The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
The new line of THC products won't be completely without CBD.
Courtesy of ReCreate

Charlotte's Web Brothers Selling Some of Their New THC Products for $1

Thomas Mitchell | June 18, 2020 | 11:24am
AA

The Stanley brothers, seven siblings from Colorado Springs who are known for their Charlotte's Web CBD strain, are getting into the THC trade. And if you've been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, you might be able to try some of their THC offerings for just a buck.

The brothers have built a popular national CBD brand off the fame of Charlotte's Web, an early form of high-CBD marijuana, selling hemp-derived CBD oil, gummies, balms and other products with no THC, the intoxicating compound in cannabis. But now Charlotte's Web is branching out with ReCreate, a line of THC chocolates and tinctures being sold in Colorado and California dispensaries.

The new line won't be completely without CBD, however: ReCreate products will boast CBD-to-THC ratios ranging from 3:1 to 1:4, with categories such as "focus," "relax," and "sleep" and botanical ingredients like turmeric, lemon balm, lion's mane and chaga intended to direct consumers toward desired effects.

“The rules are being rewritten, our culture is at the dawn of the new era of personalized therapies. The Stanley brothers started with cannabis and the natural evolution of our mission is the inclusion of functional botanicals in ReCreate," Jesse Stanley, one of the seven brothers, says in a statement announcing the new line.

The Charlotte's Web strain, which catapulted the brothers into the national spotlight, was featured on a CNN documentary in 2013 that profiled child epilepsy patient Charlotte Figi. She'd suffered from hundreds of seizures a day, and her parents lauded the effect that CBD oil had in reducing those seizures and their daughter's pain. The nation's fascination with CBD has only grown since then; Figi passed away earlier this year, succumbing to health problems her family believes were related to COVID-19.

As part of the ReCreate launch, the Stanley brothers also announced a program in which ReCreate products with a total value of $100,000 will be sold for $1 each to those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Colorado dispensaries Lightshade and Roots Rx have partnered with ReCreate to distribute the products; you can purchase the bargain oil and edibles at stores owned by the two dispensary chains after signing up for the program and receiving coupons via email.

 
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

