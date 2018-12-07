 


Colorado Continues Reign at 2018 Cannabis Business Awards (2)
Colorado Continues Reign at 2018 Cannabis Business Awards

Thomas Mitchell | December 7, 2018 | 10:25am
Held annually since 2010 by Clover Leaf University, the Cannabis Business Awards celebrate some of the industry's brightest companies and advocates. Although legalization continues expanding to new states every year, the national CBAs are still held in downtown Denver every December, with the latest edition taking place at the Hilton Denver City Center on Wednesday, December 5.

As with the 2017 CBAs, Colorado cannabis influencers owned the national competition this year, with nineteen individuals or organizations taking home twenty awards. Notable local winners include Governor-elect Jared Polis (Political Industry Representative of the Year), Wanda James (Most Influential) and activists Jason Cranford and Alexis Bortell (a teenager) for joining in former Denver Bronco Marvin Washington's lawsuit against the Department of Justice over federal cannabis prohibition.

Here's the complete list of winners, with Colorado honorees italicized.

Hope Award
Hiller Law, Michael Hiller, Jagger Cotte, Lauren Rudick, Alexis Bortell, Marvin Washington, Jason Cranford, Jose Belen, CannaCultural Association and Joseph Bondy

Most Influential Individual
Wanda James

Business Executive of the Year
Lynn Honderd — CEO of Mary's Medicinals, Mary's Nutritionals and Mary's Pets

Industry Organization of the Year
Minorities 4 Medical Marijuana

Most Valuable Brand
Diego Pellicer

Activist of the Year
Riley Cote

Advocate of the Year
Arby Barroso

Political Industry Representative of the Year
Jared Polis — Colorado Congressman and Governor-elect

Nonprofit of the Year
Denver NORML

Business of the Year
Evolab/CBx Sciences

Best Medical Center
Kind Love

Incredibles is known for infused candy, but the company also produces cannabis concentrates, lotions, bath salts and more.
Jacqueline Collins

Best Retail Center
Diego Pellicer

Most Innovative Product
Vape Xhale — The Hanu Stone

Most Innovative Company
Weekend Box

Most Innovative Data and Technology
Growblox

Best Flower
Yeti Farms — Orange Crush

Best Edible
Incredibles

Best Extract
710 Labs

Best Infused Product
Mary’s Medicinals — Transdermal Gel Pen

Best Hemp Product/Company
Bluebird Botanicals

Best CBD Product
Green Roads

Publication of The Year
Sensi

Most Influential Media Source
Dabstars

Educational Achievement Award
Ed Rosenthal

Cultivation Achievement Award
Dutch Horticulture Professionals — DHP Pro

Woman of The Year Award
Dani Fontaine — Colorado Hemp Project and Natures Root

Lifetime Achievement Award
Mila Jansen and Jair Velleman

Cannabis MVPs of 2018
Vicente Sederberg - Law Firm
Nancy Whiteman - Wana Brands
Max Cohen - The Clinic
TJ Joudeh – Starbuds
Danny Danko - High Times
Steve Bloom - Freedom Leaf
Scherill Murray Powell - Canna Urban
Sarah Stenuf - Veteran's Ananda
Emmanual Bernal - Wolf Pac Cannabis
Mark Grindeland - Coda Signature

 
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.

    Send: