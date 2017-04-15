Denver Dispensaries That Still Sell Clones

When Amendment 64 passed in 2014, adults in Colorado not only got the right to possess recreational marijuana, but we gained the right to grow it, too.
Most experienced home growers will tell you that the best way to grow your own is by planting reliable seeds, but for newbs and those too lazy to build a community, dispensaries provide a convenient place to start your home-growing journey.
To our chagrin, not too many pot shops in Denver sell clones anymore, making them hard to track down even after a Google sesh. Here's a list of dispensaries in Denver (in alphabetical order) that sell the little green guys, with more to be added as we find them.
Complete Releaf
1669 Coal Creek Drive, Lafayette
720-510-2351
Cross Genetics
4902 Smith Road
303-388-1353
2440 West Evans Avenue
303-936-0624
Doc's Apothecary
4080 Globeville Road
720-458-0898
2100 East 112th Avenue, Northglenn
303-974-5966
Karing Kind
5854 Rawhide Court, Boulder
303-449-9333
Karmaceuticals
4 South Santa Fe Drive
303-765-2762
Kind Love
4380 East Alameda Avenue
303-565-3600
Kind Meds (medical patients only)
260 Santa Fe Drive
720-366-8888
La Conte's Clone Bar & Dispensary
5194 Washington Street
105 East Seventh Avenue
303-292-2252
Life Flower Dispensary
4966 Leetsdale Drive, Glendale
720-389-7442
L'Eagle
380 Quivas Street
303-825-0497
Mammoth Farms
755 South Federal Boulevard
303-993-5653
Medicine Man
Four Colorado locations
Sitcky Fingerz
3954 North Williams Street
303-955-5531
Wolf Pac Cannabis
Three Colorado locations
Did we miss a dispensary? Send submissions to [email protected]