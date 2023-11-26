Should Cannabis Users Worry About Heart Disease?

Dear Stoner: I've been a regular nighttime weed smoker for about fifteen years. Should I really be worried about these recent reports of marijuana smoking and heart disease?
Malt Asanti
Dear Malt Asanti: Smoking anything on a consistent basis is an inherent health risk, whether it's your heart, lungs, throat and so on. Let's get that out there first. The extent or specification of those risks varies by the individual, but information recently presented at an American Heart Association event highlighted that regularly smoking cannabis creates a higher risk of heart attack and stroke, with daily cannabis smokers 34 percent more likely to develop heart failure than non-smokers.
