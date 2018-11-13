Ask a Stoner: With CBD Blowing Up, Why Still Use THC?

Dear Stoner: What does THC do medically? I know it results in the "high" feeling, but what do medical marijuana users still need it for? CBD and other cannabinoids are here now.

Mark

Dear Mark: Don’t let all the hype about CBD, CBN, CBG and all of the other cannabinoids coming out of the weedwork distract you from what THC can do. While the medical and wellness potential of other cannabinoids — especially non-psychoactive ones, like CBD — is definitely exciting, we should never discount THC, either by itself or combined with other cannabinoids and terpenes.

EXPAND CBD is easier to get and doesn't carry the high, but it's not the only cannabinoid with medical benefits. Jacqueline Collins