Ask a Stoner: With CBD Blowing Up, Why Still Use THC?
Westword

Ask a Stoner: With CBD Blowing Up, Why Still Use THC?

Herbert Fuego | November 13, 2018 | 6:12am
AA

Dear Stoner: What does THC do medically? I know it results in the "high" feeling, but what do medical marijuana users still need it for? CBD and other cannabinoids are here now.
Mark

Dear Mark: Don’t let all the hype about CBD, CBN, CBG and all of the other cannabinoids coming out of the weedwork distract you from what THC can do. While the medical and wellness potential of other cannabinoids — especially non-psychoactive ones, like CBD — is definitely exciting, we should never discount THC, either by itself or combined with other cannabinoids and terpenes.

CBD is easier to get and doesn't carry the high, but it's not the only cannabinoid with medical benefits.
CBD is easier to get and doesn't carry the high, but it's not the only cannabinoid with medical benefits.
Jacqueline Collins

By itself, THC has been shown to help reduce pain and nausea, which even led to the Food and Drug Administration's approval of Marinol, a pill made of synthetic THC used to treat nausea and vomiting brought on by cancer treatment. It’s also exhibited potential in treating post-traumatic stress disorder, sleeping disorders, inflammation and certain convulsive disorders. When THC is paired with other cannabinoids in a whole-plant cannabis extract, the combination has served as an alternative treatment for debilitated and terminally ill patients.

So don’t sleep on THC. You might not need it for a sore wrist after softball, but there are loads of patients out there who do for conditions that are far worse.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

    Send: