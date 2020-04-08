RIP: Charlotte Figi, Namesake of Charlotte's Web Strain and Face of CBD Movement

Charlotte Figi, the namesake of the Charlotte's Web CBD strain and the face of a nationwide movement toward medical marijuana acceptance and CBD use, has passed away at the age of thirteen, according to a post on the Facebook page of Charlotte's mother, Paige Figi.

"Charlotte is no longer suffering. She is seizure-free forever. Thank you so much for all of your love. Please respect their privacy at this time," a friend of the Figis wrote on that page shortly after 9 p.m. April 7. Charlotte's passing was confirmed by the Realm of Caring Foundation, a medical marijuana advocacy group co-founded by Paige Figi.

In March, posts on the Facebook page reported that the Figi family had all been hit with an illness, and that Charlotte had been hospitalized. Shortly after Charlotte's death, Realm of Caring released a statement noting that she had died from coronavirus complications, but neither public health officials nor the Figi family have commented.

If COVID-19 was the cause of her death, Charlotte would be Colorado's youngest coronavirus fatality. But as thousands of heartbreaking social media posts commemorating the girl prove, she was much more than that. Charlotte was a star, receiving shout-outs from musicians at Red Rocks Amphitheatre while inspiring countless individuals to take a first step into cannabis education.

Charlotte became a young catalyst for medical marijuana patients around the globe in 2011, when she appeared on Sanjay Gupta's WEED documentary on CNN. A high-profile doctor and chief medical correspondent for the network, Gupta doubted medical marijuana's efficacy until he met patients like Figi, a small child who suffered from Dravet Syndrome, a rare form of epilepsy that can cause extreme seizures.

Charlotte used CBD oil extracted from a non-intoxicating strain of marijuana to treat her symptoms, and eventually no longer required a feeding tube to eat; her family reported that CBD nearly eliminated her seizures. Charlotte's story helped flip Gupta, whose 180-degree turn on medical marijuana helped push the nation and individual states toward an entirely new era of cannabis acceptance. The growers of the strain of high-CBD marijuana Charlotte that used, the seven Stanley brothers, eventually named the strain Charlotte's Web and their company CW Hemp in her honor.

The momentum created by Charlotte's story — and the video evidence supporting it — led to one of the most significant shifts toward cannabis acceptance in modern history. Cannabidiol (CBD) was relatively unheard of before Charlotte Figi. After the CNN documentary, other families with child patients moved to Colorado for the same treatment, helping to create the phrase "medical marijuana refugee," while ultimately ending the need to be one. Today, a majority of the states have legalized medical marijuana.

CW Hemp shared the following statement on Facebook on April 8 after hearing of Charlotte's death: