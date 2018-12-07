Colorado Continues Reign at 2018 Cannabis Business Awards

Held annually since 2010 by Clover Leaf University, the Cannabis Business Awards celebrate some of the industry's brightest companies and advocates. Although legalization continues expanding to new states every year, the national CBAs are still held in downtown Denver every December, with the latest edition taking place at the Hilton Denver City Center on Wednesday, December 5.

As with the 2017 CBAs, Colorado cannabis influencers owned the national competition this year, with nineteen individuals or organizations taking home twenty awards. Notable local winners include Governor-elect Jared Polis (Political Industry Representative of the Year), Wanda James (Most Influential) and activists Jason Cranford and Alexis Bortell (a teenager) for joining in former Denver Bronco Marvin Washington's lawsuit against the Department of Justice over federal cannabis prohibition.