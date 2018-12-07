Colorado Continues Reign at 2018 Cannabis Business Awards

Held annually since 2010 by Clover Leaf University, the Cannabis Business Awards celebrate some of the industry's brightest companies and advocates. Although legalization continues expanding to new states every year, the national CBAs are still held in downtown Denver every December, with the latest edition taking place at the Hilton Denver City Center on Wednesday, December 5.
As with the 2017 CBAs, Colorado cannabis influencers owned the national competition this year, with nineteen individuals or organizations taking home twenty awards. Notable local winners include Governor-elect Jared Polis (Political Industry Representative of the Year), Wanda James (Most Influential) and activists Jason Cranford and Alexis Bortell (a teenager) for joining in former Denver Bronco Marvin Washington's lawsuit against the Department of Justice over federal cannabis prohibition.
Here's the complete list of winners, with Colorado honorees italicized.
Hope Award
Hiller Law, Michael Hiller, Jagger Cotte, Lauren Rudick, Alexis Bortell, Marvin Washington, Jason Cranford, Jose Belen, CannaCultural Association and Joseph Bondy
Most Influential Individual
Wanda James
Business Executive of the Year
Lynn Honderd — CEO of Mary's Medicinals, Mary's Nutritionals and Mary's Pets
Industry Organization of the Year
Minorities 4 Medical Marijuana
Most Valuable Brand
Diego Pellicer
Activist of the Year
Riley Cote
Advocate of the Year
Arby Barroso
Political Industry Representative of the Year
Jared Polis — Colorado Congressman and Governor-elect
Nonprofit of the Year
Denver NORML
Business of the Year
Evolab/CBx Sciences
Best Medical Center
Kind Love
Best Retail Center
Diego Pellicer
Most Innovative Product
Vape Xhale — The Hanu Stone
Most Innovative Company
Weekend Box
Most Innovative Data and Technology
Growblox
Best Flower
Yeti Farms — Orange Crush
Best Edible
Incredibles
Best Extract
710 Labs
Best Infused Product
Mary’s Medicinals — Transdermal Gel Pen
Best Hemp Product/Company
Bluebird Botanicals
Best CBD Product
Green Roads
Publication of The Year
Sensi
Most Influential Media Source
Dabstars
Educational Achievement Award
Ed Rosenthal
Cultivation Achievement Award
Dutch Horticulture Professionals — DHP Pro
Woman of The Year Award
Dani Fontaine — Colorado Hemp Project and Natures Root
Lifetime Achievement Award
Mila Jansen and Jair Velleman
Cannabis MVPs of 2018
Vicente Sederberg - Law Firm
Nancy Whiteman - Wana Brands
Max Cohen - The Clinic
TJ Joudeh – Starbuds
Danny Danko - High Times
Steve Bloom - Freedom Leaf
Scherill Murray Powell - Canna Urban
Sarah Stenuf - Veteran's Ananda
Emmanual Bernal - Wolf Pac Cannabis
Mark Grindeland - Coda Signature
