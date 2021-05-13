Ask a Stoner: Help Bring Life to My Dry Weed

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Dear Stoner: Help me resuscitate my dry-ass weed, please. It’s always so dry out here!
Need Water
Dear Thirsty: Colorado’s weed gets drier as the industry grows. The climate makes playing god harder for indoor growers, and post-harvest, packaging and retail steps all present opportunities for moisture to fluctuate — but businesses ultimately choose between quality or scaling to meet demand. To be fair to Colorado, I’ve bought bone-dry weed in dispensaries around the country, and there are plenty of Denver grows taking the time to properly cure their product. But that doesn’t make us feel better when a $15 gram crumbles between our fingers upon introduction.
If you have a proper weed jar, then products like Boveda and Integra Boost humidifier packs or RAW’s clay Hydrostones will pump life back into your dehydrated nugs, but some users believe that will come at a cost, too, arguing that flavor and potency are affected. If you’re trying to save an ounce, those issues might come into play, but if it’s just a weekly bag of herb, I’d try one of the humidifiers.
Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.
Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.