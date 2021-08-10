Ask a Stoner: Can Marijuana Topicals Help Sunburns?

Dear Stoner:
Will weed lotion help with a sunburn? With all the UVs in Colorado, you’d think that would be talked about at dispensaries.
Whit
Dear Whit:
Slow-cooking yourself in Colorado’s strong ultraviolet rays brings dryness, pain and inflammation to the skin — all of which cannabis topicals are meant to help with. Most of the cannabis-infused recovery lotions, balms, oils and salves include regular skin-care ingredients like jojoba, avocado oil, aloe or vitamin E, but the addition of cannabinoids like CBD and THC can help with pain relief, and even add antioxidant and antibacterial properties to the mix, fighting infection.
click to enlarge
Myaderm THC cream on display at the Bronnor facility.
Scott Lentz
Dermatologists have said there is potential for cannabinoid therapy for damaged skin, and CBD has been shown to help fight and repair acne damage in a peer-reviewed study
, but more research is needed to solidify the anecdotal claims about the plant’s impact on skin. It’s worth noting that CBD doesn’t attach to the CB1 or CB2 receptors based in our skin – but CBG, a lesser-known cannabinoid, does
. Look for CBG topicals next time you’re in a dispensary, and report back.
