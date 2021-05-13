 
Support Us

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
| Marijuana |

Ask a Stoner: Help Bring Life to My Dry Weed

Herbert Fuego | May 13, 2021 | 6:16am
Ask a Stoner: Help Bring Life to My Dry Weed (2)EXPAND
Westword
AA
^
Keep Westword Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.

Support Us

Dear Stoner: Help me resuscitate my dry-ass weed, please. It’s always so dry out here!
Need Water

Dear Thirsty: Colorado’s weed gets drier as the industry grows. The climate makes playing god harder for indoor growers, and post-harvest, packaging and retail steps all present opportunities for moisture to fluctuate — but businesses ultimately choose between quality or scaling to meet demand. To be fair to Colorado, I’ve bought bone-dry weed in dispensaries around the country, and there are plenty of Denver grows taking the time to properly cure their product. But that doesn’t make us feel better when a $15 gram crumbles between our fingers upon introduction.

Ask a Stoner: Help Bring Life to My Dry Weed
Kate McKee Simmons

Related Stories

If you have a proper weed jar, then products like Boveda and Integra Boost humidifier packs or RAW’s clay Hydrostones will pump life back into your dehydrated nugs, but some users believe that will come at a cost, too, arguing that flavor and potency are affected. If you’re trying to save an ounce, those issues might come into play, but if it’s just a weekly bag of herb, I’d try one of the humidifiers.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.