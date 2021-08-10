Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Marijuana

Ask a Stoner: Can Marijuana Topicals Help Sunburns?

August 10, 2021 6:24AM

Myaderm THC cream on display at the Bronnor facility.
Myaderm THC cream on display at the Bronnor facility. Scott Lentz
click to enlarge WESTWORD
Westword
Dear Stoner: Will weed lotion help with a sunburn? With all the UVs in Colorado, you’d think that would be talked about at dispensaries.
Whit

Dear Whit: Slow-cooking yourself in Colorado’s strong ultraviolet rays brings dryness, pain and inflammation to the skin — all of which cannabis topicals are meant to help with. Most of the cannabis-infused recovery lotions, balms, oils and salves include regular skin-care ingredients like jojoba, avocado oil, aloe or vitamin E, but the addition of cannabinoids like CBD and THC can help with pain relief, and even add antioxidant and antibacterial properties to the mix, fighting infection.
click to enlarge Myaderm THC cream on display at the Bronnor facility. - SCOTT LENTZ
Myaderm THC cream on display at the Bronnor facility.
Scott Lentz
Dermatologists have said there is potential for cannabinoid therapy for damaged skin, and CBD has been shown to help fight and repair acne damage in a peer-reviewed study, but more research is needed to solidify the anecdotal claims about the plant’s impact on skin. It’s worth noting that CBD doesn’t attach to the CB1 or CB2 receptors based in our skin – but CBG, a lesser-known cannabinoid, does. Look for CBG topicals next time you’re in a dispensary, and report back.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation