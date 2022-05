Denver Dispensaries That Still Sell Clones

click to enlarge Lindsey Bartlett

When Amendment 64 passed in 2014, adults in Colorado not only got the right to possess recreational marijuana, but we gained the right to grow it, too.Most experienced home growers will tell you that the best way to grow your own is by planting reliable seeds, but for newbs and those too lazy to build a community, dispensaries provide a convenient place to start your home-growing journey.To our chagrin, not too many pot shops in Denver sell clones anymore, making them hard to track down even after a Google sesh. Here's a list of dispensaries in Denver (in alphabetical order) that sell the little green guys, with more to be added as we find them.1669 Coal Creek Drive, Lafayette720-510-23514902 Smith Road303-388-13532440 West Evans Avenue303-936-06244080 Globeville Road720-458-08982100 East 112th Avenue, Northglenn303-974-59665854 Rawhide Court, Boulder303-449-93334 South Santa Fe Drive303-765-27624380 East Alameda Avenue303-565-3600 Kind Meds (medical patients only)260 Santa Fe Drive720-366-88885194 Washington Street105 East Seventh Avenue303-292-22524966 Leetsdale Drive, Glendale720-389-7442380 Quivas Street303-825-0497755 South Federal Boulevard303-993-5653Four Colorado locations3954 North Williams Street303-955-5531Three Colorado locations