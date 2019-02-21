Ask a Stoner: Will CBD Edibles Come Under Fire in Colorado, Too?

Dear Stoner: Will CBD edibles come under fire in Colorado like they are in New York?

Vito

Dear Vito: The New York City Department of Health did recently ban the sale of food or drinks infused with CBD unless they are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Why the sudden enforcement and need for federal approval? Because hemp-derived CBD (the kind of CBD served in restaurants and cafes) became federally legal under the 2018 Farm Bill.