The Clinic Enlists Josh Blue, The Motet to Raise $500,000 For MS

Hard to believe we're reading the words "tenth annual" associated with any part of legal cannabis, but that's where we're at with the Clinic Charity Classic.

The dispensary chain's yearly golf tournament, which got its start in 2000, will take place on Saturday, August 9; it's a benefit for research surrounding multiple sclerosis, and the Clinic's bringing some popular friends to help drive the fundraising. After the play is over and $10,000 in prize money handed out for a putting challenge, Colorado comedian Josh Blue and Denver band The Motet will each perform a set.

All those bells and whistles might be necessary to reach a $500,000 goal of donations for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and the Rocky Mountain Multiple Sclerosis Center. The Clinic's golf tournament has raised over $700,000 in nine years for MS research, according to the company, hitting around $250,000 last year alone.

The Clinic has raised money for MS research through a variety of other ways over the last decade. The company has a personal connection to the disease through its master grower, Jay Price, whose father died from MS when Price was fourteen.

This year, tournament organizers are swinging much harder, and they believe the after-party entertainment will help. “It’s always been important to us that we help people, and we saw a critical need to help those with MS by funding research,” explains the Clinic CEO Max Cohen. “We are gearing up for the most successful Charity Classic yet, with our very first after-party including live music and comedy from fantastic performers like Josh Blue.”

Both of the entertainment acts have experience with the legal cannabis industry: In 2017, Blue partnered with Mountain High Suckers to launch his own line of candy edibles, Josh Blue's Dream, and The Motet recently partnered with the Clinic to release a strain in honor of the band, Starmatter 303.

The 10th Annual Clinic Charity Classic will be held Friday, August 9, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Littleton's Arrowhead Golf Club. Tournament registration for the nine-hole scramble is $1,250 per foursome and $325 per single golfer, while a ticket to attend the after-party is $175.