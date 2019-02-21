 


Ask a Stoner: Will CBD Edibles Come Under Fire in Colorado, Too?
Westword

Ask a Stoner: Will CBD Edibles Come Under Fire in Colorado, Too?

Herbert Fuego | February 21, 2019 | 6:16am
Dear Stoner: Will CBD edibles come under fire in Colorado like they are in New York?
Vito

Dear Vito: The New York City Department of Health did recently ban the sale of food or drinks infused with CBD unless they are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Why the sudden enforcement and need for federal approval? Because hemp-derived CBD (the kind of CBD served in restaurants and cafes) became federally legal under the 2018 Farm Bill.

Adding CBD isolate to food and drinks is easy, both during and after they're made.
Jacqueline Collins

Now that CBD is recognized federally, the FDA is going to start regulating — both in the literal and the Warren G sense of the term — so expect city and state health departments to get ahead of the trend. But Colorado is already there: Thanks to our laws legalizing cannabis and further defining industrial hemp products and foods, licensed hemp-derived CBD and the products made with it shouldn’t be subject to the same crackdowns here.
Fun to be ahead of the curve, isn’t it?

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

