Why Colorado Tokers Love Cataract Kush

I’m not sure whether it’s the cold nights or caring too much about who did what on True Detective, but I’ve been sleeping like shit lately, waking up in positions that make my neck and shoulder feel like a couple of tenderized pork loins. Dealing with the soreness has slightly affected my patience and attitude (maybe more than slightly if you ask the fuckboy who tried cutting me off at East 17th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard last week). In any case, the muscle aches had to be mitigated, and I knew just the strain to do it: Cataract Kush.

Most consumers think Cataract Kush is used to treat conditions like glaucoma and migraines — and it is — but the strain can do a lot more. Cataract Kush carries a powerful, sedating high preferred by medical patients, and I usually buy it for therapeutic reasons, like a sore body or stiff hangover. Those heavy effects make it an obvious nighttime strain, but I’d take that a step further and label it an RBB (right before bed) strain.