Five Dispensaries and Extractors Selling Old-School Hash

I didn't understand what my parents were complaining about as I drank the latest glow-in-the-dark color of Mountain Dew when I was twelve: Who cared if cream soda or ginger ale was no longer available at the soda fountain? Flashier, sweeter flavors had taken over, and outside of a hip cafe or old deli, there was no going back.

Then I tried shopping for bubble hash the other day, and I suddenly realized what they'd meant. Expensive and refined rosins, THC diamonds and shatter were easy to find, but the bubble hash and kief I grew to love in college? That's become tougher to locate as consumers become infatuated with the new, stronger concentrates.

While it's not impossible to find bubble hash and even hand-rolled balls of Moroccan gold in Colorado, you can't expect any random pot shop to have them. To help your high reach that extra burst without need of a blowtorch, here are five extractors and dispensaries still selling the good old stuff.

The Hash Factory

209 dispensaries across Colorado

If you're looking for the most classically made concentrate, head for the nearest Colorado dispensary that stocks product from the Hash Factory. An extraction branch of the Greenery, a Durango dispensary, the Hash Factory specializes in Lebanese and Moroccan hash, two of the world's oldest, most widely known cannabis concentrates — except in Colorado, where everyone wants their hash made in a space lab.

These two solventless processes date back centuries, using different methods to extract kief and then press it together. The kief is refined and decarboxylated to make the Factory's versions more potent than their ancestors, but the beauty of both the Moroccan hash ball and blonde Lebanese hash remains intact. You can find a vast selection of Hash Factory products at the Greenery; they're also available in over 200 pot shops across Colorado.

The Flower Collective

250 dispensaries across Colorado

If any town fits the funky past and persona of bubble hash, it's Nederland, which celebrates a frozen dead guy every year with coffin races and pancake breakfasts. So we were tickled to learn that the Flower Collective is based in one Colorado's proclaimed hippie capitals. The extractor's products span both generations of hash-heads, making creamy rosin budder for the young'uns and ice-water (from snowmelt in the Indian Peaks Wilderness, according to the Flower Collective) hash for the old heads, as well as pre-rolled joints and blunts sprinkled with bubble hash. The Flower Collective says that all of its silty bubble hash is strain-specific, but it's only sold with indica, sativa and hybrid labels.

Dadirri

100 dispensaries across metro Denver

The winner of several awards at various cannabis cups over the last three years, Dadirri makes several infused products, including CBD-THC drinks for medical patients and distillate- and kief-covered caviar buds. However, the company's bubble hash and bubble hash pre-rolls are what's spreading the Dadirri name around Colorado. The loose ice-water hash isn't considered full-melt, but it's easy to sprinkle into bowls, joints and edibles (even though it's better than cooking grade) or press into rosin. You can find Dadirri at 100 dispensaries in the Denver area, according to the company website, but the brand isn't currently sold elsewhere in the state.

Alternative Medicine on Capitol Hill hasn't forgotten the old days. Scott Lentz

Alternative Medicine on Capitol Hill

1301 Marion Street

720-961-0560

This dispensary has a wide variety of extracted options, but still hasn't forgotten the old days. Known around town as AMCH, the Cap Hill pot shop carries everything from THC diamonds to Rick Simpson Oil, and that menu almost always includes bubble hash (for less than $30 before tax, which is also a win in today's market). Unlike the Flower Collective and Dadirri, AMCH's bubble hash isn't loose and silt-like, allowing you to step back a few years as you roll some of that sticky hash ball into a little hash worm for an afternoon joint. Don't tell your puffing partner; it's fun to see their eyes widen as the hash melts and oozes out of the front of a roasting bone.

Good Chemistry

Four metro locations

Good Chemistry may be the most affordable option for fans of water hash and classic concentrate. The Denver-area dispensary chain sells kief and loose water hash at four locations across Denver and Aurora, and both of the classic in-house concentrates, although harsh on sensitive throats at times, are just slightly pricier than Good Chem's flower. The strain-specific kief and hash are dependent on whatever flower the cultivation is pumping out at the time; so far we've enjoyed concentrate made from older varieties, like Colombian Gold and Juicy Fruit Thai, as well as newer kids on the block, such as MAC n' Cheese and Sueño.