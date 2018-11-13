Ask a Stoner: With CBD Blowing Up, Why Still Use THC?

Dear Stoner: What does THC do medically? I know it results in the "high" feeling, but what do medical marijuana users still need it for? CBD and other cannabinoids are here now.
Mark
Dear Mark: Don’t let all the hype about CBD, CBN, CBG and all of the other cannabinoids coming out of the weedwork distract you from what THC can do. While the medical and wellness potential of other cannabinoids — especially non-psychoactive ones, like CBD — is definitely exciting, we should never discount THC, either by itself or combined with other cannabinoids and terpenes.
By itself, THC has been shown to help reduce pain and nausea, which even led to the Food and Drug Administration's approval of Marinol, a pill made of synthetic THC used to treat nausea and vomiting brought on by cancer treatment. It’s also exhibited potential in treating post-traumatic stress disorder, sleeping disorders, inflammation and certain convulsive disorders. When THC is paired with other cannabinoids in a whole-plant cannabis extract, the combination has served as an alternative treatment for debilitated and terminally ill patients.
So don’t sleep on THC. You might not need it for a sore wrist after softball, but there are loads of patients out there who do for conditions that are far worse.
Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.
