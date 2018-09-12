Boulder Nonprofit Wants to Teach Cannabis and Dispensary Sign Language

For those new to using cannabis, learning all the slang and scientific terms around the plant can be tough — but imagine how hard it'd be to learn "cannabinoid" if you couldn't hear at all?

Dr. Regina Nelson, president of cannabis education nonprofit eCS Therapy Center, will spearhead a new project dubbed “Sign of the Times," which aims to bring cannabis-related sign language to deaf people. Nelson, a longtime medical marijuana activist, will meet with a team of certified deaf interpreters in Denver next month to discuss their upcoming platform.

Nelson says the interpreters will tour several dispensaries in the area, which will help show them how to contextualize cannabis language for the deaf. “Language changes society, and it normalizes things," Nelson explains. "I think it’s really exciting to be empowering other people through language to be able to communicate about cannabis and hemp."