic's extraction process uses just water, ice, heat and pressure to produce one of the purest resin concentrates on the market. The brand's line of badder is worthy of a review itself, and where some brands struggle to match the quality of cartridges to their concentrates, Dablogic sets the bar high. It’s definitely a luxury option, but worth the price.

Lazercat

Lazercat says it best about its pens: "They'll never be the same as a dab, but the convenience can't be beat.” With its solvent-less rosin formula, hash connoisseurs get a bang for their buck with this luxury option —emphasize on the bang — and regular dabbers will notice its rich, strong hit when compared to what they get with most other cartridges.

Bliss Disposable Pen

Dosist

Dosist introduced its line of beginner-friendly, low-tolerance pens back in 2016, each with a 2.5 mg timed dosage that targets the desired effect. The Bliss pen — now available as a cartridge and with a THC-plus formula — is great for occasional smokers searching for a giggly high without unwanted side effects like paranoia or anxiety. Plus, the entire line’s convenient, sleek design is a bit of a game-changer.

EXPAND O.pen's Craft Reserve line is available in dispensaries across Colorado. Courtesy of O.pen

Lemon Skunk Cartridge

O.pen Craft Reserve

O.pen took some pointers from Skittles, because you can 100 percent taste the rainbow in this oil. One of the more user-friendly pens on the market, O.pen stays loyal to natural strain elements, offering both regular and occasional smokers an easy and discreet toke. Lemon Skunk’s zesty and fruity terpenes alone make this a must-try, but if you're feeling down, it will help get you back up.



Cheetah Piss Sauce Cartridge

Cookies Carts

When Cookies opened its first Denver dispensary on South Broadway last year, the chain got a lukewarm reception from local potheads who are all too familiar with hyped-up branding tactics. But the Cookies collaboration with O.Pen has produced some worthy cartridges, in spite of their higher price tags. The Cheetah Piss Sauce Cartridge — a tribute to Cat Piss — will have your mind bouncing off the walls before a somewhat groggy come-down. The smooth hits are tempting, but don't get lost in the sauce with one too many.

Lemon Haze Cartridge

The Clear

You can count on the Clear to produce some of the strongest and tastiest cartridges on the market. With zesty terpenes and a short-path distillation method to power up its potency, it nails Lemon Haze. The CBD isolate blend gives you heavy body sedation with the mood-boosting, energetic effects of a sativa strain.

Airo Pro's pods are worth the extra battery. Airo Brands

Midnight Moon Airo Pod

Airo Pro

If you're a regular hash pen user, cartridges requiring a compatible battery can cause some eye rolls. But certain brands make it worth the extra bucks — and Airo Pro, with a joint-like smoke experience, will give you a run for your money. If you’re looking to escape into a creative flow or a chill night in, the Midnight Moon provides calming effects without the grogginess associated with most indica strains — at least for an hour or two, before you start melting back down to Earth.

Granddaddy Purple Cartridge

Spherex

Few strains can cause nostalgia the way that Granddaddy Purple does. This strain was likely one of the first indicas you tried, and you’ve been looking for a worthy match ever since. Spherex’s cartridge stays true to the strain’s natural elements: With hazy berry notes and a skunky aroma, it’s ideal for potheads-turned-oilheads craving a trip down memory lane.

Go: Cantaloupe Disposable Pen

Feather Pens

The Feather Company’s Go, Good and Be collection is perfect for on-the-go, discreet use. And amazingly, Feather's disposable pens actually last until their contents run out. Reach for Go: Cantaloupe, the sweet melon sativa with a lightweight battery. It's a reliable option for busy, moderate smokers looking for a light mood boost on hectic days.