Marijuana

Denver Dispensaries That Still Sell Clones

May 11, 2022 5:56AM

A marijuana clone on display at L'Eagle.
A marijuana clone on display at L'Eagle. Kate McKee Simmons
When Amendment 64 passed in 2014, adults in Colorado not only got the right to possess recreational marijuana, but we gained the right to grow it, too.

Most experienced home growers will tell you that the best way to grow your own is by planting reliable seeds, but for newbs and those too lazy to build a community, dispensaries provide a convenient place to start your home-growing journey.

To our chagrin, not too many pot shops in Denver sell clones anymore, making them hard to track down even after a Google sesh. Here's a list of dispensaries in Denver (in alphabetical order) that sell the little green guys, with more to be added as we find them.

Complete Releaf
1669 Coal Creek Drive, Lafayette
720-510-2351

Cross Genetics
4902 Smith Road
303-388-1353

2440 West Evans Avenue
303-936-0624

Doc's Apothecary
4080 Globeville Road
720-458-0898

2100 East 112th Avenue, Northglenn
303-974-5966

Karing Kind
5854 Rawhide Court, Boulder
303-449-9333

Karmaceuticals
4 South Santa Fe Drive
303-765-2762
click to enlarge LINDSEY BARTLETT
Lindsey Bartlett
Kind Love
4380 East Alameda Avenue
303-565-3600

Kind Meds (medical patients only)
260 Santa Fe Drive
720-366-8888

La Conte's Clone Bar & Dispensary
5194 Washington Street
105 East Seventh Avenue
303-292-2252

Life Flower Dispensary
4966 Leetsdale Drive, Glendale
720-389-7442

L'Eagle
380 Quivas Street
303-825-0497

Mammoth Farms
755 South Federal Boulevard
303-993-5653

Medicine Man
Four Colorado locations

Sitcky Fingerz
3954 North Williams Street
303-955-5531

Wolf Pac Cannabis
Three Colorado locations

Did we miss a dispensary? Send submissions to [email protected]
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
